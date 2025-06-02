Chichester Priory Park won anther thrilling Sussex League Division 3 West match to build on their nail-biting victory of the previous week – clinching victory at Littlehampton off the penultimate ball of the match.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester won the toss and elected to field. The home side started well with a steady opening partnership of 74, but by recent standards given the batter friendly pitches, the bowlers were keeping things relatively tight.

Davies made the breakthrough and then opening partner Heberlein fell, but not before making 58 from 50 balls, to leave the hosts 93-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Overseas star Miles O’Grady was the pick of the bowlers again with another five-wicket haul (8.1-33-5).

Chichester Priory Park's 2nd XI before their match with Aldwick

Littlehampton accelerated a little in the closing stages of their innings to post 239.

Chichester set about their reply but were very soon 56-3, then 98-4 – was this not going to be their day?

Priory were fighting for their wickets but as each batter made a start they were not able to kick on, the target looking increasingly lost.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wickets tumbled and at 176 Chichester lost two wickets, and the game looked to have gone.

Chichester twos in action v Aldwick

However, the grit and fight the visitors showed previously came to the fore and O’Grady was joined by Andrew Crookham, who had a plan to try to dig out a win.

O’Grady would look for runs, Crookham would support and get his batting partner strike. Suddenly, with some big hitting and great running Chi were over 200 and the tension was building, but the crowd still were expecting a home win.

O’Grady continued to dominate the bowlers and Crookham’s stout defence was backing him up – the scoreboard was ticking over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chi creeped to within five from the last over, Akshay bowling to Chi’s overseas – two runs from the first ball, dot ball next and one run, and leg bye, Two balls left and one required for an unlikely win, O’Grady hit a six to win the game with a ball to spare.

An outstanding win, Chichester showing the fight and nerve required to get over the line.

…

Chichester’s 2nd XI (209- 5) lost by three wickets to Aldwick (212-7) at Goodwood in Division 5 West.

Priory won the toss and elected to bat. The home side’s batters tried all they could to get on the front foot against some excellent tight bowling with the fielders backing them up to a man.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aldwick’s reply was positive and they were never in any trouble; the home side’s bowling and fielding was lethargic and lacklustre, especially for the opening 10 overs.

The visitors continued to make steady progress, until they started to give their wickets away.

Two near-identical run outs started to cause some angst, but still the total was not really ever out of reach.

Chichester improved after the drinks break and were making the visitors work a little harder for the win but it was not really in doubt .

Victory was sealed in the 38th over.

Priory’s third XI (253-5) beat Billingshurst twos by 15 runs, while Chi’s fourth team (114-3) won by seven wickets against West Wittering threes.

Reports compiled by Gary Rustell