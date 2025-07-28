Chichester Priory Park's promotion push suffers setback

Chichester Priory Park were beaten at Burgess Hill as they lost ground on the top two in Division 3 West of the Sussex League.

Despite a sunny forecast the gloomy and overcast conditions resulted in the opposition winning the toss and electing to bowl.

That paid off with a wicket in their first over. Toby Toft and Lewis Hawes then rebuilt briefly, with Toft doing the heavy lifting through a variety of blows before he was caught on 40.

Wickets continued to fall but Mike Smith pushed on with his fine form, steadying the ship and scoring a vital 64 which along with contributions from Jonny Heaven and a last wicket partnership from Ollie Davies and Andrew Crookham got Chichester to 212, securing maximum batting points and what seemed a competitive total.

Jes Goode of Chichester PP thirds piles up the runs at Priory Park | Picture: Malcolm Lamb

When Hill replied, some tight bowling early on built pressure on the home side’s openers, but despite giving a few chances, they pressed on with the chase, led by Oliver Wicks.

A wicket finally came, Tom Trowbridge dismissed by Smith for 29 which brought Burgess Hills overseas star Savindu Thuppahige to the crease. He went on ultimately to kill the game, making 96* off of just 73 playing a very well structured and skilful innings, ultimately finishing things off with a six.

Chichester – now fifth in the table but only 33 points adrift of second-placed Findon and 35 behind leaders Pagham – look to regroup this week and go again at home to Littlehampton.

Chichester Priory Park twos beat Barns Green by ten wickets after bowling them out for 59 at Goodwood.

The visitors, with a much-depleted team, won the toss and elected to bat. Wickets started to tumble quickly. Stan Mayne was the pick of the bowlers picking up five for six.

Last weeks hero Ed McCarthy (26no) and captain Matt Croker (24no) never looked in trouble, clinching the win in the tenth over.

Chichester travel to Aldwick on Saturday.

Chichester’s third XI (287-4) beat Littlehampton, Clapham and Patching (185) by 102 runs

Max Cripps and Jes Goode put together a solid partnership of 170 to Chi on the front foot, Cripps recorded his first senior half century, scoring 63 before being caught. Goode finished unbeaten on 153 .

Ollie Davidson bowled the Littlehampton opener with his first ball, Khan Safi and Hanif Shakoori each picked up three wickets, Willem Hodgson bowled with good control and took a brilliant catch and George Hopkirk finished off the tail.

At Arundel ,Chichester’s fourth XI won by four wickets, scoring 218-6 after dismissing the hosts for 214. For CPP, Ryan Hinton hammered 95 off 59 balls.