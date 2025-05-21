Chichester Priory Park's threes grounded by Crawley Eagles

Chichester Priory Park CC’s threes travelled to Crawley to face the Eagles.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chichester won the toss and elected to field.

Eagles made steady progress with most batters making a start of more, K Ilyas making 49 (43 balls) and Y Ilyas 70 (50 balls) the pick.

Chi’s bowlers worked had and didn’t make it easy for the home side, but equally struggled to make the key breakthroughs. Khushnood being the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets for 52 from 8 overs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tell us your club news.

The home side posted a tough looking 263-7 from their 40 overs.

Chichester’s reply soon faltered with on Goode able to move the scoreboard on at a good rate with 56 (61 balls). Chichester’s batters hung around but couldn’t really get on top of the bowlers, finishing on 163 -8 from the allotted 40 overs.

The threes play away at Littlehampton Clapham and Patching on Saturday, May 24.