Chichester Priory Park's threes grounded by Crawley Eagles

By Gary Rustell
Contributor
Published 21st May 2025, 16:34 BST
Updated 23rd May 2025, 15:07 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Chichester Priory Park CC’s threes travelled to Crawley to face the Eagles.

Chichester won the toss and elected to field.

Eagles made steady progress with most batters making a start of more, K Ilyas making 49 (43 balls) and Y Ilyas 70 (50 balls) the pick.

Chi’s bowlers worked had and didn’t make it easy for the home side, but equally struggled to make the key breakthroughs. Khushnood being the pick of the bowlers with 3 wickets for 52 from 8 overs.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Tell us your club news.Tell us your club news.
Tell us your club news.

The home side posted a tough looking 263-7 from their 40 overs.

Chichester’s reply soon faltered with on Goode able to move the scoreboard on at a good rate with 56 (61 balls). Chichester’s batters hung around but couldn’t really get on top of the bowlers, finishing on 163 -8 from the allotted 40 overs.

The threes play away at Littlehampton Clapham and Patching on Saturday, May 24.

Related topics:EaglesChichester Priory ParkCrawley
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice