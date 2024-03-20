Chichester Schoolgirls Launch Inclusive Sportswear Brand

The cricket clothing brand is said to make girls feel more comfortable and confident in taking part (Photo: James North).

With over 100 million women and girls playing cricket worldwide, and ‘fed up’ with having to wear ‘uncomfortable’ and ‘ill-fitting’ cricket clothes usually made solely for boys, Honor and Cat Black came up with the designs for Maiden to help girls feel more confident on the cricket field.

Honor and Cat Black are on a mission to reshape the future of female cricket with their innovative designs, crafted to girls’ needs – both in terms of function and fashion.

Honor Black, 16, Co-Founder of Maiden says: “It’s been a journey of passion and dedication. Cricket was a game we fell in love with as kids. But, every time we wore those oversized jerseys and trousers, it felt like we were borrowing someone else’s dream. With Maiden, we want every girl to know that this dream is theirs too.

“We put a lot of thought into each of the clothing’s designs and have had really positive feedback from girls who have tried them so far. We want to champion girls’ cricket; highlight what a fantastic sport it is in instilling confidence in young women and in building a community of girls supporting girls, championing others’ success and looking and feeling good along with way.”

Cat Black, 14, Co-Founder of Maiden adds: “Maiden is more than clothing. It’s about creating a sense of belonging; a community where girls, whether they are players or supporters, feel empowered and seen.”