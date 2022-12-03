Andy Barnes walked through the gates of Priory Park in Chichester in 1962, aged 16 years.

What has followed is 60 years of playing and serving a club with nothing but his total commitment. Few people are so synonymous with a club across the county than Andy (or ‘Boss’ as he is affectionally known) is with Chichester Priory Park Cricket Club.

Six decades on, the Priory Park stalwart has received a Lifetime Achievement Award from Sussex Cricket in recognition of his enormous contribution to the recreational game in the county.

During this time, he played and captained every XI in the club, scored well in excess of 10,000 runs (including 2,796 first XI Sussex league runs) and taken over 300 wickets. He has been the instigator of junior cricket, instrumental in starting fourth and fifth XIs and has been passionate about helping others enjoy the game of cricket. He wants to give everyone a chance to enjoy the game he loves.

A double England seniors international at cricket and hockey – he skippered England over-70s in Australia several winters ago - many will also know Andy from his exploits on the county senior circuits, none more so than his Hampshire counterparts whom he has put to the sword on numerous occasions.

He has now played more than 200 matches in the Sussex Senior Over-50, 60 and 70 teams, scored over 6300 runs, taken 78 wickets and 50 catches - extraordinary numbers.

His work off the field has included being club president for six years and a committee member for more years than anyone can count, and a driving force behind fundraising for the club including Real Ale and Jazz Festival and umpteen cricket week lunches.

His energy knows no bounds and as his time at the family’s sports shop Game Set and Match has slowed down, he has taken on more volunteering roles for the club. This year he taken on responsibility for rolling the Goodwood pitches and umpiring for the second XI.

His life partner in all of this is his wife Jan. Arguably no-one has done more for Chichester cricket over this period apart from Jan. Her roles have included chairperson, membership and safeguarding, fundraising, organising social events and countless years of scoring. She continues to serve the club and can be found on a Saturday afternoon scoring for the fifth XI.

Andy’s passion for sport and service to the sporting community has no boundaries and when he is not on a cricket ground, he is at a hockey match. He has represented both cricket and hockey at senior (over-60 and over-70s) international level. He works equally hard each winter coaching junior and senior teams and remains a driving force behind Chichester Hockey Club.