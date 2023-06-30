NationalWorldTV
Chris Nash’s big day at Horsham CC: plans revealed for celebration

Plans are coming together for former Sussex star Chris Nash’s first President’s Day at Horsham Cricket Club on Sunday, July 9.
By Martin Read
Published 30th Jun 2023, 10:00 BST

Nash told us: “Everyone is welcome, so come along for an action packed fun day.

"We begin at 9.30 with the Dr Dew six-a-side U10s tournament, and our U14s will host Billingshurst on the junior ground in the morning, then there will be a women's league match against Eastbourne in the afternoon.”

Club manager Chris Shambrook added: “There will be a sit down lunch in the main pavilion from 12.30pm with a welcome speech from Chris, and some short presentations from some of his guests.

Chris Nash in his Sussex days | Picture: GettyChris Nash in his Sussex days | Picture: Getty
Chris Nash in his Sussex days | Picture: Getty

"Then, there will be a T20 game on the main square between the President’s All Stars XI - scheduled to feature ex-Sussex players including Robin Martin-Jenkins, Jimmy Anyon, Andrew Hodd, William Beer and, of course, Chris Nash – against Horsham.

"Tickets to be seated in the pavilion are £20 for the two course summer lunch followed by coffee. Spaces are limited - book early via Polly Clark: [email protected]

"There will be food and hot drinks available throughout the day from Sophie's Kitchen, the bar and beer garden will be open and we’ll run a raffle.”

Nash continued: “I’m absolutely delighted with the way things are progressing on and off the field at our friendly club. We have a great track record for showcasing excellent entertainment on these red letter days, so do join us. ”

