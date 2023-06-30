Plans are coming together for former Sussex star Chris Nash’s first President’s Day at Horsham Cricket Club on Sunday, July 9.

Nash told us: “Everyone is welcome, so come along for an action packed fun day.

"We begin at 9.30 with the Dr Dew six-a-side U10s tournament, and our U14s will host Billingshurst on the junior ground in the morning, then there will be a women's league match against Eastbourne in the afternoon.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Club manager Chris Shambrook added: “There will be a sit down lunch in the main pavilion from 12.30pm with a welcome speech from Chris, and some short presentations from some of his guests.

Chris Nash in his Sussex days | Picture: Getty

"Then, there will be a T20 game on the main square between the President’s All Stars XI - scheduled to feature ex-Sussex players including Robin Martin-Jenkins, Jimmy Anyon, Andrew Hodd, William Beer and, of course, Chris Nash – against Horsham.

"Tickets to be seated in the pavilion are £20 for the two course summer lunch followed by coffee. Spaces are limited - book early via Polly Clark: [email protected]

"There will be food and hot drinks available throughout the day from Sophie's Kitchen, the bar and beer garden will be open and we’ll run a raffle.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad