The new deal will see Horsham’s Clark remain at Sussex until at least the end of the 2026 season.Another product of the Sussex Academy, Clark made his mark on the team in 2022, scoring 765 runs in the County Championship, as well as making his maiden first-class and List A centuries.

Clark has gone on to make two first-class centuries, as well as 12 half-centuries since cementing his place at the top of the Sussex order.

Last season he also made his mark on the T20 side, accumulating 294 runs at a strike rate of 144.11, with a high score of 47.

Clark said: “I am delighted to a sign a contract extension with my boyhood club. I am very excited and proud to be a part of the next few years with this team and coaching staff.

“Hopefully we can build on last year and push for promotion and silverware, this season and beyond.”

Sussex Head Coach Paul Farbrace added: “I’m absolutely delighted Tom has committed his immediate future to the club. He has worked so hard this winter and is already showing that hard work is paying off.