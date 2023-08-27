Congrats to Cuckfield! Club clinch Sussex Premier League a year after promotion

With the Sussex Premier League coming to the boil, last Saturday's games became a lottery because of unpredictable weather across the county, but there was time for leaders Cuckfield to clinch the title - a remarkable achievement bouncing back from relegation.

They made hay at Bognor, notching up the highest score of the day - 276-9 from 46 overs - mainly thanks to 101 from Oscar Jago-Lewis, with 61 from Ollie Graham in support, before bowling out the seasiders for 155 - skipper Josh Hayward leading from the front again, with a frugal 4-27.

Elsewhere there was frustration for the two clubs pressing to snatch the title - at Horsham East Grinstead had made a promising 179-3 from 31 overs, with Leo Cammish (72) and Tom Hinley (49) - both unbeaten, sharing a century stand before a heavy thunderstorm ended hopes of any further play.

And, at Mayfield, Preston Nomads bowled out the hosts for just 129, with 2 wickets each for four of the bowlers used, but, again rain terminated the match, while at Eastbourne Roffey's long trip was in vain, with no play possible at all – meaning Eastbourne are down, along with Mayfield.

Cuckfield CC - 2023 Sussex Premier League champions | Picture: Cuckfield CC

It was a different story at Three Bridges, where Middleton were shot out for 95, courtesy of Oliver Brown's 5-23, Bridges cruising to a 7 wicket win from only 13 overs, just after 2pm.