Congrats to Cuckfield! Club clinch Sussex Premier League a year after promotion
They made hay at Bognor, notching up the highest score of the day - 276-9 from 46 overs - mainly thanks to 101 from Oscar Jago-Lewis, with 61 from Ollie Graham in support, before bowling out the seasiders for 155 - skipper Josh Hayward leading from the front again, with a frugal 4-27.
Elsewhere there was frustration for the two clubs pressing to snatch the title - at Horsham East Grinstead had made a promising 179-3 from 31 overs, with Leo Cammish (72) and Tom Hinley (49) - both unbeaten, sharing a century stand before a heavy thunderstorm ended hopes of any further play.
And, at Mayfield, Preston Nomads bowled out the hosts for just 129, with 2 wickets each for four of the bowlers used, but, again rain terminated the match, while at Eastbourne Roffey's long trip was in vain, with no play possible at all – meaning Eastbourne are down, along with Mayfield.
It was a different story at Three Bridges, where Middleton were shot out for 95, courtesy of Oliver Brown's 5-23, Bridges cruising to a 7 wicket win from only 13 overs, just after 2pm.
On the last day of the season, next Saturday, Cuckfield and East Grinstead host Horsham, and Mayfield respectively, Roffey entertain Bognor, while Eastbourne travel along the coast to Middleton and Three Bridges go to Fulking to take on Preston Nomads - Nomads & Grinstead are both currently 60 points behind Cuckfield's 394.