County Championship Chat: Bowman on Sussex’s perfect Hove opener

Sussex CCC have got their 2025 Rothesay Division 1 County Championship campaign off to a flyer with a draw and now a win to sit joint top of the table on 35 points. Here’s Colin Bowman’s diary from the Hove win over Somerset.

Before getting into their latest encounter, I must say a massive thank you to Sussex CCC for presenting their ‘’Cricket for Free’ day on Sunday – a wonderful gesture where fans were given a full day of compelling championship cricket. Hopefully there were a few ‘newcomers’ to the sport and they will come back another time.

Hove looked a picture under sunny skies as Sussex and Somerset took to the field at 11am sharp on Friday. Sussex won the toss and skipper John Simpson had no qualms in electing to bat. Haines and Hughes (49) saw out the new ball very well putting on 24 for the 1st wicket.

Clark continued his fine early season form as Sussex bossed the opening session. It was all Somerset after lunch as quick wickets fell, 142 for 5. However Somerset were ledt to rue the tailenders. Seales and Hunt at 10 and 11 hammered away for an hour contributing a wonderful 42 partnership.- 294 all out.

It was a triumphant Hove opener for Sussex - picture: Eva Gilbert

That afternoon Hove was roaring as Fynn Hudson-Prentice produced the champagne moment. In the space of two balls, he had dismissed opener Dickson and the dangerous Abell. At the time it felt that the visitors were reeling. Sean Hunt went on to star with the ball taking five for 48, Somerset 93 runs behind.

Saturday belonged to Sussex opener Tom Haines, who left behind a faltering start to the season. In sunny but cool conditions he and Hughes (91) batted Sussex away from any dangers in this match. He coolly drove a huge straight six to bring up a magical ton. Hove on its feet.

The Sunday free ticket day turned into a high-class example of championship cricket at its best. Sussex batted with authority for most of the day with skipper Simpson in mercurial form, 110 not out with five sixs.

Then late in the day with Somerset needing a near 600 to win Hunt got to work early to produce four quick wickets. He had broken the back of any Somerset resistance.

Day four become a formality especially as the lively Jayden Seales produced the ball of the match to remove Aldridge. A real brute of a delivery which rose off a length took the edge and into the skippers’ hands.

For some reason Sussex lost a little energy and focus later in the session leading to several presentable chances being spilt to the ground. In this case it didn’t really matter and at around 4.30pm FHP wrapped up the 20-point win when taking the last wicket, Hove rising as one to salute the victorious team.

If this first home match is anything to go by, Sussex fans are in for a treat this summer. Hove was looking marvellous under bright sunshine although a chilly breeze was a constant throughout.

The team played wonderful competitive cricket in the most part to take a commanding win against a club full of household names. For me the extras column is looking extremely encouraging. Its just 56 given away in four innings. A huge improvement compared to recent seasons. Please keep that up.

On the negative side we need to sharpen up with our catching. We have dropped a half-dozen presentable chances in the two games. Simpson, Hunt and FHP all had brilliant games; however it was lovely to see one of our homegrown players and opener doing what he does best, scoring runs for Sussex.

For his 2nd innings 141 Tom Haines is Man of the Match.

All eyes on Surrey CCC up next – starting on Good Friday.