County Championship glory is five points away: Sussex CCC prepare for final 2024 test

Sussex will have their first silverware in 14 years in their sights as they welcome Middlesex in the final cricketing action of the summer.

After an incredible season that has exceeded all expectations, Paul Farbrace’s side have the chance to crown their achievements with the County Championship Division Two title, which they are only five points from securing.

With the Hove-based side sat on 221 points after 13 matches and second-placed Yorkshire adrift on 201 points, an incredible set of events would have to take place for Sussex not to wrap up the title.

They are likely to do so on Day 2 (Friday) against Middlesex, with either the maximum of five batting points or a possible three bowling points set to be the deciding factor at the 1st Central County Ground.

A familiar sight this season - Sussex celebrating a wicket, this one in the promotion-clinching win over Gloucs last week (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Nonetheless, Sussex will know not to take anything for granted against a county that Farbrace and skipper John Simpson both previously played for, with Middlesex also in with a small chance of leapfrogging Yorkshire into the second promotion spot.

The eyes of the cricketing world will be on Hove either way, with the game certain to produce some unforgettable moments.

The journey so far

On the eve of this contest, which but for Yorkshire’s late win against Glamorgan in the last round of action would have been a complete title procession, Sussex fans will be keen to reflect on the years of pain that have preceded 2024.

Ever since the county last won the County Championship Division Two title in 2010 – with homegrown youngsters Ben Brown, Luke Wells, Matt Machan and Lewis Hatchett featuring alongside Championship-winning players like Murray Goodwin, Robin Martin-Jenkins, Matt Prior and Yasir Arafat – there has been more pain than joy at Hove.

The Mark Robinson years saw relative stability as, alongside the aforementioned youngsters, Luke Wright, Monty Panesar, Will Beer and canny overseas signing Steve Magoffin cemented their places in support of senior figures Chris Nash, Michael Yardy and Ed Joyce.

When relegation came in 2015, however, the club’s slide began.

During this time, a huge impact on the club was the tragic death of 22-year-old fast bowler Matt Hobden, who had looked set to lead the county’s attack for years to come.

An attempt relaunch of the club’s fortunes hit the rocks on the back of injuries and poor recruitment, with an entire starting XI being replaced over a short space of time and creating huge instability.

Rather than renege on that approach, high-profile CEO Rob Andrew doubled down and created significant bad blood by spelling the exits of fan favourites Chris Jordan, Phil Salt, Wells and Brown.

After Mark Davis, Jason Gillespie and Ian Salisbury all had their go trying to get Sussex back in the big time, the right man was finally found in Farbrace.

An uncompromising but fatherly figure for Sussex’s young squad, the former England assistant coach has overseen huge progress for several players, as well as benefiting from the increased availability of stepson Ollie Robinson.

There is no doubt, however, that with Farbrace taking a hands-on approach with recruitment, and assisting players on all sides of the ball in training while encouraging them to make their own decisions in-game, the professionalism of Sussex’s output has increased immeasurably.

Stars have emerged in off-spinner Jack Carson, batting all-rounder James Coles and captain fantastic Simpson, while underperformance has become a thing of the past.

Permutations for promotion

Way back at the start of the 2024 season, Sussex would have bitten your proverbial hand off to be in the mix for promotion going into the final round of fixtures.

As it has panned out, Sussex do not have to worry about securing a place in Division One for 2025 in this match. Silverware is the only target left.

To wrap up what would be a hugely deserved title – illustrated by Sussex’s eight wins to date, compared to Yorkshire’s five – just four points are needed.

The maximum points haul Yorkshire can collect in their home fixture against Northamptonshire is 24; 16 points for a win, five points if they score 450 or more in the first 110 overs of their first innings, and three points if they can take nine or ten Northants wickets within 110 overs of their first innings.

With Sussex leading by 20 points, and providing they do not pick up any points deductions for slow over rates, player conduct or pitch conditions, all they require for the title is four points.

If all Sussex collected was those four points and Yorkshire secured maximum points, Farbrace’s side would still finish as champions by virtue of winning more games across the season.

Therefore, Sussex will look for a strong start against third-placed Middlesex, who are 15 points behind Yorkshire and would mostly likely require the Tykes to lose to Northants to stand any chance of their own promotion.

Battles to look out for

With history on the line, every player involved will be desperate to make their mark for both Sussex and Middlesex.

Given the runs and wickets amassed in the first 13 matches of the season, the obvious battle to watch is between John Simpson, who is the second-highest run-scorer in Division Two with 1,110 from 19 innings, and joint-top wicket-taker Toby Roland-Jones, who has claimed 52 scalps this season.

As the respective team captains, Simpson and Roland-Jones have led by example in their output and defied their age to do so.

While far from over the hill, both 36-year-olds have done superbly to be so reliable in their fitness and output throughout 2024.

Simpson faced the challenge of not just joining a new club after 15 years at Middlesex but also embarking on his first season as a captain, while Roland-Jones has had to shoulder huge responsibility amid Middlesex’s financial difficulties and the retirement of long-serving bowling partner Tim Murtagh.

They have both been inspirational leaders in their own ways this season.

Other influential players to look out for in the contest include all-rounders Coles and Ryan Higgins.

Coles has made the number five position his own for Sussex this season and proven invaluable in all three facets of the game, scoring 575 Championship runs at an average of 31.94, taking 14 wickets with his much-improved left-arm spin and pouching 15 catches, mainly at third slip.

Higgins, meanwhile, has proven himself the ultimate Division Two all-rounder. His 1,093 runs at 72.86 are a team-best, while his 30 wickets at 27.93 pale only to Roland-Jones’ figures. He has also taken 16 catches to power Middlesex to some crucial results.

Elsewhere, those nearing season milestones include Jack Carson (three scalps short of 50 wickets), and Middlesex’s Max Holden (43 runs shy of his first 1,000-plus season of Championship runs) and Leus Du Plooy (who needs to score 51 to also make 1,000 runs).

How to watch

Sussex’s moment of potential title glory is fortunate enough to be hosted on home turf, with the four-day contest against Middlesex taking place at the 1st Central County Ground between Thursday 26th and Sunday 29th September.

Adult tickets are priced at £20 for those booking in advance for the first three days of the contest, while tickets for under-14s can be purchased for just £5. They are available here: https://www.eticketing.co.uk/sussexcricket/

Coverage of the match will be available right here at Sussex World, with reports coming in as all the important stories unfold at Hove.

For live updates from the ground, follow coverage on X from reporter Will Hugall (@WillHugall).

Radio commentary will also be available from BBC Radio Sussex throughout the match via the BBC Sport app and website, and a live stream will be available from the Sussex CCC YouTube page.

Predicted Sussex XI: Haines, Carter, Clark, Alsop, Coles, Simpson (C, WK), Hudson-Prentice, Carson, Robinson, Crocombe, Unadkat