Head coach Paul Farbrace said: “It’s disappointing but looking at it another way we’ve had three days of good cricket. The groundstaff did brilliantly to get us on considering the outfield is very soft and they’ve had a lot of rain here like everywhere else.“It was a very good pitch and it was a shame for both sides that it couldn't be finished in the way both sides would have wanted, but I guess that’s cricket in April.“We can take a lot of positives from the game. We played good cricket last week and couldn’t quite get over the line, and here we’ve bowled the opposition out for 330 and then batted ourselves into a position where there was only one side going to win the game. In both the first two games we’ve been in with a good chance of winning going into the last day, which is what we’ve talked about doing.“Individually, we’ve had Haines continuing his good start to the season, Simpson getting a double hundred and Lamb a hundred was outstanding for the pair of them after wanting to show their new teammates what they are capable of. And Hudson-Prentice was outstanding again as he was against Northants last week.”