Cranleigh School pupil Molly Barbour-Smith has been selected for the Scotland under-19 cricket squad.

Molly will play with the Scotland team in the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup qualifiers, which feature three matches against the Netherlands in Aberdeen this month.

The winners will proceed to the 2025 World Cup in Malaysia and Thailand.

Last season, Molly was called to represent Scotland in the qualifiers for the 2023 World Cup, also playing against Netherlands.Girls' cricket is an increasingly strong part of Cranleigh with the teams having a recently successful season.

England cricket’s vice-captain and Old Cranleighan Ollie Pope recently visited Cranleigh to open the new fitness centre, commenting on how he was impressed by the standard of girls’ cricket at Cranleigh.

His visit featured in the County Times.