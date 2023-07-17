Three Bridges batsman Connor Golding hits out against Horsham on Saturday. Bridges held on for the draw in the Sussex Cricket League Premier Division game. Picture: John Lines

After a delayed start which reduced the match to 100 overs, Horsham were invited to bat first by skipper Joe Walker after he won the toss.

Arran Brown and Conor Golding took the new ball as usual but despite Golding bagging BertieForeman for 14 with the score on 32. Ollie Balndford and George Cave then managed to exert some control to the scoring and Blandford picked up the wicket of Charlie Tear to leave the hosts at 75-2.

The ever reliable Golding got the big wicket of Oliver Haines for a well made 81, the score now 142-3. Rowan Naude then bowled his best spell in a Bridges shirt as he wheedled his way through 17 overs which earnt him a well deserved five wicket haul. Horsham used up all of their allocated 53 overs to record 245-9 at the innings break.

Ollie Blandford bowls for Three Bridges in their Sussex Cricket League Premier Division game at Horsham on Saturday. Bridges held on for the draw against title-chasers Horsham. Picture: John Lines

In reply Bridges needed 246 from 47 if they were to take the 30 points and the hosts needing 10 wickets. Auckland Ace and NZ Blackcap, Ben Lister, and James Brehaut shared the new ball for Horsham but despite an early maximum and boundary from James Russell they made scoring difficult. After battling gamely into the wind for 5 overs, Brehaut was replaced by the off-spin of Bertie Foreman who would bowl for the rest of the innings from that end. Bridges lost their first wicket to a shambolic run out as Russell was left high and dry before Golding followed with the score on 38 to be joined almost immediately by Tangirala who became the first of Foreman's victims. The new pair of Thorn Parkes and Joe Walker restored order to the innings and they played nicely to take the score to 115 before Foreman got one through Parkes' defences for 38, which included 5 boundaries. Walker continued to play patiently but saw new partner Milo Price depart for 2, again bowled by Foreman, and Bridges in some danger at 129-5.

Having completed his half-century the skipper fell LBW for 51 to the leg-spin of Beer as he attempted one sweep too many and any hopes of a Bridges victory seemed pretty unlikely. Horsham would've been thinking that the game was theirs for the taking but Luke Bellars and Arran Brown set about ending any hopes of that. Against good bowling and with a climbing required run rate they were never really able to threaten victory but played positively and took the score to 184-7 when Bellars also fell LBW to Beer for 31 off just 28 balls with 5 boundaries. Brown remained unbeaten on 35, which included five boundaries and a maximum, to see his side to safety alongside Ollie Blandford (3*) and at the close they were 203-7.

Next up Bridges host Mayfield at the Barker-Meads on Saturday July 22 at 11.30am.

Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West –Ifield v Roffey 2nd XI

Ifield are just five points off top spot in Division 3 West after a comfortable six wicket win over Roffey 2nd XI. Roffey batted first and made 208-9 from their 45 overs. Dan Smith (2/51), Archit Patel (3/39) and Raminda Wijesooriya (3/40) bowled well for Ifield.

In reply, Mike Norris (63) and Smith (60 not out) helped see Ifield home.

Ifield have a key fixture against second-placed Steyning on Saturday.

Sussex Cricket League Division 3 West – Crawley Eagles CC 1st XI v Pagham CC 1st XI

Veteran Fallah Uddin showed the youngsters how it is done with a brilliant 100 against Pagham. Eagles lost the toss and were asked to bat in wet conditions only Rehan Hassan with 52 managed to master the condition and help Fallah as Eagles posted 225 all out. Fallah 100 with 9 fours held the inning together. In reply Pagham opener Theo Ayes carried his bat scoring 95 not out but the vistors ended on 199-9 of 45 overs. Fallah followed up his ton with bowling figures of 2-25 of 7 overs to help the team to a 26-run victory and claim the 30 points.

Eagles Captain Usman Bashir said “Fallah showed us all how to bat in those conditions it is important now that the rest of the team learn and take on the responsibility to improve and have a better second half of the season”.

Eagles travel to Littlehampton on Saturday in an important mid table clash.

Sussex Cricket League Division 5 West – Crawley Eagles 2nd XI v Pagham 2nd XI

Eagles second team lost by 31 runs away at Pagham 2nds, Asif Shad good all-round performance of 26 with the bat and 3-31 with the ball was not enough as the team failed to chase a gettable target of 206. Eagles have had a tough time since being promoted last year but will look to finish the season better in the final few games to ensure they stay in the division

Sussex Cricket League Div 7 Crawley Eagles 3rd XI v Ram 2nd XI

Eagles third team beat Ram seconds by 10 runs at west green. Eagles batted first and scored 159 all out off 35 overs the hosts just fell short 149 all out in 33 overs.

Sussex Cricket League Div 8 Crawley Eagles 4th XI v West Chilts CC 3rd XI

Eagles young forth team lost at home to a strong West Chilts side by 4 wickets, Eagles batted first and were rolled over for 86 in 24 overs in reply Eagles showed some good fight to get 6 wickets but the visitors managed to get the target in 28 overs ending up 88-6.

Sussex Cricket League Div 9 Crawley Eagles 5th XI v Southwater CC 3rd XI

Eagles fifth team took on a strong Southwater third team and ended up just short in a low scoring encounter at Bewbush. Eagles batted first and ended 99 all out the vistors managed to get to the target for the loss of 7 wickets to claim a 3-wicket win,

Sussex Cricket League Div 10 Crawley Eagles 6th XI v Wisborough Green 2nd XI

Eagles sixth team chased down 203 to win by 4 wickets against a strong Wis f=green 2nd team. Eagles bowled first and managed to restrict the hosts to 202-5 off 40 overs in reply a solid 62 from Irshan Mohammed helped Eagles chase down the target in the final over to claim a welcome win

Sussex Cricket League Div 12 Crawley Eagles 7th XI v Tilgate 2nds XI