Crawley Eagles u12s beat the weather and St Peter's to claim title at Hove

St Peter’s won the toss and elected to bowl due to the overcast conditions and they have been on the road to final by chasing down the target in their matches. However, Crawley Eagles captain, Bilal Imran, despite losing the toss was pleasured to have a bat first as the Eagles this season have won most of their games batting first.

Yash Krishnan and Zayne Jeyachandran opened the batting with good form and scored a tremendous 94 run partnership for the first wicket. This uplifted the team spirits of the remaining batsmen to keep up the score rate above to set a final score of 143 runs for 7 wickets at the end of the 20 over innings.

During the innings break, the weather was horrific with a heavy down pour, which caused the groundsmen to bring out the covers to protect the pitch and the square to keep cricket alive for the 2nd innings.

Bilal Imran (Captain), Harshvardhan Yadev (Wicket-Keeper), Zayne Jeyachandran, Yash Krishnan, Diyon De Silva, Mikaeel Jeyachandran, Aasim Imran, Hassam Ayub, Hasnain Ahmed, Huzail Griffith, Talha Habeebullakhan, Danul Jayarathna & Yahya Nizwer. Manager and Coach: Thivagar Jeyachandran & Imran Habeebullahkhan. Picture: Crawley Eagles

As rain faded away and the sun peeked through the clouds, cricket was back on. The initial target of 144 for the St Peter’s was then revised by the Duckworth-Lewis (DLS) and a new target was set to be 95 runs required off 12 overs.

Bilal Imran and Hassam Ayub opened the bowling with a wicket each in their respective first over. This did not fear the Saints as the new batsmen, Blake Hooley, stepped in to the crease with a bag full of confidence post his previous excellent outing with his bat. Eagles then stepped up with a plan to introduce their front-line spinners Zayne and Yash. Blake Hooley and his partner Arlo Stockton Sutcliffe then struggled to get going for the spinners and both ended up giving their wickets. The match was not over yet. Despite the fall of early and middle order wickets, St Peter’s still stood strong and showed a tremendous attitude of reaching this target. Then our death over specialist Diyon De Silva came on to seal the bag closed by adding 2 wickets to his name. From the first ball to the final delivery, the match was a rollercoaster of emotions. All bowlers displayed alignment and control, restricting the opposition's score with brilliant deliveries.

The overcast skies did little to dampen the spirits of the Eagles cricketers, who showcased their talent and grit in a high-stakes game. The St Peter’s team, considered favourites by many, faced stiff competition from the underdogs who played with unmatched enthusiasm and determination.

Amidst rain showers and occasional interruptions, the Eagles bowlers and fielders showed exceptional resilience. With every fall of wicket, the crowd erupted into cheers, encouraging the budding talents on the field. The final overs turned into a tense battle of wits, with both teams vying for victory.

The manager of the Crawley Eagles under 12, Thivagar Jeyachandran (TJ) praised his players, highlighting their dedication and passion for the sport. "I couldn't be prouder of these young cricketers. They showed immense talent and character, proving that age and experience are no barriers to success. This victory will inspire them to achieve greater heights in the future," he remarked.

Parents, supporters, and fellow teammates joined in the jubilant celebrations, acknowledging the Crawley Eagles remarkable achievement. The victory not only marked a significant milestone for the young cricketers but also served as a reminder that determination and teamwork can overcome even the most challenging of circumstances.

As the rain subsided and the sun peeked through the clouds, the Crawley Eagles stood tall, their smiles reflecting the pride and happiness of a hard-fought triumph. This victory will undoubtedly be etched in the memories of these young cricketers, serving as a motivation for their future endeavours on the cricket field.

The Eagles that played a part

