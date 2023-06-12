NationalWorldTV
Crawley Eagles Under 13 win to climb the table

Eagles 12-year-old fast bowler Mohammed Hassam 3-19 in win over Edenbridge under 13s.
By Community Sport ReporterContributor
Published 12th Jun 2023, 09:01 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 09:04 BST

Crawley Eagles Under 13 colts had a hard fought 40 run victory away at Edenbridge U13. Eagles batted first and scored 159-6 Bilal Imran top scoring with 30 off only 19 balls Ayush Patel 23 off 24 balls and Sahib Singh with a quick 19 not out at the end. In reply the hosts lost regular wickets Mohammed Hassam 3-19 was the best bowler helping his team to a well deserved win.

