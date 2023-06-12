Crawley Eagles Under 13 colts had a hard fought 40 run victory away at Edenbridge U13. Eagles batted first and scored 159-6 Bilal Imran top scoring with 30 off only 19 balls Ayush Patel 23 off 24 balls and Sahib Singh with a quick 19 not out at the end. In reply the hosts lost regular wickets Mohammed Hassam 3-19 was the best bowler helping his team to a well deserved win.