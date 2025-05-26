Cricket: Chichester Priory Park thirds lose - but fourths win

Chichester Priory Park CC’s third XI lost away to Littlehampton, Clapham & Patching, whilst the 4 XI had a convincing win in Priory Park against West Wittering

Chichester threes were set 243-6 from 40 overs by the home side. Littlehampton's Stoneham made 100 not out. Shakoori was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 38.

Chichester fought hard to reply to the total, but only Goode with 82 established a firm grip on the innings, and the visitors’ innings petered out finishing 209 all out in 39 overs.

Chichester PP’s 4th XI played West Wittering in Priory Park for their first league game of the season.

The big-hitter almost brought up his century

Before the match they showed their respects, as all the Chichester teams have, with a minute’s silence for Max Smith who unexpectedly passed away and is a greatly missed team-mate.

The visitors won the toss and decided to field. Chichester quickly established good pace to the innings building an commanding total of 287-6 from 40 overs.

Hobkirk, aged just 12, making his league debut, scored 103 and Gillett scored 76.

Wittering battle hard in reply but were always behind the mark, and no batter really kicked on from a good start, Baker scoring 50.

The home side couldn't bowl out the visitors and eventually West Wittering finished on 168-7 (40 overs).