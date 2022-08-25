Cricket: Cuckfield close to promotion but Haywards Heath have faded

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Recent Haywards Heath CC - Cuckfield CC action

Lindfield v Cuckfield

Sussex League division two

Cuckfield travelled to neighbours Lindfield knowing that victory was a necessity if a promotion and league winning season was to be achieved.

Having won the toss on a pitch that looked like it would suit their spinners later in the game, Cuckfield decided to bat first to make best use of the track.

Tight bowling from Farhad Reza (3-32) and Dominic Morgan (0-57) kept openers Joe Cambridge (8) and Nipun Karunanayake subdued in the early overs before Reza had Cambridge waft at a wide delivery, only to edge through to wicketkeeper Geoffrey Lawrence.

Reza combined again with Lawrence to have Dom Sear (4) strangled down the leg side to reduce Cuckfield to 29-2 and potentially in trouble.

Ollie Graham (19) joined Karunanayake, looking to set a platform and nullify the Lindfield attack on a pitch that was proving tricky to score on. After adding 50 for the third wicket, Graham attempted to run another ball down to third man only to miss it and have his off stump set back by Michael Hernandez (1-40).

At 79-3, and with time slipping away, 16-year-old Henry Rogers (35) added impetus to the innings and supported Karunanayake who opened his shoulders to bring up his fourth century of the season.

After Rogers was caught by Hernandez off of Jake Brooks (1-23), Karunanayake found an extra gear, striking four maximums before hitting a Reza delivery to Jayson Butler and long-off for a fabulous 140 off of 146 balls.

The Cuckfield innings ended at 242-5 from their 45 overs with Dan Turner (16no) and Ben Candfield (4no) seeing out the final few overs.

On a pitch offering turn as predicted, 242 looked a large target for the Lindfield batsmen and when Dom Sear (2-21) opened up with a wicket maiden the total seemed even further away.

With restriction of runs the order of the day for Cuckfield, the bowlers stuck to the plan with White (0-12) ably supporting Sear in the powerplay.

Lindfield were in trouble with the required rate rising and no let up from the Cuckfield bowlers Toby Shepperson (40) and Harry Moorat (6) started the rebuilding job only for a mix up which led to Moorat being run out by Turner, reducing the home side to 39-3.

A sublime piece of wicketkeeping by Ben John to remove Reza (7) off of the medium pace of Nick Patterson (1-31) added further to the plight of the home side.

Josh Hayward (1-26) in combination with Patterson put the squeeze on Lindfield despite captain James Aggio-Brewe (23) offering some resistance before being trapped lbw by Hayward.

When Shepperson holed out to Joe Cambridge off of Ben Candfield (5-18), to leave Lindfield at 89-6 and still requiring nearly 10 runs an over, Cuckfield were odds on favourites to be victorious.

Skilful leg spin from Candfield, combined with catches being held brought the game to a swift conclusion with Lindfield reaching 125 before Candfield’s 5th victim, Michael Hernandez (0) was bowled to give Cuckfield 30 points.

The victory all but secures Premier League cricket for Cuckfield next season and keeps them 22 points clear .

Chichester Priory Park v Haywards Heath

Division 2

Heath needed a victory at Goodwood to have any chance of getting back into the Premier League – but couldn’t manage it.

They elected to bat and Jethro Menzies and Jonny Phelps opened. Phelps was the attacking batsman with Menzies content on building an innings.

Phelps found the boundary regularly in his 46 before holing out off Mike Smith at long-on, well taken by Oliver Dabinett-Jays for 46, 58-1.

Ben Matthew nicked one to slip second ball off Ben Gregory without scoring. Skipper Callum Smith help to rebuild with Menzies and the pair took the score to 145 before Smith was trapped in front for 24.

Menzies upped the tempo as new partner Ollie Bailey struggled to find his normally free flowing form and was eventually adjudged lbw for 9 to Matt Geffen, 188-4.

Menzies was nearing consecutive league tons when he was run out for 93,198-5.

New pair Charlie Dowdall and Jemuel Cabey were looking to get to 230 but Cabey hit an impressive 26-ball 42 with two sixes, helping Heath to 250-6 in their 45 overs.

Chi began their run chase with Phelps and Menzies opening the bowling. Phelps’ first over contained 10 wides and two leg-side boundaries which set the tone of the innings.

Heath could not bowl a consistent line or length, making field settings impossible – and the difference in fielding quality was all too clear to be seen.

Tim Wergen batted beautifully, picking up on anything stray and banishing it to the boundary with regular ease.

Going at 10 an over Chi passed 100 but on 108 skipper Smith had his namesake Mike caught by Dowdall at mid-on for 34.

This was the last of the wickets and Wergen passed an excellent 100. He went on to take Chi to victory, with Matthew Bennison unbeaten on 54, Wergen finishing on 142 off 95 balls inside an incredible 29.4 overs.