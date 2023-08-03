Cuckfield continued their superb run in the Sussex Premier League with an easy win over Three Bridges. Roffey held second-placed East Grinstead, Middleton won again and Horsham lost to Bognor. Plus there is news from Haywards Heath, Lindfield, Aldwick, West Wittering, Findon, Billingshurst, Worthing, Broadwater, Southwick and others in our round-up.

Cuckfield 1st XI vs Three Bridges 1st XI

Sussex Premier

Hoping to find themselves still at the summit of the Premier League by the end of play, Cuckfield hosted Three Bridges on a sunny, yet blustery day. Having won the toss, Cuckfield captain, Josh Hayward, had no hesitation in bowling first after rain earlier in the week had given the pitch a green tinge, rarely found at Cuckfield.

Ben Woolnough batting in Bognor's visit to Horsham | Picture: John Lines

This proved an astute decision as Will Galbraith-Gibbons (3-11) gave Cuckfield the perfect start having Rahul Tangirala (0) and James Russell (1) caught by Nick Patterson at slip and Oscar Jago-Lewis behind the stumps. This was followed by the prize wicket of overseas Thorn Parkes (0) falling LBW to leave Three Bridge struggling at 1-3.

Connor Golding (64) and Joe Walker (33) rebuilt, navigating the seaming deliveries and picking up runs when they were offered until Wes Marshall (1-39) drew a false shot from Walker. Veteran Patterson (1-34) then had Sam Cooper (9) caught by Galbraith-Gibbons at mid-off at the end of an interesting over to leave the visitors 84-5 and in trouble.

However, Golding and Arran Brown (16) dug in and took the score to 126 before Hayward (5-29), as he has so many times this season, changed the game in Cuckfield’s favour. A great catch by Joe White at long-on saw Golding depart before Hayward spun his web (and actually spun a fair few). Despite a resolute innings from Dan Alderman (27 not out), Three Bridges lost regular wickets to the guile of Hayward ending on 175 all out.

Cuckfield knew that the pitch still had some movement with the new ball and therefore discretion was the better part of valour. However, that message did not reach openers Wes Marshall (28) and Joe Cambridge (49) who favoured attack to defence. After racing to 59 in 8 overs, Marshall played one shot too many and was caught by Thorn Parkes off Arran Brown (1-46).

Findon and Billingshurst meet | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Cambridge continued to play his shots, eyeing his first league fifty of the season but one shot too many saw him depart with the score at 95. A couple of quick wickets and Three Bridges were back in the game but Alex Thornhill (44 not out) and Oscar Jago-Lewis (51 not out off 33 balls) thwarted the visitors. Doggedness and rotation from Thornhill combined with the power-hitting of Jago-Lewis, Cuckfield eased to victory in just 28 overs.

With other results favouring Cuckfield, they continue to lead the Sussex Premier League and host Preston Nomads next in the last red ball game before the return of coloured kit and pink balls.

Bognor Regis 274-6 declared (57 overs); Horsham 232 all out (49.1 overs)

by Martin Read

Sputhwick CC's scorer - he's 80 not out! Contributed picture

Horsham inserted lowly Bognor at Cricketfield Road last Saturday, but although the seasiders batted consistently to set a 275 run target, at 199-4 Horsham looked well-placed to chase down the total, only for their last 5 wickets to fall for just 18 runs, the hosts sliding to a 42 run defeat, consigning them to 5th in the table.

Ben Williams accounted for Tom Woolnough for 31, whose opening partner Lachlan Walsh made exactly 100, with Bognor skipper – former Horsham player Ryan Maskell - making 61, plus further useful contributions from Ben Woolnough and Josh Seward, despite Ben Lister and Will Beer finishing with 2 wickets each.

Replying, Horsham recovered from 17-1, courtesy of 70 from evergreen former Captain Craig Gallagher, 50 from Tom Johnson, 36 from Cameron Ward and twenties from Beer and Nick Oxley. It needed, though, a batsman to bat through to see Horsham over the line, but 6th bowler Walsh rounded off his excellent all round game with 4-47.

East Grinstead 259-9 (58 overs); Roffey 212-6 (52 overs)

by Martin Read

After being set a demanding target at Saint Hill, struggling Roffey came away from high flying East Grinstead with an honourable draw last Saturday thanks to impressive innings from two players, thwarting the current runner up’s challenge for the title.

Electing to field, Roffey soon had their host in trouble at 2-2, only for skipper Tom Haynes (58) and Will Adkin - whose outstanding 133 included 15 fours and a six - to engineer a recovery. Tom Hinley followed up with 37, toning up to play for Oxfordshire against Sussex on Sunday, but seven other batsmen could only muster 10 runs between them, with Nick Greenwood and Jonny Phelps each taking 3-31.

Needing 260 to win, Roffey also began badly, losing both openers cheaply to former Sussex bowler Lewis Hatchett, but they were indebted to 80 from Shams Suddahaizai, and then an unbeaten 62 from Sam Henderson to enable them to draw at 212-6 after being a perilous 125-5

On Saturday Roffey host near neighbours Horsham, eager to avenge their narrow defeat at Cricketfield Road earlier in the season. Meanwhile, Roffey slip to 8th in the table with 177 points, clear of relegation candidates Mayfield and Eastbourne by 20 and 41 points, respectively.

On Sunday, Roffey’s home Sussex Cup T20 Quarter Final v Preston Nomads was abandoned soon after the start. In the other QFs Findon eliminated Haywards Heath, while the Mayfield v Middleton and East Grinstead v Hastings ties were rained off. News of the rearranged fixtures is awaited from the league.

A complete team performance enabled Middleton to beat Preston Nomads and move fourth in the Sussex Premier table ahead of this Saturday's home clash with second-placed East Grinstead.

Middleton won the toss and elected to bat. The openers put on 37 before Toby Barton was removed for 24 and Sean Heather and Josh Wood soon followed to leave it 49-3.

Josh Clarkson was bowling aggressively but Harry Hovey and Mason Robinson battled really well to take the score to 91. Robinson (27) and Dill Howell were out in quick succession.

James Barker and Hovey rebuilt before Hovey was out for 34. Overseas Fraser Sheat and Barker took it to 163 before losing Barker for 24. Sheat (47) and the tail end took Middleton to 203 from 57.5 overs.

Middleton removed opener Nathan Poole for 13. Clarkson and Zach Lion-Cachet were very positive and it took a jaffa from 17-year-old debutant Fergus Kenyon to remove Clarkson for 27, a brilliant yorker to dismiss the New Zealand A man.

Middleton tried to keep the pressure on, taking regular wickets. When Lion-Cachet was out for 70 Nomads were 145-5 but with plenty of overs to go.

Ajit Sambhi and Sheat bowled with great skill and experience and at 182-9 all three results were still possible.

Going into the last over Nomads needed nine off Sheat’s over, then three from three. Sheat opted for the short ball and Adam O’Brian hit it straight at a fielder who caught it – Middleton running out winners by two runs in an incredible game, Sheat (4-56) and Sambhi (4-69) the best bowlers.

Chi PP 2nd v Aldwick

Div 6 West

Aldwick, for the second time this season, scored over 250 and lost.

William Price with 82 and Dominic Ortlepp-Atkins 74 put on 167 for the first wicket for Chichester as they totalled 302, Len Barkes taking 56-3.

Despite 85 from Louis Paul and 69 for Alex Cooper, Aldwick could only muster 254. Aldwick twos restricted league leaders Bognor to 169, but were out for 132 in reply

Brighton & Hove 4th v West Wittering 2nd

On a windy afternoon West Wittering elected to bowl first. Debutants Ollie Wilson and Ollie Bowman did not look out of place, Wilson taking the new ball with Ollie Small.

Wilson and Bowman soon claimed their first twos wickets but Jack Elliot came in and looked confident.

Skipper Kev Allsobrook cut through the middle order with three wickets but Harrison Brayshaw helped Elliot as he reached a maiden century, ending 111 not out. Allsobrook took 3-32, Wilson 1-17, Bowman 1-23 and Small 1-28 as Hove scored 210-7.

West Wittering didn't cope with the straight bowling of Brayshaw. The visitors struggled apart from the superb Small, who scored 73.

After 40 overs West Wittering closed on 127-9. Freddie Small (13) and Will Finch (11) also got to double figures in an 83-run loss.

Horsham v Bognor

Sussex Premier

(report from Bognor CC)

Bognor won at Horsham for the second time this season in a fractious encounter, thanks to a superb team performance.

Having been put in, Bognor’s 274-6 was indebted to a brilliant maiden hundred for the club from Lachie Walsh (100) and a rapid 61 from captain Ryan Maskell. Contributions all the way down the order ensured Bognor could declare early on a pitch which looked like it would spin second innings.

Despite a strong start from Horsham, Bognor took a succession of excellent catches to remove the middle order, Ben Woolnough’s to dismiss Will Beer the pick at extra cover.

Tom Johnson hit 50, but the introduction of Walsh’s leg spin (4-47) saw the ball spin prodigiously, with Dan Harper and Maskell taking further grabs.

Josh Sargeant bowled Sam Bell to spark fantastic celebrations on the outfield.

Haywards Heath batted out for a draw in a key Sussex League Division 2 clash at Buxted Park.

It was third versus fourth and after morning rain and clouds in the air Heath elected to bowl.

Buxted came out with intent especially from George Read as fellow opener Alfie Hunter played a subdued role. Read, although giving chances, blazed his way to a 60-ball 50 before first change bowler Jonny Rutherford found the breakthrough with the score on 90.

Hunter survived a dubious run-out call and a close lbw but used it well and started to get into gear.

Heath regained control through captain Callum Smith who picked up three wickets but Buxted pushed well past 200.

Heath were untidy in the field and dropped numerous catches so only had themselves to blame as Buxted took the total to 300 before declaring after 52 overs. Young Sussex pathway player Hunter batted superbly and was unbeaten on 138.

Heath started well through the usual pair of Jethro Menzies and Guy Moore. They put on 80 for the first wicket off 15 overs – but as has often the case in recent weeks, Heath lost wickets in a bundle.

Menzies was dismissed for a well-made 53 and Moore soon followed for 33. Heath also lost overseas Rory Livingstone, harshly given out for reasons unclear.

Wickets continued to fall as Buxted applied good pressure sensing a victory as Nick Cockcroft took four. Heath slumped to 158-8 through mainly poor batting and were left looking to secure some batting points and hold on for a draw.

With 10 overs left Heath were down to last pair young Jonny Rutherford and Dan Gee, who somehow batted out the overs to deny Buxted victory – a valiant effort from two young lads who showed great fight.

Heath look to get back to winning ways as they entertain Chichester this week at Clair Park. They’re fifth in the table but it’s very close at the top.

Heath were also knocked out of the T20 Cup at the quarter-final stage on Sunday in a rain reduced game to Findon. Heath posted 117-2 off their 15 overs but Findon made light work of it knocking off the runs in 13 overs five down.

Findon CC remain two points clear of Steyning CC at the top of Division 3 West of the Sussex Cricket League after a 46-run win at home to Billingshurst.

Findon were put into bat and 66 from Felix Jordan and Michael Glover’s 31 took them to 223-7 in their 45 overs, with Shakeem Clarke taking 3-40 for the visitors.

Billingshurst were bowled out for 177 in reply, despite Isaac Thorneley scoring 82. A superb spell of 4-12 in eight overs by Harrison Grayston helped Findon to the vital win.

Findon skipper Glen Bridson said: “It was a tough game – Billinghurst are a good team.

"We lost the toss, and it wasn’t the easiest wicket to play on. We set a good platform up top and kept the momentum going and were happy with score at the halfway point.

"Second innings we weren’t at our best but Harrison Grayston turned the game in our favour with three wickets for no runs.

"The game wasn’t over as they bat deep but we managed to get the job done at the end reasonably comfortably.

"It’s been a really good season getting into the semi final of the T20 Cup and pushing for promotion.

"Steyning and Ifield are two very good teams so it could go either way but we’ll just keep doing what we’re doing and results will take care of themselves!”

Burgess Hill v Worthing

Division 2

Worthing march on at the top of Division 2 thanks to a 68-run win at Burgess Hill.

Harry Dunn’s team won the toss and elected to bat and a superb unbeaten 122 from Nick Ballamy, backed up by 81 from Dean Solway, carried them to 254-3.

When Hill replied 55 from Joe Maskell and 51 by Kevin Ramsay were their high points but they were all out for 186.

Giorgio Rigali led the Worthing charge with 6-52. while skipper Dunn took only half his usual haul, 3-50.

Worthing, 27 points clear of second-placed West Chiltington, visit Brighton and Hove this weekend.

Broadwater v Wisborough Green

Division 4 West

Broadwater returned to league action after being washed out at Crawley the previous week.

Green won the toss and surprisingly chose to bat on a damp wicket. It wasn’t long before Green were regretting that as Fitzroy Hodges took two wickets in his first over.

Two wickets from Akhona Mbanga left Green 25-4. Regular wickets were taken twith only Chris Douglas getting into double figures. He was last out for 63 and Green were all out for 99 with two wickets apiece for Hodges, Mbanga, Benn Challen and James Horn.Paul O’Sullivan and Chris Green set up Broadwater’s reply with a 40-run partnership before O’Sullivan was lbw to Ashley Perry.

Challen, Mbanga and Gareth Challen all fell cheaply so it was left to Green (44 not out) and Luke Wells (11 not out) to see Broadwater home, Perry finishing with three wickets for Wisborough Green.

Rye v Lindfield

Division 3 East

A superb bowling and fielding display earned Lindfield a 174-run win at Rye.

Both teams needed a win to keep play-off hopes alive and having won the toss Rye elected to field, which seemed the right decision.

Craig Pierce (1-42) and James Smeed (0-23) and first change Chanuka Dilshan (3-33) had the visitors on 39-2 after 10 overs. Andrew Stillwell (20) was bowled and No3 Max Kidman (one) was caught by Harry Smeed, both off Dilshan.

Imesh Udayanga joined opener Harry Moorat and they built a stand of 190 from singles and punishing bad balls.

Rye used eight bowlers including Harry Smeed (0-27) and Fin Thomson (0-45), but Moorat and Udayanga piled on the runs. Udayanga (102) was eventually lbw to Dilshan, skipper James Aggio-Brewe hit a quick 20 before being caught by Jack Dudley off Pierce and Charlie Weir helped end the Lindfield innings on 269, with Moorat 106 not out.

In reply Rye openers Harry Smeed (15) and Thomson (21) began with purpose, but the Lindfield opening bowlers had Rye on the back foot.

Tommy Nunn (2-29) and Jake Brooks (0-19) reduced them to 26/2 from seven overs.

Udayanga (1-20) and Ross Pedley (5-24) took three wickets in their first overs. Rye edged towards 90 at which point Phil Weir replaced Udayanga and dismissed Jack Dudley (13). Dilshan (17*) saw Pedley bowl the next over and take the last three wickets for Rye.

Seaford 1st XI vs Cuckfield 2nd XI

Cuckfield 2nd XI travelled away to a sunny but windy Seaford and after winning the toss, put the home side in to bat first.

Sam Candfield (2-26) and Theo Barker (0-20) made use of the favourable conditions early on, restricting William Lucas (23) and Callum Hall (32) until Candfield found the breakthrough, having Lucas caught by George Galbraith-Gibbons. The hosts were soon 36-2 with Candfield again in the wickets as Adam Kneller (0) was bowled.

A slow rebuild between Hall and Oliver Smith (12) took Seaford to 65-2 before Greg Wisdom (3-35) and Will Nolan (2-17) tore out the middle order. At 67-5, Seaford were in trouble as Cuckfield sensed a quick end to the innings.

However, some dogged batting from Hall and James Goddard (25 not out) slowly increased the score until the return of Candfield. Bertie Sheldon (2-14) picked up a couple of wickets with Seaford looking like they may not use the allocated 45 overs but James and Tim Goddard (13 not out) made sure that all overs were used, ending the Seaford innings at 141-9.

A return to pre-Covid days and match tea was offered which was greatly received by all (especially the chicken nuggets!!)

Cuckfield were confident (and full) at the resumption of play with Dom Sear (57 not out) and Greg Wisdom (32) knowing that the new ball period would need to be overcome to set the platform for victory. 80 runs later, the two openers had achieved their mission of seeing off the new ball to allow batting to become easier.

After Wisdom fell to William Lucas (1-18), a mini-collapse saw Cuckfield swiftly 83-3 with Zak Hearsey (2-26) claiming the wickets of Ben Willsdon (1) and Josh Downey (2). However, Sear was still present and joined by George Galbraith-Gibbons (14), brought calm to the situation adding 33 before Galbraith-Gibbons fell. A swashbuckling cameo from Will Nolan (21 not out) eventually saw Cuckfield to victory with 9 overs to spare.

Cuckfield travel to Preston Nomads on Saturday looking to continue their winning streak.

Three Bridges 3rd v Southwick

Division 8 Central

Wickers won the toss at Maidenbower Park and decided to bowl first – and were soon making inroads into the Three Bridges line-up on a reportedly poor pitch.

Matt Rowson struck quickly and apart from a sturdy 44 from opener William Jones, the home batters barely troubled Southwick’s long-standing scorer, Keith ‘Dude’ Humphries, celebrating his 80th birthday.

Kunaal Patel was the only other batter to manage double figures, posting 18.

Dean Ghasemi performed well with the ball notching figures of 3-7 and pouching two catches. Skipper Tom Bell and Harry Sutton took two apiece while debutant Archie Wareham, Rowson and Mark Broxup helped themselves to a wicket each.

Bridges’ total of 92 should have been well within Southwick’s reach but the wicket was far from easy.

Rowson and Dan Reilly opened, the latter falling for 4 but keeper Matt Vokesforged a nice partnership with Rowson.

When Rowson and Vokes fell the middle order misfired and Wickers were 58 for 6! Fortunately old hands Paul Westgate (9) and Mark Broxup (20) settled, taking Wickers home with 12 overs and three wickets to spare,

Captain Bell said: “It was a great team effort in the field to restrict them to 92. It was a tricky wicket and we knew the chase was likely to be difficult. Coming together with 29 still to get and only three wickets in hand, Mark and Paul batted with great patience and determination.”

Goring 3rd XI were involved in a top-of-the-table clash in Div 12 WEst (South) with second-placed St Peter’s of Brighton, at their Fernhurst Drive ground.

Put into bat, Goring lost 3 early wickets on the rain-affected pitch but, thanks to an impressive 4th-wicket stand of 201, between Dave Leader (128) and Sean McKeon (72), they took the game away from St. Peter’s, amassing 266 for 6 in their 40 overs.

In the reply, Goring’s bowlers put pressure on St Peter’s batters from ball one, removing both openers cheaply and, with high energy in the field, kept the scoring down.

Youngster James Fryer took 3-32 off his 9 overs to remove the middle-order and St Peter’s were bowled out for 120, giving Goring a 146-run win.

Goring 3rds are one of only 4 teams in the whole Sussex League that still have a 100% record and, if they defeat their next opponents, Southwick 2nd XI, this Saturday (at home), they will be crowned champions of Division 12 West (South), with 2 matches to spare.

Cuckfield 3rd XI vs Felbridge & Sunnyside 2nd XI

Felbridge and Sunnyside 2nd XI lost the toss and were inserted on a damp wicket at Cuckfield. Cuckfield’s opening bowling pair of Chris Osborne (1-9) and Sam Shepherd (1-28) took advantage of the conditions, bowling with great control in the opening 12 overs - Osborne in particular being unplayable at times in his amazing spell of 1 for 9 off his 8 overs, his wicket thanks to a sharp slip catch low down by Shepherd.

Chirag Chauhan (92) escaped an early scare, Oli Willsdon shelling a return catch which enabled him to mount a huge attack on the bowlers at both ends, hitting regular boundary fours and sixes in a pulverising innings - only missing out on his century by 8 runs when toe-ending another straight six attempt, Matthew Power taking the catch at long-on off Dave Downey (1-29).

Meanwhile, Max Webb had taken a superb catch at long-off, holding on to a ball from Goff Baker (2-48) that was struck very hard and flat by opposition skipper Chris Hinton (18). Henry Groves (32 not out) and Cameron Linnett (33) played some attacking but well controlled shots towards the end of the innings, helping to post a score of 231-6.

Pick of the bowlers were Osborne and Shepherd with special mention to 14-year-old Oli Willsdon (0-35), who bowled a consistent six over spell of inswing without reward.

In reply, Cuckfield struggled from start to finish, against a combination of accurate swing bowling, particularly from Ben Heller (2-18), Alex Parker (2-14), Michael Roberts (2-11) and Ben Green (2-7), with only 4 players reaching double figures in an extremely disappointing total of 83 all out - Max Webb top scoring with just 17.

This week sees a trip away to 5th placed Portslade (just one place above Cuckfield), with a victory there meaning an exchange of positions.

Brighton Dome Mission 2nd XI vs Cuckfield 4th XI

A rather wet pitch faced Cuckfield 4th XI and Brighton Dome Mission at Braypool. The toss would be key and fortunately for Cuckfield, they won and chose to bowl first. Freddie Lambert (0-23) and Adam Jull (4-14) opened the bowling and both bowled well, restricting Brighton Dome to only 28 runs off the first 10 overs.

Rev Taites (2-34) and Max Jull (4-26) maintained the tight bowling taking wickets at regular intervals, ably supported by Thomas Hobden (0-33). However, the defining innings of the match, played by Ollie Liddiard (68) showed the temperament needed on a lively pitch. Cuckfield were confident going into the break, having bowled Brighton Dome out for 141 in 36 overs.

Cuckfield started their reply slowly having to deal with some tight bowling from Brighton Dome with Srinivasa Gopalakrishna (1-7) and Anurag Pandey (1-16) keeping the runs to a premium. With the wicket making it tough to bat with any confidence, Cuckfield continued to struggle with wickets falling at regular intervals.

Joe Thorpe (8), Andy Middleton (7), Richard Loveridge (10) and Adam Bennett (13) were the only batters to offer any resistance as Cuckfield were bowled out for 70. Noorullah Khan (5-21) inflicting most of the damage for the home team. Having been confident at tea, Cuckfield could not muster the runs on a difficult batting wicket.

Ifield 5th XI vs Cuckfield 5th XI

Two young teams with a sprinkle of ageing old stars met for a showdown at Warnham CC. Toby Turner (10) and Seb Sheldon (0) opened the batting, with some good technique showcased alas a few early wickets fell, Sheldon popping one to square leg and Turner falling LBW to a very straight one.

New signing James Leach then arrived in an impatient mood, determined to take on the glass conservatory at long on, some juicy sixes were launched before being bowled by Richard Lane (4-29) for an entertaining 76. This knock was supported by Archie Nicholas (13) and Will Burwood (11) who were solid at the other end.

With only 10 players and the score hovering at 142 from 18 overs, it looked as though this Elite XI would fail to put on a competitive score. Such a moment requires some old dogs to steer the score board. Burwood senior (27 not out) digging in whilst the skipper, James Buckeridge, concentrated only playing in the V, a brilliant partnership of 70 with Buckeridge grabbing the lions share with 40 not out. All 40 overs utilised setting a total of 218-6.

A great start for the Cuckfield bowlers saw Jamie Tuddenham (2-17) clean up both Ifield openers with a couple of Yorkers and Daniel Tuddenham (0-42) bowling without luck. Ifield regrouped and decided that attack was the best form of defence with Haseeb Noor (46), Moazzam Noor (18) and Kumar Iyer (43 not out) taking the attack to the Cuckfield bowlers.

Cuckfield responded with youth with Archie Nicholas (2-29) and Lex Duffy (1-45) making good use of a lively wicket. This Elite XI needed to tighten up the run rate and seriously up the overs rate. Time for some smart bowling from two talented youth spin bowlers, step up Seb Sheldon (1-11) and Will Burwood (1-24).