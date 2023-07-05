England’s women’s cricket team are coming to Sussex for a T20 international against New Zealand.

Hove will play host to the second Women’s IT20 versus New Zealand Women on Tuesday, July 9, 2024.

The news came as the full England Women's and Men's cricket schedule for 2024 was revealed

The ECB said: “The 2024 home international season will open with England Women and England Men hosting Pakistan in concurrent white-ball series.

The England Women's T20 team, who will play at Hove in 2024 (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

“Heather Knight’s team will start the international summer at Edgbaston as part of a three-match Women’s IT20 Series against Pakistan Women (May 11-19), concluding at Headingley.

“The two sides will then contest three One-Day Internationals (May 23-29). The series takes place at the same time that England Men make their final preparations for their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title defence.

“England Men defeated Pakistan Men to win the 2022 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup title in Melbourne last November, and fans will be treated to a four-match Men’s IT20 Series (May 22-30) between the two teams before Jos Buttler’s team fly out to the Caribbean and United States.

“The side-by-side series against Pakistan will follow the success of this summer’s LV= Insurance Men’s Ashes Series and Metro Bank Women’s Ashes Series, which have been staged alongside each other and when England Women have attracted record ticket sales.

“To build on the growing interest in the women’s game, England Women will play at a selection of high-capacity venues next summer, when they will also host New Zealand in a three-match Women’s ODI Series (June 26 – July 3) and a five-match IT20 Series (July 6-17).

“England Women will play across 14 venues in total – including Edgbaston, The Kia Oval, The Ageas Bowl and Headingley - before finishing their schedule with the fifth IT20 against New Zealand Women at Lord’s on July 17.

“England Men will begin their Test summer following their return from the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, when they host both West Indies Men (July 10-30) and Sri Lanka Men (August 21 – September 10). Each series will be three Tests.

“The Australia Men’s team will return next summer for three Men’s IT20s (September 11-15) and five Men’s One-Day Internationals (September 19-29).

“The England Physical Disability, England Learning Disability, England Visually Impaired and England Deaf teams will also all be in action in 2024, with fixtures to be announced in due course.

“Ticket sales activity is set to commence from August 30 with a Public Ballot for England Men’s and England Women’s international fixtures.”

2024 ENGLAND WOMEN’S HOME SCHEDULE

Women’s IT20 Series v Pakistan Women

May 11: 1st Women’s IT20 – Edgbaston, Birmingham

May 17: 2nd Women’s IT20 – The County Ground, Northampton

May 19: 3rd Women’s IT20 – Headingley, Leeds

Women’s One-Day International Series v Pakistan Women

May 23: 1st Women’s One-Day International – The Incora County Ground, Derby

May 26: 2nd Women’s One-Day International – The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton

May 29: 3rd Women’s One-Day International – The Cloud County Ground, Chelmsford

Women’s One-Day International Series v New Zealand Women

June 26: 1st Women’s One-Day International – Seat Unique Riverside, Chester-le-Street

June 29: 2nd Women’s One-Day International – New Road, Worcester

July 3: 3rd Women’s One-Day International – Seat Unique Stadium, Bristol

Women’s IT20 Series v New Zealand Women

July 6: 1st Women’s IT20 – The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

July 9: 2nd Women’s IT20 – The 1st Central County Ground, Hove

July 11: 3rd Women’s IT20 – The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence

July 13: 4th Women’s IT20 – The Kia Oval, London