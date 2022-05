Batting first the East Sussex side totalled 170 thanks largely to 57 from Alex Thornfill. There were three wickets apiece for Nathan Lettres and Steve Case. Portslade could only manage 137 in reply - Case top scoring with 43. Rowan Naude took four wickets, Charlie Hobden three. See a gallery from the match by Stephen Goodger in the video player embedded. Get local cricket in the Worthing Herald and Sussex Express every week.