Hailsham CC’s Sunday XI made a winning start to the 2025 season with a comprehensive victory away to Waldron.

After winning the toss Ethan Dawber elected to bat and sent out Jake Hainsworth (34) on debut and EH (31).

A productive opening stand with both lads looking busy rocketed Hailsham off to a flyer. Then a slight bump in the road as both openers Wilkinson and SS were back in the shed in quick succession.

FP (24) came to the crease on his senior debut and looked assured from the get go, manoeuvring the ball around and punishing anything loose. He was well supported by some middle order aggression from Lainchbury (18) JC (35) DA (18*) and SA (13) as Hailsham reached 216/9 at tea.

Hailsham CC's Sunday XI

In response Hailsham gave the opposition zero freebies or chances to score as SA 1/10 off 6 and HH 0/7 off 5 shared the new ball. They were well backed up by change bowlers DA 3/7, JC 3/4, Hainsworth 1/6 and FP 2/2.

Hailsham dismissed the hosts for 63 and showed a ruthless and clinical edge to their game, with all the young players contributing and looking sharp at this early point of the season.

The IQ Builders Merchants player of the match went to young FP for day to remember on debut, 24 runs, a sharp catch and two wickets!