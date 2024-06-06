Cricket: Hastings beaten by Middleton, Hailsham make it four wins from four

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

There’s news of Hastings Priory, Sidley and Winchelsea in our latest cricket round-up.

​Hastings lost by 59 runs after slipping up in ther chase of Middleton’s 214-4 in a Sussex Premier League clash at Horntye.

The weather had again left the pitch slightly soft and pretty slow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stand-in skipper Tom Gillespie lost the toss and took the guys out to field and Hastings bowled well up top through John Morgan and Adam Barton, restricting the score but not quite being able to find the breakthrough.

Hastings Priory CC | Submitted picture

While the pitch was tough to score on, the lack of pace made it difficult to feel as if an edge could come.

The spinners continued to bowl well, with an old stalwart in Jed O’Brien playing for the team again.

Middleton went on to get 214 after some strokes of fortune, a score Hastings knew would be tricky to chase and thought was perhaps over par.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Middleton overseas player J Hartshorn was very threatening and took early wickets which made things difficult.

Sidley CC captain Steve Ramsden batting | Submitted picture

Hastings lost wickets in clusters and building a partnership was difficult.

It was frustrating to not get over the line but Hastings remain happy with the feeling in the group and will look to bounce back at Three Bridges tomorrow.

On Sunday, Hastings won in the second round of the T20 Cup at Little Common Ramblers on Sunday, thanks in no small part to a brilliant 60* from Will Hutchings.

East Dean and Friston v Hailsham

Division 4 East

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hailsham travelled to East Dean with the hopes of maintaining their unbeaten start to the Division 4 season. Skipper Tibble won his first toss of the year and elected to bowl first on a pitch that looked tricky to bat on early doors.

Bellett took the first over in the absence of usual suspect Andrew Anthony, with junior Jack Coughlan opening from the opposite end on his competitive debut in the team. Both started well, but it was Coughlan who starred, removing both Perry and Deller-Merricks early, while Bellett removed Bird, taken smartly by Peacock in the covers.

The change bowlers restricted East Dean beautifully; Tom McDonald picking up the dangerous Chisholm in the process. Hailsham looked in control but were pegged back by an outstanding innings from Jamie Francis, who bludgeoned the ball to all parts until he was removed on precisely 100 by Coughlan. Despite the onslaught, East Dean finished on 192-8, a total Hailsham were confident of chasing on an ever-improving pitch.

Maritz and Tibble looked to play positively in response, and did so successfully against the opening bowlers, but Maritz shortly edged behind for 13, with the score 43-1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peacock joined Tibble and together pushed the score on considerably, putting Hailsham in a strong position to be able to manage the run rate and close the game out. Tibble eventually fell after one shot too many, being caught at mid-off for a well-made 44. A couple of wickets attempted to stall Hailsham’s progress, but Peacock and Tom McDonald saw the side home to a 6-wicket victory, with Peacock the stand-out with an excellent innings of 79*. This knock earned him the S Lyons player of the match award.

Four wins from four for Hailsham to start the season, with their biggest test upcoming; away to Little Common this Saturday.

​

Sidley 168-3; East Dean & Friston 2nds 67

Sidley went top of the early-season table following a convincing victory over the previous leaders.

Half-centuries from Johnathan Haffenden and Josh Bull, followed by a flying start with the ball, set up a 101-run win at home to East Dean & Friston seconds in Sussex League Division 11 East (South).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sidley were in a spot of bother at 12-2 after losing the toss and being asked to take first knock, but recovered superbly to post 168-3 from their 40 overs.

Jackson Jesupatham made 21 before Haffenden and Bull hit the first fifties since the club's move to St Mary's Recreation Ground as they put together a splendid unbroken partnership of 115 for the fourth wicket.

Runscoring certainly wasn't straightforward on a lush outfield, yet Haffenden finished on 55 not out from 89 balls with four fours and Bull was unbeaten on 56 from 81 deliveries having struck five fours and two sixes.

Sidley proceeded to bowl their opponents out for just 67 in 23.1 overs to complete their third consecutive win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In fact, the home side picked up their first three wickets with the score on one and went on to reduce East Dean to 27-8, effectively putting the result beyond doubt.

Sabbir Ahmed was the most successful bowler with 3-10 from 5.1 overs, taking his wicket tally to 10 in three matches since joining the club.

Louis Haffenden took 2-6 from six overs, Johnathan Haffenden 2-9 from four, Steve Ramsden and Henry West claimed a wicket each, and Jason Hurst pulled off an important early run out.

Sidley's matchball sponsor was Coussens Cranes.

​

Burwash 321, Winchelsea 245-6

Winchelsea travelled to Burwash for a late arranged friendly following both teams losing their scheduled opposition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On winning the toss, Winchelsea elected to field first in the 35-over game.

Burwash started as they meant to go on hitting the first ball for six. There were runs for J Callow (54), J Hammond (55), and L Williams (50) before each retired.

Anthony Bradnum finished with figures of 2-68 including bowling E Seale (24). M Collins scored 33 before he was caught off the bowling of J Josiah (1-56).

James Bateman was the pick of the Winchelsea bowlers finishing with 4-64 including F Askari (19). Burwash were dismissed for 321 with F Collins finishing on 28 not out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Winchelsea got off to a steady start in reply with an opening partnership of 66 before Jon Peters was dismissed for 45 by J Hammond, who also dismissed Simon Wheeler (16) to finish with figures of 2-45.

A third wicket partnership of 109 saw Winchelsea to 196 in the 30th over when Will Wheeler was dismissed having scored 59.

James Jury (17) became the second victim of M Collins (3-34), opening batsmen Will Morfitt was out for 74, stumped off the bowling of P Reed (1-24). Winchelsea finished on 245-6, 77 short.