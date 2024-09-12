Haywards Heath CC are back in the Sussex Premier Division thanks to a last-day win at Burgess Hill.

But their good news was Hill’s bad news – the defeat means they are relegated and will play in Division 3 next season.

Heath won a rain-reduced game to clinch second place behind Ifield and a place in the 2025 Premier Division line-up.

Skipper Callum Smith said: “We travelled to Burgess Hill knowing a win would see us promoted. Burgess Hill also needed a win to avoid relegation so despite poor weather both teams were keen to play. A 37-over game finally started and Burgess Hill came out firing, looking for a positive start.

“Once we got the big wicket of overseas PJ (Prasansana Jayamanne) we were able to control the innings but Burgess Hill showed good fight to post 166 on a wet pitch. Pick of the Heath bowlers was young Fred Wallis with four wickets.

“This had potential to be a nervy chase but opening pair Jethro Menzies and Fred put nerves at ease as they posted 50 for the first wicket. Fred did fall for 35 and was replaced by overseas Rory Livingstone who with Menzies raced the score past the 100 mark and the game was firmly in control.

“We cruised to a seven-wicket win and Livingstone was unbeaten on 47.

“We will now play Premier Division cricket again next year after three years in Division 2. I’m absolutely delighted and it’s been a real team effort – no one standout, everyone has contributed at different times and with a young side we are buzzing for next year.

"The hard work starts now and the aim will be trying to stay up.”

Cuckfield finished a respectable fifth in the Premier Division – but last year’s champions lost to this year’s on the final day, Preston Nomads victory over them confirming the 2024 title for them.

It was a truncated game at Cuckfield and Nomads restricted the hosts to 111-9 off 30 overs with former Sussex and England man Matt Prior making 25.

Then they romped home to win by six wickets with more than 12 overs unused. This was a record-breaking 11th title for Nomads.

Worthing Cricket Club’s attentions are turning to coming back stronger after their Sussex Premier League season ended in relegation to Division 2.

Their final game ended in a 73-run defeat at Middleton, after which skipper Darryl Rebbetts spoke of lessons they could learn from their campaign – and of optimism for the future.

He said of the game: “With the forecast and early morning rain, Middleton did really well to get the game on for the afternoon with only 12 overs lost.

"The final game's aim was to be expressive and to give Cammie (overseas player Campbell Macmillan) a good send-off after a wonderful season – and pegging them back from 132-1 to then get their last nine wickets for 100 showed the skill and depth in our attack. Unfortunately we didn't bat well enough, but were missing some firepower with Nick Ballamy missing.

"It essentially highlighted our ability to compete with our skills but not for long enough periods in matches. Too many starts with the bat are not converted.

"Only Cammie has a 100 this year and not enough of us have been contributing in the 58 overs to get those scores that can't be chased.

" Importantly we've scored quickly enough and that will serve us well again next season as we seek to come back up from Division 2.”

Rebbette said two of Worthing’s 18-year-olds – Harry Merritt -Blann and George Hannington-Hodge – would head to Australia in the winter.

He said: “It’s a fantastic opportunity for them to gain experience and come back better players next year. Others will have a well earned break but look to improve on a few things individually.

"One of our main targets is individuals taking more responsibility for their own performance, so hopefully that comes through next year.

"A key ingredient is availability - we're going to try to improve that side of things to be more consistent and help the other four adults sides at Worthing.

"We’re a club not a team and have seen great success this season with the introduction of a fifth team and the integration of youngsters in the ones and twos and we're ready to bounce back next season!"

Turners Hill v Southwick & Shoreham

Division 8 Central

by Steve Carden

The Wickers seemed to have this intense game in the bag but a dogged fightback and a remarkable bowling feat saw Turners Hill win – and clinch promotion by a single point ahead of rivals Copthorne.

On a dank autumn day skipper Tom Bell won the toss and asked the home team to bat, a decision to the liking of Harry Sutton who removed three batters in his opening over.

Fellow quick Isaac Olympios was highly effective in damp conditions, his three wickets sending the Hillians into a tailspin at 23-5.

A fightback from the tail helped Turners Hill to a total of 122 from 33 overs. Sutton and Olympios were supported by fine bowling from Ahmed Oryakhail and Matt Rowson.

In response the Wickers found batting difficult as Paul Hudson, Farhad Barakzai and Rowson fell cheaply but Dean Ghasemi dug in and inched towards a win, assisted by Harry Dorgan’s 18 and a quickfire 39 for Sutton.

When Ghamesi’s wicket fell to Ankur Gupta having scored a gritty 39 from 90 balls, Wickers were 107-6 and within 16 of victory but Gupta was in no mood to give up, bowling a remarkable spell in which he took the last four batters for ducks and forced victory. Gupta finished with astonishing figures of 8.5-4-19-6.

“What a dramatic way to end the match” said Bell. “We did well to bowl them out for 122, but knew it’d be a tricky chase on a damp wicket in gloomy conditions”