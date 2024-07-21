Cricket in pictures: Findon CC secure home win over Pagham CC

Put into bat, Findon totalled 266, thanks in no small part to 84 by Daniel Cormack and 57 from Matthew Glover. Dario Cumberbatch and Wayne Green took three wickets each for Pagham, Nick Smith two.

Smith scored 57 in the reply and James Marshall hit 45 but Pagham were all out for 145, Graham Manser taking 4-15 and Akarshan Arora 3.47.

Findon are third in the table, Pagham seventh.

See pictures by Stephen Goodger from the match on this page and the ones linked, or if you’re on the Observer app, just by scrolling down the page.

