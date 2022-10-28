Cricket making a comeback at Pulborough

Newcomers Peter Taylor and his partner Tracy Clarke are eager to hear from anyone who would like to be involved – from players, scorers, umpires, social members, and especially potential sponsors.

Tracy told the County Times: “Cricket was once the cherry on the cake in the village and we really want to get it going again – initially with men’s Sunday friendlies.

"We’ve got the core of a team together and have seven fixtures arranged for 2023 so far – the former committee is being very supportive, and we’ve had an offer to do the teas, so we’re on our way.”

There's a cricket revival under way at Pulborough

Peter has experience of playing in Hampshire and is very keen to continue at Pulborough after relocating. Cricket at Pulborough goes back a long way – there was a match against Bury in 1799 – and there has been cricket at the Recreation Ground in Link Lane for around 75 years.

In its heyday Pulborough CC were in the Sussex Premier Division with junior sides, too, but, as with every club, fortunes ebb and flow – and Covid almost brought an end, Tracy adding: “Our aspiration is to get back playing in the league and to have a women’s team and our own home grown colts sides, but we’re just looking at the Sunday games to get us restarted.

If anyone has any equipment that they can donate, or help in any other way then that will be wonderful!”