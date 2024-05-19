Matt Davies’ side bowled out hosts Worthing for 175 with William Fenwick taking four wickets and Harry Merritt-Blann scoring 61, before 91 from Theo Rivers and 43 from Davies got Roffey home with plenty to spare.

Bognor, Hastings and Preston Nomads jointlry lead the premier table with a maximum 60 points each from two games.

Borgor won by eight wickets at Middleton, overhauling their total of 268 thanks to Ryan Maskell’s superb 162 not out. Hastings won by 100 runs against East Grinstead on their return to the Horntye ground and Nomads won by a huge 258 runs at home to Three Bridges. Cuckfield won a tight one at Horsham by six runs.

Mayfield, Ifield and Haywards Heath share the lead in division two after wins over Preston Nomads twos, Burgess Hill and Eastbourne respectively. Buxted Park and West Chiltington and Thakeham also won.

Findon, Roffey twos and Billingshurst head Division 3 West after two wins from two apiece, while in Division 3 East, Crowhurst Park, Rye, Brighton & Hove and Boleny lead the way with 100 per cent records.

Get all the results and tables at sussexcricketleague.play-cricket.com/home

