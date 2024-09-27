Alex Ellis at Horsham | Contributed photo

Horsham Sports Club is delighted to have the services of groundsman Alex Ellis at their exceptionally active Cricketfield Road HQ.

With over 200 cricket matches on the club’s two pitches, lawn tennis and winter football there is always plenty of preparatory and maintenance work to do, but Alex clearly relishes in a challenge.

He told the County Times: “I couldn’t wait for the cricket season to start, and its been the busiest in my three years at the club, but now I’m slightly relieved it’s finished.

"I didn’t want it to end and will miss the inter-action with players and officials, but its been a so challenging with the unsettled weather, with constant checking, preventative measures and stop starting, so I’m glad to have a break from the stress of all that. But, looking ahead, I’m really hoping we’ll get Sussex first team cricket back here.”

Alex Eillis - pictured while the cricket season was still in full swing | Contributed photo

In addition to high profile representative cricket matches – including Sussex teams, visiting touring sides, men’s and women’s league matches and adult and youth tournaments, the Sports Club also stages major events, such as the Big Gig music show, the recent Caribbean Day and the Firework Night, this year on October 26 – all requiring extensive setting up.

Ellis has enjoyed a good season at St Andrews CC, sometimes playing with his father. He plays golf and is on standby to keep goal for Scaynes Hill FC.

“I’m indebted to the late Richard Marshall, who knew the ground inside out and gave me such a fantastic start at the club, where it’s great to meet new people and regulars and help to improve on the already excellent facilities - and I particularly like being able to teach new apprentices the ropes,” he added.

With no more cricket until spring will he be putting his feet up?

He said: “I’ll soon be scarifying the wickets, protecting the squares and re-seeding, then preparing our football pitches, attending to our hedges, keeping the grass cut, overhauling our machinery and equipment, then we’ll be preparing for the fireworks - marshalling the fairground sites, vendor pitches and securing the entrances.”