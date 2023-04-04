Cricket’s LV= Insurance County Championship returns on Thursday – and Sussex will be bidding to win promotion from Division 2. But how are they shaping up for the new season, and what state are all their rivals in? Here’s a guide to the Sussex squad and their hopes – as well as a look at the rest of the division courtesy of the ECB reporters.

SUSSEX

Captain: Cheteshwar Pujara

Head Coach: Paul Farbrace

Head Coach Paul Farbrace shares a joke with some of his players during a Sussex CCC photocall at The 1st Central County Ground (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

2022 finish: Seventh (Division Two)

2022 highest runscorer: Cheteshwar Pujara (1,094)

2022 highest wicket taker: Sean Hunt (18)

Key winter moves: Appointing the hugely-experienced Paul Farbrace as head coach will surely galvanise Sussex, who have only won one game in each of the past three seasons. Farbrace says he has not come to Hove to merely help Sussex’s talented youngsters fulfil their potential but to turn them into battle-hardened winners. “We have a fantastic opportunity to really make a difference,” he said.

The big question: Can Sussex justify being second favourites for promotion? Runs should not be a problem, especially with captain Cheteshwar Pujara returning, but no one took more than 18 Championship wickets last season and that stat must markedly improve. Ollie Robinson should help pre-Ashes while off-spinner Jack Carson, whose 2022 was wrecked by injury, could be key. Expect Ari Karvelas and Brad Currie to make an impact, especially in the early weeks of the season.

What we’re looking forward to seeing: There is the mouth-watering prospect in May of Robinson, Pujara and Steve Smith, who is playing three games as part of his Ashes preparations, being in the same side. It will also be heartening to see George Garton with a red ball in his hand after nearly two years when he made only sporadic appearances in one-day cricket due to illness. He is another player with a lot to offer – and a lot to prove.

Player to watch: Left-handed opener Ali Orr can consider himself unlucky not to go on a Lions tour during the winter. Orr scored 1047 runs last season, including a career-best 198 against Glamorgan, and is capable of pushing on in 2023. He has a good temperament, a solid defensive technique and lots of attacking strokes. If anyone can bring ‘Bazball’ to the seaside it’s Orr, who celebrates his 22nd birthday on the first day of the season.

Final thought: Sussex were without some key players to injury for much of last season, including all-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice, but Farbrace and skipper Pujara should have the option of rotating the squad and still fielding a very competitive team. After years of underachievement and frustration, this should be the season when Sussex’ red-ball revival begins - and ends in promotion.

Bruce Talbot – ECB Reporters Network

DURHAM

Captain: Scott Borthwick

Head Coach: Ryan Campbell

2022 finish: Sixth (Division Two)

2022 highest runscorer: Michael Jones (878 runs)

2022 highest wicket taker: Matthew Potts (58 wickets)

Key winter moves: Durham were dealt a blow with the departure of the club’s all-time leading wicket taker Chris Rushworth, who left the north east for personal reasons. He followed head coach James Franklin in exiting the Seat Unique Riverside. New head coach Ryan Campbell has brought in Netherlands players Bas de Leede and Brandon Glover. The move to bolster the batting ranks with Ollie Robinson from Kent looks an astute one.

The big question: James Franklin could not conjure a consistent formula for success, but his replacement Campbell has promised an attacking brand of cricket to attempt to end their stay in Division Two and become competitive in the white-ball formats. Whether Durham have the depth remains to be seen as England could come calling for Potts, Carse and Lees during the summer. Taking 20 wickets in the Championship will also be an issue without the reassuring presence of Rushworth.

What we’re looking forward to seeing: Campbell has vowed to bring an attacking and if he is as good as his word, it should be an exciting season for Durham fans. There were too many drab draws last season amid an increasingly flat wicket. Durham have a lot of talent in the ranks with Potts, Carse, Jones, Bedingham and Robinson along with fledgling players Stanley McAlindon and Ben McKinney. If Durham can channel their inner ‘Bazball’ it could bring a revival in their fortunes.

Player to watch: Matthew Potts. He had a breakout season in 2022, producing a sensational form with the ball to earn his call-up to the England squad. With the departure of Rushworth, there will be a high level of expectation for Potts to fill the void with the new ball. If he performs to the same standard again it will be bittersweet for Durham, who could lose their star man to international duty during the summer.

Final thought: The 2023 season is a fresh start for Durham, who appeared to lose their way under Franklin in the last campaign. Campbell has arrived with a positive mindset and has looked to cultivate depth in the ranks that was sorely lacking in 2022. There is a good blend of senior players and youngsters on the rise. There is not an air of expectation, but if Durham find the right blend, they could be one of the surprise packages of the season.

Simon Sinclair – ECB Reporters Network

DERBYSHIRE

Captain: Leus du Plooy

Head Coach: Mickey Arthur

2022 finish: Fifth (Division Two)

2022 highest runscorer: Wayne Madsen (1,273)

2022 highest wicket taker: Sam Conners (50)

Key winter moves: Derbyshire's most important piece of business was to extend Mickey Arthur's contract until 2025, a recognition of the impact he had last season when the team was competitive in red and white ball cricket. The signing of Zak Chappell from Nottinghamshire will bolster the seam attack while Matt Lamb's move from Warwickshire will strengthen the batting.

The big question: After the improvement in Arthur's first season, can Derbyshire mount a promotion challenge in what looks to be an open division? Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal, who missed much of 2022 with an elbow injury, returns to bring skill and experience to an attack which could be formidable if Sam Conners and Ben Aitchison continue to progress.

What we’re looking forward to seeing: Arthur made Derbyshire hard to beat so now they have to turn draws into wins, especially at home where pitches favoured the batters in the hot summer of 2022. Although the team went through the season unbeaten in the championship at the Incora County Ground, the only home win came at Queen's Park, Chesterfield, and that is something they have to address to be in the mix come September.

Player to watch: Haider Ali. Although the 22-year-old Pakistan batter has limited first-class experience he still averages over 50 and has the talent to leave his mark on opposition attacks once he comes to terms with English conditions. Arthur believes he will grow as the season progresses and he has the potential to play some explosive innings at the top of the order.

Final thought: Derbyshire made significant progress last season and look equipped to kick-on although expectation levels will be higher this time. The departure of Shan Masood to Yorkshire leaves a hole in the runs column but Wayne Madsen shows no sign of slowing down and providing there are no injuries to key players, the county could celebrate a first promotion in 11 years.

Nigel Gardner – ECB Reporters Network

GLAMORGAN

Captain: David Lloyd

Head Coach: Matt Maynard

2022 finish: Third (Division two)

2022 highest run scorer: Sam Northeast (1189)

2022 highest wicket taker: Michael Hogan (45)

Key winter moves: Glamorgan have retained the services of their three overseas players with Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Neser and Colin Ingram all with the club this summer. The big departure is that of Michael Hogan who changed his mind about retiring and joined Kent for the 2023 season. Harry Podmore moved the other way, and he will strengthen Glamorgan’s bowling, but the loss of Hogan will leave a large hole in their attack.

The big question: Last year was the first time Glamorgan have put together a serious push for promotion since 2010. The question for the county in 2023 is if they can back that up with the same level of consistent performances in the Championship, especially without the services of Hogan, who was their leading wicket taker in the competition last season.

What we’re looking forward to seeing: Having started last season with a makeshift top order things are a lot more settled for Glamorgan this year, and having an established opening pair of David Lloyd and Eddie Byrom and a middle order engine room of Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Billy Root and Kiran Carlson should see them put up big scores early season.

Player to watch: This is a big year for Kiran Carlson who failed to kick on last year after a breakthrough season in 2021. A hugely talented middle order batter, Carlson has real potential to push for international recognition, but needs to consistently make big runs for that to happen. Carlson has had a successful winter spell as an overseas player in Zimbabwe and should be full of confidence at the start of the new season.

Final thought: Glamorgan’s promotion chances depend much on the early season form of Labuschagne who is with the county from mid-April until the World Test Championship gets underway in June. If Labuschagne and the rest of the Glamorgan middle order can make big scores in the first six games of the season it will have set a fantastic platform for a push for Division One cricket in 2024.

Peter Miller – ECB Reporters Network

GLOUCESTERSHIRE

Captain: Graeme van Buuren

Head Coach: Dale Benkenstein

2022 finish: Tenth (Division One)

2022 highest runscorer: Miles Hammond (836)

2022 highest wicket taker: Zafar Gohar (47)

Key winter moves: Having recruited seamer Marchant de Langer from neighbours Somerset towards the end of last season as a new player for 2023, Gloucestershire concentrated on extending the contracts of their existing squad. But, with David Payne sidelined until the Vitality Blast following ankle surgery, they have further strengthened their seam attack by signing 24-year-old Zaman Akhter, who played second XI cricket for Essex last summer, on a one-year deal.

The big question: Can Gloucestershire bounce back from the trauma of relegation last season? Hope can be taken from the fact that the team won their last two Championship fixtures of last season against Warwickshire and Yorkshire. But they were the only victories of a 14-game campaign, which featured eight defeats and ended with Gloucestershire propping up the Division One table, 24 points behind second-from-bottom Yorkshire. A good start will be necessary to rebuild confidence among players and supporters.

What we’re looking forward to seeing: Whether Zafar Gohar justifies confidence within the camp that he can be the top spinner in Division Two. The 28-year-old Pakistani had a breakthrough season last year with 47 first division wickets, including 10 against Northamptonshire at Cheltenham and nine in the final match against Yorkshire at Headingley, as well as contributing 493 runs.

Player to watch: James Bracey. Having made the transition from Bristol club cricketer to Test match player in the space of five remarkable seasons, the 25-year-old left-handed batter and wicketkeeper suffered a dip in form following his England call-up in 2021, but is more than capable of accumulating big runs against second division bowling attacks, whether batting at number three or in the middle order.

Final thought: Gloucestershire earned only 26 batting bonus points from their 14 Championship games last season and came out on top in only one home match. Both those statistics will require considerable improvement if the team are to return to the top-flight of English county cricket at the first attempt.

Richard Latham – ECB Reporters Network

LEICESTERSHIRE

Captain: Lewis Hill

Head Coach: Paul Nixon

2022 finish: Eighth (Division Two)

2022 highest runscorer: Colin Ackermann (744)

2022 highest wicket taker: Callum Parkinson (30)

Key winter moves: After a lamentable 2022 with the bat, Leicestershire have recruited ex-England star, Test selector and former Fox James Taylor as batting coach and will have a top-drawer overseas batter in their line-up throughout 2023. Former India Test captain Ajinkya Rahane arrives in June to play eight LV= Insurance County Championship matches, preceded by experienced former Middlesex skipper and Australia international Peter Handscomb for the first six.

The big question: Will it be enough to end the malaise that has seen Leicestershire claim the wooden spoon eight times in the past 14 seasons and go winless in four of the last 10? Away at Yorkshire in their season opener, the Foxes then have back-to-back home fixtures against Derbyshire and Glamorgan. A win in either of those could do wonders for confidence under new red-ball skipper Lewis Hill.

What we’re looking forward to seeing: How much impact left-arm seamer Mikey Finan can make after a full winter’s work in the nets. Eyebrows were raised when the county plucked the 26-year-old ex-Lancashire academy player out of club and national counties cricket and handed him a two-year contract without a senior appearance. Yet 13 wickets in three Championship matches, culminating in a five-for against promoted Middlesex, hinted at a late-blooming talent.

Player to watch: Rehan Ahmed. The 18-year-old leg spinning sensation made England debuts across all formats in the winter, becoming the youngest male to play Test cricket in Karachi in December and bagging a debut five-for to boot, all after just three first-class appearances for Leicestershire. He signed off 2022 with a maiden five-for and a maiden century in the same match, against Derbyshire. The Foxes cannot wait to see what he does next.

Final thought: Having announced a £60 million redevelopment plan for the Uptonsteel County Ground that would transform their traditional Grace Road home to a modern cricket stadium at a time when others argue the case for reducing the number of first-class counties, it is perhaps more critical than ever that Leicestershire begin to see success on the field.

Jon Culley – ECB Reporters Network

WORCESTERSHIRE

Captain: Brett D’Oliveira

Head Coach: Alan Richardson

2022 finish: Fourth (Division Two)

2022 highest runscorer: Ed Barnard (895)

2022 highest wicket taker: Dillon Pennington (44)

Key winter moves: Worcestershire have bolstered their squad by recruiting top six batter Adam Hose from Warwickshire, all-rounder Matthew Waite from Yorkshire, both on three year contracts. Hose, a devastating T20 hitter, has expressed the same desire as former Edgbaston team-mate Ed Pollock 12 months earlier to try and make his mark in red ball cricket.

The big question: Is this the season Worcestershire turn their steady improvement in red-ball cricket into a genuine push for promotion. They paid the penalty last summer for letting Leicestershire, Glamorgan and Derbyshire off the hook when well on top and are conscious of the need to show more of a ruthless streak.

What we’re looking forward to seeing: How Worcestershire cope with the loss of Ed Barnard to Warwickshire in terms of the balance of their side will be a tester for new head coach Alan Richardson. But they have a batting line-up full of runs last summer, including Azhar Ali and young bright hope Jack Haynes and a battery of seamers led by the evergreen Joe Leach.

Player to watch: Josh Tongue. He may have made his debut in 2016 but the pace bowler feels like a new signing after recovering from a career-threatening shoulder injury which kept him out for 14 months. Tongue gets that pace and bounce which, harnessed to a nasty streak, worries batters and he was called up by England Lions in the winter once it became clear fitness was not an issue.

Final thought: Worcestershire have enough quality and strength in depth now to sustain a top-two challenge through the demanding opening two months and finale to the season in September although back-to-back away games to start against vastly improved Derbyshire and Durham will give them an early chance to show their mettle.

ECB Reporters Network

YORKSHIRE

Captain: Shan Masood

Head coach: Ottis Gibson

2022 finish: Ninth, relegated (Division One)

2022 highest run-scorer: Harry Brook (967)

2022 highest wicket-taker: Jordan Thompson (42)

Key winter moves: Pakistan batter Shan Masood - Steve Patterson’s replacement as captain - has signed a two-year overseas deal. But international commitments may limit his early season availability. New Zealand quick Neil Wagner’s overseas deal has been shelved due to injury. Adequate bowling cover means a replacement batter has been targeted. Seamers Matt Milnes (Kent) and Mickey Edwards (New South Wales, British passport) have signed alongside all-rounder Ben Mike (Leicestershire). South Asian Cricket Academy leg-spinner Jafer Chohan has penned rookie terms.

The big question: Yorkshire are likely to start as promotion favourites. Their bowling department has significant depth and quality, but will their batting group stand up to the test? England and IPL commitments will limit the availability of Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, Dawid Malan and Joe Root, while linchpin Gary Ballance has returned to Zimbabwe. Youngsters such as Fin Bean, Will Luxton and James Wharton may need to hit the ground running.

What we’re looking forward to seeing: Yorkshire were starved of the services of seam bowling duo Ben Coad and Matthew Fisher for much of last season because of injury. Both now look set to feature much more this year and will help give the county’s bowling attack the potency they lacked last year. A good run of early-season games and wickets could even elevate Lions man Fisher into Ashes contention.

Player to watch: George Hill is one of a trio of all-rounders who could have featured in this section, Matthew Revis and Jordan Thompson the others. But former England Under 19s captain Hill’s importance to Yorkshire success, given his place in their top order, could be greater this summer. The 22-year-old is a canny seamer and a classy batter who scored two Championship centuries and claimed a six-wicket haul in 2022.

Final thought: You feel a fast start to the campaign is key for a couple of reasons; firstly to banish any lingering disappointment from last season’s relegation and then potentially even to get ahead of the curve should a points deduction be imposed at a later date by the Cricket Discipline Commission as a result of the Azeem Rafiq racism affair. Leicestershire are their opening round opponents at Headingley on April 6.