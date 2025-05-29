Crocombe joins Sussex team-mate Haines in England Lions squad
Crocombe, Zaman Akhter (Gloucestershire) and Max Holden (Middlesex) have been called into the England Lions squad ahead of the four-day match against India Men A – which starts on Friday.
The trio have been bought in as cover for Sonny Baker, Chris Woakes and George Hill.
Crocombe joins Sussex team-mate Tom Haines in the Lions squad and his call-up follows a fine performance with the ball in Sussex’s win over Hampshire last week.
Baker is unavailable for the opening match, in Canterbury, due to injury while Woakes is being rested and will join the squad ahead of the second match in Northampton. Yorkshire all-rounder Hill has been withdrawn from the squad.
Both matches will be exclusively streamed on ecb.co.uk and on the England Cricket app.
