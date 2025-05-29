Crocombe joins Sussex team-mate Haines in England Lions squad

By Steve Bone
Published 29th May 2025, 09:50 BST

Sussex bowler Henry Crocombe has earned an England Lions call-up.

Crocombe, Zaman Akhter (Gloucestershire) and Max Holden (Middlesex) have been called into the England Lions squad ahead of the four-day match against India Men A – which starts on Friday.

The trio have been bought in as cover for Sonny Baker, Chris Woakes and George Hill.

Crocombe joins Sussex team-mate Tom Haines in the Lions squad and his call-up follows a fine performance with the ball in Sussex’s win over Hampshire last week.

Henry Crocombe in action for Sussex | Picture: Lee FloydHenry Crocombe in action for Sussex | Picture: Lee Floyd
Henry Crocombe in action for Sussex | Picture: Lee Floyd

Baker is unavailable for the opening match, in Canterbury, due to injury while Woakes is being rested and will join the squad ahead of the second match in Northampton. Yorkshire all-rounder Hill has been withdrawn from the squad.

Both matches will be exclusively streamed on ecb.co.uk and on the England Cricket app.

