Crowhurst Park blow victory chance … Buxted Park beat Hastings … Glynde enjoy league and Village Cup wins

There’s news from Crowhurst Park, Buxted Park, Hastings, Hailsham, Newhaven, Eastbourne, Glynde and Beddingham, Seaford, Sidley, Winchelsea, East Dean and Friston and Barcombe in this latest round-up from around the cricket grounds of East Sussex.

Crowhurst Park CC skipper Nick Peters said it was disappointing to give up a winning position as they slipped to a 31-run loss to Burgess Hill in their latest Sussex League Division 2 fixture.

Electing to field on a pitch that looked good and true, the home side made an early breakthrough through Jordan Shaw.

Thereafter Hill’s top order batsmen made steady progress with Sam Remfry (59) and Kevin Ramsay (63) leading the way.

Jordan Shaw was MoM for Crowhurst Park

The late introduction of spin twins Peters (3-39) and Matt Peters ((1-28) brought the home side back in contention, and after a run-out and late wickets from Shaw (3-29), Burgess Hill were restricted to a gettable 199 all out.

In reply Crowhurst Park lost a couple of early wickets but MoM Shaw dealt in boundaries with a quickfire half century in just 28 balls.

At 82-2 Park were in contention but they could not maintain momentum as the middle order got out at crucial times after making good starts to their innings.

Park needed partnerships at the lower end of their line-up but, it was not to be as they were all out for 168.

Louis Baron hitting big for Glynde in their Village Cup victory

Wickets for Burgess Hill were shared by all six bowlers used, Dan Strange (3-50) the most successful.

Park skipper Peters said: “It was good to see Jordan in form with bat and ball, but it was disappointing to surrender a winning position.

"We need to graft ... results will come.”

Buxted Park v Hastings

Sussex League Division 2

Buxted Park got back to winning ways with a tight victory.

Park elected to bat and openers Arslan Khan (69) and George Read (98) took the total to 102 before Khan was removed by overseas Alex Osborne (2-51).

Ollie Jones (35) batted sensibly as Read began to go through the gears. When he fell, Buxted were well placed at 196-2.

Adam Barton (4-40) was the pick of the Hastings bowlers and the hosts ended on 288-8.

Hastings got off to a flyer with openers Dylan Woolley (62) and Hatty Scowen making significant inroads.

The partnership was worth 175, Scowen hitting a 95-ball 122. But when Nicholas Cockcroft removed him with a good catch from Isaac Heater, the game flipped on its head.

Cockcroft (5-51) worked his way through the top order, and the visitors found themselves 234-6.

Craig Olive (3-58) and Will Sheffield (2-49) did the bulk of the damage to bowl them out for 274, 14 short.

Buxted Park sit third in Division 2.

Buxted twos won at Iden, with a 52-run 10 wicket partnership between Josh Coleman and Martyn Collins securing a one-wicket victory.

Newhaven v Eastbourne 3rd

Division 7 East

On a sunny afternoon at Newhaven, the hosts won the toss and captain Jonathan Bennett decided to bat first.

Openers Daryl Tullett (25) and Orren Wileman (with a career-best 84) put on 95.

Billy Khan steadied the innings when three quick wickets were lost and the situation was in the balance as Newhaven were reduced to 160-4.

He went on to make a classy 75, well supported by James Woods (25) in a fifth-wicket partnership of 80 allowing Newhaven to post 256-6 off their 40 overs.

Eastbourne were unable to match Newhaven's batting and were all out for 116. There were two wickets each for Newhaven’s Heshan Thamoda, Kieran Woods, Khan and Lee Pollard.

This result keeps Newhaven at the top of the table with 143 points from six games.

Glynde & Beddingham CC beat Seaford comfortably in Division 3 East – then won the Sussex final of the National Village Cup a day later.

Seaford batted first but could only manage 191-9.

Ben Brown (38) got Seaford away well, but after this only Oliver Hardy (39) and an unbroken last-wicket partnership of 35 between Tim Goddard (26 not out) and James Goddard (21 not out) put up much resistance, as Mike Brooks with 3-27, Charlie Hobden (2-28) and Ollie Bailey (2-55) worked their way through the batting.

Glynde had little trouble reaching the target as Matt Cramp with 52, Matt Blunt (43) and Bailey (33 not out) saw them to victory with the loss of four wickets.

Glynde twos beat Seaford twos. Glynde reached 271-8 batting first with young Tom Silvester scoring his maiden league century, his 102 including 11 fours and five sixes, supported well by Ben Bignell (62).

Seaford were bowled out for 194, as Bignell took 5-14.

Glynde won a thrilling match against West Chiltington in the final of the Sussex section of the National Village Cup.

West Chiltington batted first but lost three early wickets for 29 as Will Burton Durham (3-39) and Ridley Flind (1-28) struck.

Josh Taylor with a superb 107, Adam Trees (57) and Jack Turner (35) put Chilts in a strong position, but Glynde's opening bowlers returned and restricted them to 232-7.

Glynde lost an early wicket, but James Peck (38) and Hobden (29) looked dangerous. Silvester scored 20 in the middle order, but Glynde collapsed to 127-7 and then 174-9, but the run rate was a well gettable six an over.

Louis Barron was joined by Flind and they got Glynde to the line with an unbroken tenth-wicket partnership of 63, Barron scoring 45 not out, while Flind played an anchor role for 19 not out to see Glynde to a thrilling victory.

Glynde captain Archie Burrows said: “The lads should be so proud of that performance, as we were excellent in the field and with the ball and Glynde were happy at the tea interval.

"Unfortunately we didn't perform too well with the bat, however our lower order played out of their skins.

"Will and Louis both recorded their highest ever competitive score for the first team.

"And Ridley also batted incredibly well and was very proud at how composed both players were at the crease.”

Glynde & Beddingham will now take on Redbourn in the next round on Sunday, June 18 at home.

Redbourn beat Glynde in the last eight in 2020.

ED & Friston v BarcombeDiv 5 East

Barcombe 210-8 in 40 overs; Allan Trower 59no Harry Stewart 33 Joe Wheatley 32; East Dean 213-8 in 39.1 overs; Joe Wheatley 2-8 Paul Coppard 2-39. East Dean won by 2wktsBarcombe 2nds v ED & Friston 2nds

Div 12 East (S)

Barcombe 146-9 in 40 overs; Keith Savage 34 Matt Cordwell 26; East Dean 149-5; D Colbourne 2-30 M Taylor 2-48. ED won by 5 wkts.

Hailsham and Bolney played out a thrilling tie at the Recreation Ground in a Division 4 East clash to savour.

Skipper Andrew Anthony won the toss and elected to bowl first.

It was Anthony and Bellett that opened the bowling and an excellent contest between bat and ball began.

Bellett made the breakthrough with a superb delivery, enticing the batsman into leaving the ball, before nipping it back into the off-stump.

Hailsham bowled superbly throughout, and regular wickets from spin twins Shankar Bala and Ollie McDonald restricted Bolney well, and eventually Bolney were bowled out for 190, with McDonald earning the best bowling figures of 3-37.

The reply was full of drama and intrigue, with momentum being thrown this way and that.

Ciaran Peacock and Ollie McDonald started well with a 44-run partnership at the top of the innings.

McDonald continued to motor, and at the drinks break, Hailsham were on top and in control of the game.

However, when McDonald was removed for 52, Hailsham struggled to push the scoring rate on, with the two Bolney spinners piling on the pressure.

Hailsham did incredibly well to hang in the game, and as the last over arrived, Hailsham needed 12 runs to win the game with two wickets left.

And the final over had everything.

A boundary from Diesel Hallett dented the visitors’ hopes before he was caught with two balls to go.

Shankar Bala skewed a single to backward point, meaning it was left to James Bellett to try to score five runs to win off of the final ball.

A full toss was swept out to deep mid-wicket, and to Hailsham’s elation, the ball found its way through the fielder to go for four and this sparked jubilation as Hailsham secured the tie.

It was an unbelievable game of cricket with a thrilling finish to match.

The Choice Medics MoM was Ollie McDonald for a well-made 52 and bowing figures of 3-37.

Robertsbridge (238-8) bt Crowhurst Park 2nd (234-8)

This derby saw both sides post good scores with the home side victorious off the last ball of the match.

Chasing a challenging target of 235, Robertsbridge made a solid start through Tom Glenn (60) and Ben Collins (78).

Park’s bowlers pressed the batsmen all the way. Vikas Kumar (4-45) and Josh Barraclough (2-48) kept the game finely poised, but were unable to deny the home side victory.

Earlier Park’s brothers Toby (66) and Luke Burdekin (51) showed their class.

They were ably supported by James Bunday (42) as they closed on 234-8.

The home side used six bowlers who all took wickets. Robert Geaney (2-47) and Lewis Chapman (2-26) returned the best figures.

Joint men of the match were the Burdekin brothers

Crowhurst Park 3rd (143) lost to Seaford 3rd (194)

Batting first, the top scorer for Seaford was extras – 55 of them – as they posted a total of 194 all out.

Other useful contributions were from Adam Lucy (39) Dominic Wetsz (25). Park used seven bowlers and Lekhan Mestha (3-26) and Freddie Saunders (3-19) had the best figures.

In reply the visitors were never quite up to the mark.

Muhammed Kaniyath (36) James Gardener (33) top scored but could not prevent Seaford’s quest for victory as Matthew Varndell (7-42) took the bowling the honours.

CPCC MoM was James Gardener.

It was a super Saturday for Sidley CC as their two Sussex League teams were both victorious.

The first XI made it three Division 11 East (South) wins out of four with a six-wicket success at home to Battle twos.

Battle got to 33-0 after choosing to bat, but Sidley then claimed 10 wickets for 78 to bowl their opponents out for 111.

Craig Ramsden took 4-25 from 8.4 overs, brother Jamie took 3-12, Cavan O'Connor 2-28 and captain Steve Ramsden 1-3.

Steve Ramsden then blasted 50 not out to guide Sidley home in 21 overs, with Jamie Ramsden (16), Craig Ramsden (11no) and Dave Coveney (10) making double figures.

The result leaves Sidley second - 10 points behind leaders Crowhurst Park thirds with a game in hand.

Meanwhile, Alex Povey scored an unbeaten century as Sidley's seconds celebrated their first Division 12 East (SE) win of the summer.

Povey hit 101 not out to set Sidley on their way to a 97-run triumph away to Robertsbridge fourths.

Oliver Cole (31) and skipper Ian Mollart (17) also made valuable runs as Sidley recovered from 82-7 to 191 all out.

Sidley proceeded to reduce their hosts to 19-5 before bowling them out for 94 in 30.5 overs.

Andy Pearson and Stuart Craig took 4-10 and 4-17 respectively, while Chris Martin and Ryan Polton picked up one each.

SIMON NEWSTEAD

Catsfield 211-7; Winchelsea 112-4

Winchelsea travelled to Catsfield for the first time in recent history, and the visitors elected to field.

Anthony Bradnum claimed an early wicketand finished with figures of 2-19.

Catsfield rebuilt with a third wicket partnership of 82 before opener H Strugnell (25) was caught off Mike Stoneham.

Stoneham claimed the wickets of N Dixon (48) and S Barden snr (24) to finish with 4-45. Catsfield finished on 211-7.

