Crowhurst Park cricketers relishing exciting 2025 season

As Crowhurst Park Cricket Club approach the new season, chairman John Lovell reflects on last season as one to be proud of.

“We fielded four Sussex League teams, two T20, four junior and established an actively expanding women’s and girls’ section, plus, there were many friendly matches,” he said.

“It is particularly rewarding that the junior, women and girls sections prospered, with the U10s (soft ball) winning the East Area competition, and in a memorable match under lights at Hove, Park’s U16 won the Sussex Champions Trophy.

“The new women’s and girls’ section finished the season undefeated, and concluded by winning the Women’s Sussex Slam hardball plate competition.

Crowhurst Park's U10 finalists at Arundel

“The winter months were also very busy with development of the iconic pavilion both outside and inside. The huge contribution by many volunteers working together to ensure that everything would be complete for the start of the 2025 season is amazing.”

With the 2025 season getting under way, 1st X1 captain Tom Powell said “The 1st X1 group were philosophical not to have been promoted to Division 2.

"However, we have re-grouped over the winter and are ready to go again. The squad is much the same as last year, plus some exciting young players from the junior ranks wanting to make their mark.”

Josh Jones takes the captaincy of the 2nd XI, wanting to develop the team with experience alongside promising youth.

Crowhurst Park CC's U16 Sussex champions of 2024

Sam Baker and Richard Watson will skipper the 3rd and 4th XIs.

Crowhurst Park’s season has already started with the U10s playing in a Sussex Festival Finals tournament at Arundel Castle. A fabulous day finished with Park’s Red Devels putting in a fantastic performance to finish as runners-up to a strong Ifield outfit.

The 1st X1 start this Sunday (April 27) in the National Village Cup away to Glynde and in the Sussex League T20 competition on Saturday, May 3, CPCC host a double header with Eastbourne and Little Common Ramblers.

The club’s All Stars and Dynamos sessions start on May 9 and the league kicks off on May 10.

CPCC's Tom Powell

Chairman Lovell added: “We have a strong club spirit at the Walcott Ground with an ever-increasing number of players, volunteers and supporters.

"We enjoy one of the most well-manicured grounds in the area located in stunning scenic surroundings. The pavilion has a warm and friendly atmosphere with a relaxing bar and social area for everyone to enjoy.”