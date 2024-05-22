Crowhurst Park dominate at Cuckfield in Sussex Cricket League

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Crowhurst Park CC’s 1st X1 dominated at Cuckfield.

Cuckfield 2nd X1 148 All out (6pts) v Crowhurst Park 1st X1 303-7 (30pts)

Having elected to bowl first Cuckfield faced the daunting task of chasing over 300 set by the visitors.Things did not get any easier, losing their first wicket in their first over. Jamie Bristow-Diamond (1-50). George Gallbraith-Gibbons (15) and Gregory Wisden (32) played with caution but there was a steady progression of wickets as Park took control. Jason Oates (27) and three other batsmen made double figures, but the Crows were buoyant in the field. James Bunday (4-23) was the pick of the bowlers and was supported by Jordan Shaw (2-18) and Nick Peters (2-22) dismissing the home side for 145

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Earlier Crowhurst Park’s openers dominated proceedings. Jordan Shaw 118 (68 balls) and David Rayment 100 (117 balls) were supported with cameo knocks by Brad Payne (21) Nick Peters (20*) and Gary Chatham (28). Parks innings closed on 303-7 in their 45 overs. For Cuckfield, Christopher Osborne (3-62) was the most successful bowler.

Dave Rayment

Crowhurst Park 2nd X1 123 all out (8pts) v Bells Yeu Green 127-4 (30pts)

Crowhurst Park 2nd X1 were asked to bat first and found the rain affected pitch Low & Slow. They were soon in trouble at 24-4 Only Josh Barraclough (61) showed any form with the bat. Bells bowlers Ras Kumar (4-17) and Pavan Prskash (3-29) were rampant, dismissing Park for a below par score 123 in 37 overs.

In replay the visitors batted with more conviction through Kanisuk Dalal (45) and Lee Bates (39*) A couple of late consolation wickets from Seb Osmond (2-6) could not prevent Bells victory in 22nd Over just 4 wickets down.

Pevensey 1st X1 138-5(30pts) V Crowhurst Park 3rd X1137-7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A similar fate fell to Parks 3rd Xi, batting first could only muster a below par 137-7 in their allotted overs. Mick Flanagan (31) top scored whilst Pevensey’s Simon Palmer (2-32) returned the best bowling figures.