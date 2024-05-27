Cuckfield beat Hastings for second Sussex Premier League win of season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Cuckfield CC got their second win of the season when they won at home to Hastings to go third in the table. Read the report here – then read on for news of Cuckfield’s second, third and fourth teams.

Glorious sunshine greeted visitors Hastings as they made the long journey to Cuckfield Park. Having won the toss Hastings skipper Harry Scowen decided to have a bat, looking to set Cuckfield a large total to chase later in the day.

However, opening bowlers Will Rogers (2-23) and Joe White (1-24) had other ideas. White induced a false shot from Scowen (0), followed two balls later when Rogers had Alex Osborne (1) caught by younger brother Henry Rogers at second slip leaving Hastings reeling at 9-2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things got worse for the visitors as Will Rogers bowled Seaver Cowley (1) in the 5th over to make it 12-3. Caleb Laloo (43) and Tom Gillespie (23) started to rebuild slowly and progressed the score to 51 before Henry Rogers (1-20) removed Gillespie.

Cuckfield CC's Sussex Premier League champions, 2023 | Picture: Cuckfield CC

At the other end, veteran Nick Patterson (1-22) restricted the batters in tandem with Henry Rogers and Will Goss (1-47). Patterson was eventually rewarded with the wicket of Greg Devlin (17) before Goss removed Laloo to leave Hastings 99-6 off 30.

Iden McCleave (39) and John Morgan (25) rebuilt once again with Morgan taking the attack to the Cuckfield bowlers before Ben Candfield (4-27) had Morgan bowled and McCleave caught at deep mid-wicket.

Two wickets in two balls for Candfield ended the Hastings innings at 175 all out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cuckfield started their run chase confident that with a fast outfield and a strong batting line-up, 175 should be within their grasp.

Henry Rogers (100 not out) set the tone, hitting the first ball to the boundary and alongside captain Wes Marshall (17) had taken the score to 39 before Marshall was caught by Seaver Cowley off John Morgan (2-62).

Oscar Jago-Lewis (14) joined a fluent Henry Rogers to take the score to 71 before falling to Morgan.

Rogers continued to dominate the bowling, taking advantage of any loose deliveries while Ollie Graham (32 not out) rotated the strike.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rogers climbed through the gears, striking 11 boundaries and 4 maximums on his way to his maiden Premier League hundred, including a drive over extra cover off the back foot that was more akin to the Big Bash than the Sussex Premier League.

Cuckfield reached the target in 29.4 overs securing a comprehensive victory and 30 points. Next week sees Cuckfield visit East Grinstead looking to continue their winning ways.

Rye v Cuckfield 2nd XI

Cuckfield 2s, buoyed by the ever wonderful delights of Tibbs cafe en route to Rye, arrived in high spirits looking to bounce back from the previous weeks disappointing defeat.

On a pitch that looked good but had a decent covering of grass skipper GGG lost the toss and was asked to bowl. Sam Candfield (2-46)opened the bowling with great intensity and got 2 early wickets aptly support by Theo Barker(1-29) at the other end bringing to 25-3 early doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Harrison-Smith(39) then found a partner in Luke Payton(94) and proceeded to work the Cuckfield bowlers as they started to rebuild the innings.

The pair put on 78 together before a mistimed cut to the expensive Greg Wisdom went to straight to point leaving Rye 103-4. From here Rye heavily relied on Payton to score their runs until he was adjudged LBW to senior bowler Matt Slinger for 94. This led to regular wickets falling, GGG taking 3-38 with rye finishing on 238-9.Cuckfield started their reply optimistic believing the rye total was very chasable.

However wickets fell regularly with no Cuckfield batter really sticking to the task until Ben Wlsdon came to the crease and score a well measured 88. With wickets falling around him, the task became to great and when he was adjudged LBW the game was gone, Cuckfield ending 183 all out.

Second loss of the season for Cuckfield, who were left wondering what might have been if catches were held early doors.

Felbridge 2nd XI v Cuckfield 3rd XI

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 3rd xi travelled to Felbridge, hoping to maintain winning ways from last week. With a fair bit of grass on the wicket, skipper Dave Downey elected to take the field.

With tight bowling from Chris Osborne and Bertie Sheldon (0 for 18 from 6 overs), the home team 2nd xi openers soon got bogged down, with Osborne taking the first wicket, thanks to the safe pair of hands of Karoki Lewis at mid-on with the score on 11.

This soon became 16 for 2 when Groves mis-cut Osborne to 2nd slip, where Chris Taylor - making a very welcome return to action after a long knee injury and rehabilitation - took the catch safely.

Keetley and Hinton took the score on to 33, before a mix up between batters led to a run out, with Will Ward keeping a calm head to effect it. This was followed just a run later by a fine catch from Adam Bennett, off a cut shot while standing up to the stumps, to give Will Ward his first wicket.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Osborne took his final wicket, bowling Bramwell with a clever in-ducker to follow 3 outswingers, leaving Felbridge in trouble at 35 for 5 and Osborne to finish with impressive figures of 3 for 14 from his 8 overs.

Linnett and Tucker showed some resistance, putting together a partnership of 22 before 15 year old Oli Willsdon took the catch of the match - a steepling one at long-on whilst on the run - to remove the dangerous Linnett, giving Ward his second wicket to finish with figures of 2 for 37 from 5 overs.

Parker joined Tucker and these two enjoyed the highest partnership of the innings (37), before Willsdon ended it -Taylor taking his second catch - to remove Parker for 15, with the score 94 for 7.

Ayan Chakravartty (1 for 8 from 3 overs) removed Maynard for a duck, thanks to a sharp catch from Will Ward at square leg, before Willsdon bowled Wandrag who shouldered arms to an off-break that massively jagged back down the slope - 108 for 9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Willsdon then ended the home team's innings on just 111 - taking his third wicket thanks to a calm stumping from Bennett to remove Tucker for an aggressive 41 - finishing with excellent figures of 3 for 31 from 6.3 overs – hard to believe he only started bowling off-breaks instead of seam a few weeks ago.

Cuckfield lost an early wicket in reply - Richard Amer driving a tempting wide and full delivery from Parker straight to the fielder in the covers, following a majestic trademark cut shot for 4.

Chris Taylor was joined by Karoki Lewis and these two took the score to 21, before Taylor mis-timed a pull shot to wide mid-on for a patient 9.

Ellis Buckeridge and Lewis then batted very sensibly, putting on 67 with a mix of shots and boundaries all round the wicket to take the score on to 88, before Buckeridge was caught behind off the back of the bat whilst attempting a sweep off one of Maynard's leg breaks for a well-made 34.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bertie Sheldon joined Lewis at the crease, but the partnership was soon broken when Lewis edged to slip for 29 to give Parker his second wicket with the score on 97.

With just 15 left to win, Adam Bennett (6*) joined Sheldon (8*) and these two guided Cuckfield home to a convincing 6 wicket victory with 12 overs to spare.

So, two wins from the first three games in May for the 3rd xi - a rarity that bodes well. A tough game at home against a so far impressive Rottingdean 2nd xi follows next week, however.

Cuckfield 4th XI v Rottingdean 3rd XI

A fantastic match was played out on the north field at Cuckfield cricket club. Rottingdean won the toss and elected to bat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The first session was sitting very firmly in Cuckfield's favour due to a couple of early wickets by Sam Shepard who ended up with match figures of 9 overs, 3 wickets for 57 runs.

Jack Best at the south end of the ground bowled with good pace but continued to find a great line to a left hander which unfortunately for him there were none of.

He was replaced at the South end by Mat Sears who had the ball and batsman under his total control leading into the halfway stage of the innings with Rottingdean 70-5 with Mat Sears going into the drinks break needing 1 more wicket for a hat-trick and 5fer.

The drinks breaks brought a new lease of life to the Rottingdean batsmen with a fantastic partnership between Alfie Crane and Abhi Jadav with the next wicket falling at 157. Mat Sears ended up with figures of 9 overs, 21 runs for 4 wickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Devitt came in and played a fantastic innings which took the visitors total to a very respectable target of 232 at the end of their 40 whilst losing 8 wickets.Cuckfield got the start of their innings off to a flyer with Richard Loveridge and Piers Harrison making a 50 run opening stand before Piers got caught by Tim Godfrey off the bowling of Jonathan Golding who 19 runs later also took the wicket of the other opener.

Jonathan Golding ended up with figures of 9 overs, 34 runs for 2 wickets. Hugo Tanous came in at 3 and looked in fine form from the offset who was joined at the crease by Caleb Hawkins who was quickly dismissed for a duck in his first game of the season.

Hugo Tanous had a Sam Shepard built a good partnership to resteady the ship taking the hosts to 146-4. Jack Best came in for the departing Sam Shepard and went on the offence from the offset and played some fantastic drives on the offside putting the game back into the balance before driving the ball into the air to deep mid off for a quick fire 31 off 18 balls.