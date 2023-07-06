Cuckfield bowl out Horsham for 92… Roffey romp home at Bognor… Chichester Priory Park win by 10 wickets

Big wins for Cuckfield and Roffey over Horsham and Bognor respectively headline this week’s cricket round-up from West and Mid Sussex. And there’s news of Chichester Priory Park, Haywards Heath, Aldwick, Worthing, Littlehampton, Slinfold, Southwick and others...

Horsham v Cuckfield – Sussex Premier League

report from Cuckfield

On a green pitch at Horsham, it was the home team who won the toss and elected to bowl. The usual opening partnership of Wesley Marshall (15) and Joe Cambridge (37) set Cuckfield off to a good start, despite Horsham’s opening bowlers beating the bat regularly.

Roffey players celebrate taking a Bognor wicket - Bognor were all out for 76 and Roffey won by twn wickets | Picture: Chris Hatton

It was Sam Martin-Jenkins (1-29) who dismissed Marshall, chopping back on to his stumps, before Horsham overseas Ben Lister (4-26) dismissed Henry Rogers (9) with the score at 47-2. Horsham swapped to spin after a counterattack from Cambridge, and it was Ben Williams (2-42) who made the breakthrough with Bertie Foreman (3-35) from the other end who put Cuckfield on the back foot at 97-5.

A crucial innings came from Oscar Jago-Lewis (43), hitting 5 fours and six over long on, and batting positively on a track which was proving difficult to score. He was supported by Aiden Drew (24), who helped Cuckfield reach a total of 160 and only managing to bat 36.1 overs.

At the break, Horsham were the happier of the two sides, but Cuckfield knew that a couple of early wickets could make the game interesting. Joe White (1-23) did exactly that, removing Charlie Tear (5) with the score on 15.

His opening batting partner, Joe Willis (36), proved tougher to dismiss, cutting and pulling well off the Cuckfield seamers with six 4s and a six. A change was needed, with Cuckfield only defending 160, and on came the left arm spin of both Will Goss (3-26) and Josh Hayward (6-12).

Waiting for a chance in the Littlehampton v Slinfold match | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Goss struck first, dismissing Ollie Haines (8) with a big spinning delivery which beat the advancing Haines with keeper Jago-Lewis doing the rest. Shortly after, with the first ball of his spell, Hayward had the set Willis caught behind. This was followed by Manav Parekh (0) being trapped LBW the very next ball, leaving the score at 58-4 and suddenly a much more exciting prospect for Cuckfield.

Hayward and Goss continued to toil away, creating chances and beating the bat on several occasions. The Horsham middle order struggled to find any momentum, and with regular wickets coming the total of 160 looked further and further away. Ben Lister (16) managed some hefty blows towards the end of the innings, but an impressive spell of spin bowling had Horsham fold for just 92 in 28 overs.

Cuckfield remain at the top of the table, 18 points clear of East Grinstead at the half way mark, and travel to Roffey next week.

West Chiltington & Thakeham 130-7 (20 overs); Roffey 131-1 (12.5 overs) Roffey won by 9 wickets.

Sussex T20 Cup R3

by Martin Read

Roffey rounded off a productive weekend by cruising through to the Quarter Final of the Sussex T20 Cup with a comfortable win on their trip to play West Chiltington & Thakeham.

After being put in, West Chilt created a promising platform with a first wicket stand of 59, but, once openers Adam Trees and Ben Lucking were dismissed, for 37 and 25 respectively, the hosts slumped to 77-5. Ben Van Noort, Richard Wilson and Ethan Guest all then got to double figures, but Roffey kept chipping away, Alex Collins taking 3-18 and Lewis Shivnarain and Harnoop Kalsi two wickets each, with Roffey containing the hosts to 130-7 from their 20 over allocation.

Replying, Roffey got off to a bright start and then accelerated, Nick Greenwood finishing on 76 not out, including 9 fours and 5 sixes from just 33 balls. Even when Theo Rivers was out (for 30) it mattered not, Jonny Phelps making a run a ball unbeaten19 as Roffey won by 9 wickets with 43 balls unused.

Roffey skipper Matt Davies returned from injury this weekend, but wasn’t required to bat, Roffey winning in both the Premiership and Cup for the loss of just one wicket. Davies told the County Times: “Collo and Lewis both bowled really well, so it was a good weekend for our seamers, and Nick Greenwood enjoyed himself, scoring 134 runs over both days without being out. It’s always good to make progress in the cup and we’re looking forward to playing Preston Nomads at home in the Quarter Final on Sunday 30th July.”

Bognor Regis 76 all out (35.1 overs) Roffey 78-0 (14.2 overs) Roffey won by 10 wickets

Sussex Premier

by Martin Read

Roffey annihilated Bognor at The Regis Oval last Saturday, engineering a dramatic collapse and then knocking off the runs without loss for the earliest finish in the Premiership, the back to back win moving them up to 7th, leapfrogging Bognor and putting clear water between them - and Mayfield and Eastbourne in the relegation zone.

Electing to field, Roffey soon had Bognor in trouble, Leigh Harrison taking 3 wickets, together with another from Lewis Shivnarain, but from 29-4 the hosts rebuilt with a 44 run partnership between Ben Woolnough and Gary Maskell. Then Bognor crashed terminally, losing their last 6 wickets for 3 runs, Jonny Phelps and Harnoop Kalsi scything through the middle order and tail with a trio of cheap wickets apiece as Bognor subsided to 76 all out.

Roffey had plenty of time to get the runs, but they romped to victory with almost 60 overs to spare, Nick Greenwood hitting 10 fours in his unbeaten 58, accompanied by Theo Rivers, who was determined to secure Roffey victory, as he had been against Eastbourne the previous Saturday.

After making a welcome return from injury, skipper Matt Davies told the County Times: “To be fair, Bognor had a few missing, but it was a very comfortable and much-needed win. Leigh and Jamie Atkins bowled brilliantly up front in a perfect opening spell, severely restricting their run rate – they’re experience bowlers, which is what we’ve been lacking.

"Then our spinners finished them off. We’ve got a tough test coming up, but hopefully we can turn our season round now.”

On Saturday Roffey start the second half of the campaign at home against leaders Cuckfield.

Cuckfield 160 all out (36.1 overs); Horsham 92 all out (28 overs)

Sussex Premier

by Martin Read

Depleted Horsham were delighted to bowl out visiting Premiership leaders Cuckfield for a considerably below par total on the excellent batting surface at Cricketfield Road, only for a nightmare batting performance to sentence Horsham to a substantial loss, their third winless game on the bounce.

After Sam Martin-Jenkins and Ben Williams had dismissed the openers, Joe Cambridge scoring 37, Cuckfield, put in to bat, regrouped to 82-2, before slumping to 97-5. Then, wicketkeeper Oscar Jago-Lewis made 43, and Aiden Drew 24, taking the visitors to 140 until the next wicket fell, after which overseas Ben Lister (4-26) and Bertie Foreman (3-35) ran through the middle and lower order to have Cuckfield all out for a seemingly inadequate 160.

Responding, Horsham soon lost Charlie Tear, but from 40-1 there was no hint of impending disaster – until Cuckfield skipper, slow left armer Josh Hayward, brought himself on as the fifth bowler in tandem with fellow spinner Will Goss. There were no terrors in the pitch, and 73 overs to get the runs, but a litany of injudicious strokes saw Horsham wickets clatter, and from 71-7 there was to be no salvation. Joe Willis (36) and Lister (16) were the only batsmen to get into double figures while Hayward finished with 6-12 from 7 miserly overs, and Goss 3-26, condemning Horsham to 92 all out to lose by 68 runs.

Crestfallen Horsham Captain Nick Oxley conceded: ”To lose by that margin with 45 overs unused was awful, that’s all I can say.” His ecstatic – and relieved – Cuckfield counterpart Hayward said: “We though we were at least 80, probably 100, light so we decided to bowl straight (he snared 4 LBWs) and they kept playing across the line.” Some devastated Horsham supporters were more explicit – but the County Times is a family paper!

At the half way stage of the season, Cuckfield remain top with 227 points, 18 clear of East Grinstead, with Preston Nomads 3rd, and Horsham 4th - on 171. On Saturday Horsham travel to relegation threatened Mayfield.

St James v Haywards Heath

Sussex League Division 2

After a few recent draws, Heath decided to have a bowl first after winning the toss on a pitch that looked green. But in the end, they had to settle for another afternoon when no side could eke out a victory.

Jethro Menzies and Dan Gee both bowled well but St James openers Pullen and Heath got going on what seemed a good surface.

With the score on 98 Heath finally stuck through overseas Rory Livingstone having Pullen well caught at mid-on by Sondh for 61.

Wickets were shared around with one apiece for skipper Callum Smith and young spinner Wallis and a couple for Charlie Dowdall.

At 185-5 from 40 overs, Heath had got their noses in front but some good batting towards the end from Olly Bradley (54no) pushed St James to a healthy 268-6 from 51 overs.

In reply Heath started watchfully against a good opening spell from overseas Thomas Draca.

Menzies and Moore did start to get into their stride and runs started to flow, and the pair moved past 100 with the run chase looking very much on.

Heath lost Menzies to a good caught and bowled from Henry Cope for 60 and Livingstone followed soon after, holing out to a full toss from Michael Murray.

Guy Moore was stumped for 56 off Cope.

Ben Matthew, in terrific form of late, was into his stride and he and Smith took the score to 185 before Smith also was out softly.

From there a mini collapse occurred and Heath found themselves 204-7 with St James sensing victory.

Matthew ended unbeaten on 71 and he and Charlie Dowdall (17no) took Heath to 241/7 at the close.

Another draw with Heath looking well set in the run chase felt disappointing.

After the weekend’s results in Division 2, Heath are up to fifth place, having lost only one of their nine games – and they are only 25 points behind second-placed West Chiltington and Thakeham, so promotion is certainly not out of the question.

Their next two games are at home to Burgess Hill this Saturday and away to Hastings a week later and they will be hoping to make further inroads into the clubs who are above them in the table.

Haywards Heath v Hastings

Sussex Division 2

Heath welcomed Hastings on Sunday for a league game rearranged after early-season ground issues caused it to be called off.

It was back to 45 overs-a-side, win or lose, in coloured kit, and Hastings won the toss and inserted Heath.

Heath started brightly through Guy Moore who stuck five boundaries before being removed by John Morgan with the score on 27.

Jethro Menzies and Rory Livingstone batted watchfully against the pink ball before both found their stride.

After just passing 100 Heath lost Menzies for 41 and with the score on 141 Livingstone was out for 40.

Skipper Callum Smith and in-form Ben Matthew pushed the score along nicely before Matthew was undone by Haistings overseas bowler Osbourne.

Smith upped the ante before being removed for 61 and Heath reached a good score of 260.

Heath started well, Menzies and off-spinner Livingstone keeping it tight.

Harry Scorer was out to Livingstone attempting a big shot, well caught by keeper Moore. Smith put the squeeze on Hastings with tight overs.

With the score on 76 Dan Gee removed Cowley, then Smith removed opposite number Tom Gillespie for 0 leaving Hastings 77-3. It soon became 80/5 with a run-out from Livingstone and another for Gee.

Charlie Dowdall ran through the lower order finishing with figures of 4-25.

Hastings ended all out 142 so this was a convincing victory for Heath and a much-needed 30 points.

Chichester Priory Park v Burgess Hill

Sussex League Division 2On an overcast day at Goodwood, Chichester produced a dominant display in a resounding win over Burgess Hill.

The overhead conditions meant Chichester captain George Briance was left with an easy decision when he won the toss, with Chichester opting to bowl first.An electric start for the hosts set the tone for the afternoon with Mitchell Heyward (6-30) taking two wickets in the second over.

Harry Walker (2-21) joined in with some hostile quick bowling from the other end to leave the visitors at 20-6 after ten overs.

Some resistance from Luke Byron (35) gave Burgess Hill a small glimmer of hope of having something to defend.

However, Heyward’s high quality combination of swing and seam saw him pick up his second five-wicket haul for the club and, with the help of Andrew Crookham (2-6), it resulted in Burgess Hill being bowled out for 61.Despite the conditions not easing, Mike Smith (38) led the way in Chichester’s chase as they completed a comprehensive ten-wicket win.

Another win at home sees the first team maintain their 100 per cent winning record at Goodwood this season.This week Chichester head to West Chiltington as they look to pick up their first away win of the season and on July 15 they host top of the table Worthing in the first team’s annual match at Priory Park – in what is sure to be a high-quality affair.

Littlehampton v Slinfold

Sussex Division 3 East

Slinfold edged home by three wickets as Littlehampton were beaten at The Sportsfield in division three west of the Sussex Cricket League.

The hosts were put in and were grateful to opener Bradley James for a knock of 71 that helped them to 222 all out.

Sam Holding with 35 and Chris Heberlein (33) provided the main support.

The visitors got home with seven wickets down, thanks to 59 from Tom Endacott. Nathan Perry (4-33) was Littlehampton’s best bowler.

The result leaves Littlehampton sixth in the league table, Slinfold eighth. Findon lead the way, ahead of Steyning and Ifield.

Littlehampton skipper Mac Cox said: “It was a very good game of league cricket. We battled hard and got to a score of 222.

"Bradley James led the way and anchored the innings well. Unfortunately, we lost wickets quickly towards the end of our innings, leaving us in hindsight 20 short.

“We started well with the ball, making inroads. But, Slinfold made us work very hard to get the breakthroughs we needed to win the game. A combination of some very good game awareness from Slinfold and poor fielding led our downfall on the day.

“We aim to bounce back stronger this week and get back to the recent form we’ve shown, against a strong Billingshurst team.

Worthing marched on at the top of Division 2 with a three-wicket win at home to Crowhurst Park.

The remarkable bowling form of skipper Harry Dunn (6-34) continued as the visitors were restricted to 191-9, before Darryl Rebbetts’ 55 not out got them home.

Southwick v Smallfield Manor

Division 8 Central

Smallfield Manor, asked to bat by Wickers skipper Harry Dorgan, rattled along against an understrength home team, reaching 106-2 off 20.

Wickets fell steadily post drinks but Manor still posted 226-8 thanks to 40 from Dominic Glossop and a half century from Deepak Edathodi.

Paul Grennan was Southwick’s top bowler taking 2-28 and Dorgan, Isaac Olympios and Farhad Barakzai took two apiece.

In an attempt at a fast start Dean Ghasemi and new boy Tom Lowry were sent out to open, a ploy which failed as they fell quickly and were followed by two more.

Barakzai set about rebuilding with captain Dorgan but when they were out for 29 and 27, Southwick were behind the rate.

A return to form from Adam Walter, hitting 54 not out, ably abetted by the even older Mark Broxup on 21, saw Southwick to a respectable 171-9.

Dorgan said: “We gifted them 40 extra runs and although we chased well we were always behind the rate.”

Southwick twos were beaten away to Arundel threes, who posted 358. Fourteen-year-old Archie Wareham took four wickets and Christian Lloyd three.

A superb 51 by Harry Cracknell and 43 from Paul Westgate got Southwick to 206-8.

Aldwick v Crawley

Division 6 West

Aldwick batted First scoring 262-7 thanks largely to Tim Robinson’s 114 not out.

But Crawley reached their target with one ball to spare for the loss of five wickets, Prabb Singh scoring 100.

Aldwick hope to get back to winning ways when they entertain Bognor this week.

UNDER-15s

Chichester under-15s won the Sussex final of the Vitality ECB U15 T20 competition when they beat Middleton CC at Sussex Academy ground at Blackstone.

Chi scored 156-6 with Dominic Ortlepp-Atkins (47) and Tom Baily (50) being the pick of the batters.

Middleton replied by scoring 92 all out. Chichester bowler Fred Galitzine-Scott took three wickets in three overs.

Following the victory Chichester moved to the regional draw as the Vitality Club T20 is a national competition, including the ultimate prize of a final at Lord’s in September.

Chichester played Sevenoaks Vine CC, representing Kent in Priory Park on Sunday.

Sevenoaks won the toss and put Chichester into bat.

The home side would have batted first as has been their preference in the competition.

Chi posted a demanding 189 in their 20 overs, James Connelly making 50 (retired) and Arran Goode 48.

Sevenoaks replied swiftly with their opening pair rattling along at 10 an over. Sevenoaks’ George Van Der Westhuizen scored 50 (retired).

Gradually Chichester’s bowlers gained some control with Ollie Davies grabbing the bowling headlines and 4-8 from his four overs.

Alex Darby picked up the fifth wicket leaving Sevenoaks 66 short of the target on 123-5. The win seals a regional semi-final for Chi – that will be played on July 26 at Horsham CC.

The U15s are in league action in Priory Park on Sunday (July 9) against Eastergate CC, 9.30am start.

Cuckfield 2nd v Glynde – Division 3 East

Cuckfield 2nd XI faced mid-table Glynde & Beddingham hoping to pick up a much needed win. On a typically good Cuckfield pitch with some overcast weather about,

Glynde won the toss and chose to bowl first. Cuckfield’s batting innings got off to a poor start with Josh Downey (5) falling in the 3rd over to the bowling of Louis Barron (4-44), bringing Dom Sear to the crease. Sear and George Galbraith-Gibbons looked to steady the ship before Galbraith-Gibbons (10) fell, again to the bowling of Barron.

With both openers dismissed early, the 3rd wicket partnership would be a crucial one. Cuckfield’s Dan Turner (46) played a key innings, complimenting Sear nicely.

The pair put on 97 before Turner was out to the bowling of Charlie Silvester (1-46). Harry Streak came in with the score at 133-3 in the 30th over, looking to put the pressure on the fielding side, aided by the platform set by the previous partnership. Streak hit a quick 38, giving Cuckfield some momentum, before holing out at long off to Zak Barber (1-22).

Sear continued scoring consistently with Ben Willsdon (15 not out) now supporting him at the other end. Sear fell for a sublime 96 with the score at 208 in the 40th over. A couple of big hits from Candfield and other contributions meant Cuckfield finished 244-9 off their 45 overs.

Theo Barker (1-51) and Will Galbraith-Gibbons (2-36) took the new ball for Cuckfield. Glynde got their batting innings off to a brisk start thanks to a few quick boundaries from the openers, Matthew Blunt (14) and Matthew Cramp (16).

Thankfully for Cuckfield they were both dismissed in quick succession in the 4th and 5th over respectfully. Archie Burrows (34) and Robert Mouland (79 not out) built a partnership, much like that of the Cuckfield batting innings.

The pair put on 85 before Burrows was dismissed by the bowling of Matt Slinger (1-61) with the score at 123-3 in the 27th over, leaving the game very evenly poised. Mouland and George Burton-Durham (55) both looked to up the tempo for Glynde with 7 wickets in hand. After getting his eye in, Burton-Durham raced along to 50 before Sam Candfield (3-50) had him caught behind.

The situation now being Glynde requiring 37 to win off 31 balls. Sam Candfield bowled an excellent 42nd over with 3 wickets falling in it, 2 caught at point by Willsdon and a runout from him too putting the pressure right back on the batting side.

With Glynde now needing 23 off the final 3 overs Barker did well to go for just 6 in the 43rd over. Will Galbraith-Gibbons then bowled an even better penultimate over going for just 3 runs and dismissing Louis Barron (3), leaving 14 runs to win from the final over.

The task of bowling the final over was given to Theo Barker with Mouland still batting on 70 not out. Barker bowled a tight over with a couple of unfortunate boundaries off the 4th and 5th balls, leaving 3 to win off the last delivery. Barker bowled a length ball outside off to which Mouland (79*) swung at and missed meaning Cuckfield won by 2 runs.

An extremely tight contest between the teams and an excellent win for Cuckfield left the players in good spirit. A much needed 30 points for Cuckfield 2nd XI of which they’ll look to replicate at home next week against Rottingdean.

Cuckfield 3rd v Forest Row

On a cooler and cloudier day than we’d become accustomed to throughout June, Cuckfield’s youthful 3rd XI (with eight U18s) were put in to bat by Forest Row’s 1st VIII (they did eventually turn in to an XI).

Skipper Dave Downey picked up where he’d left off the previous week, seeing off the opening bowlers to all parts and making batting look very easy. At the other end, however, Bertie Sheldon and Karoki Lewis found the bowling trickier and succumbed making just 3 runs apiece.

In came the diminutive Johnny Prior, scoring a brisk 19 with some delightful pulls to the boundary, reminiscent of Prior Sr. Downey meanwhile continued to hold the innings together ably supported by Ellis Buckeridge, until the captain fell to an uncharacteristic top edge caught at fine leg for an excellent 66 off 70 balls.

Cuckfield’s wickets continued to fall at regular intervals especially once the opening bowlers, Kuganesh Karuppiah (3-49) and Neil Divall (0-30), returned with a couple of tight spells. Buckeridge succumbed for a very useful 32 off 39 and lower order contributions from Dom Seed (8), Will Broyd (10), Greg Seed (18) and Matt Power (10) meant Cuckfield ended on 209 all out off 39.4 overs - defendable but probably 20 or 30 short.

The Forest Row openers, Adam Gilmour (26) and CJ Engelbrecht (14) started confidently but Bertie Sheldon (3-42) removed the dangerous looking Engelbrecht rapping him on his pads leaving the visitors at 18-1.

Skipper Karuppiah came in at no 3 and rode his luck hitting a quickfire but aerial 41 before holing out to Will Ward off Joe Thorpe (1-30). Things began to look ominous for Cuckfield as the steady Gilmour and attacking Neil Divall (27) scored runs freely, until the former was caught at long off by Karoki Lewis off Greg Seed. Seed (2-19) continued to bowl an excellent spell that put the brakes on the Forest Row batters and snared the key wicket of Divall.

A clutch of wickets fell with the score in the 160s and, at 169-8, things were looking up for Cuckfield with an excellent second spell from Will Broyd (2-25) and some ripping leggies from Will Ward (1-35). However, some well struck boundaries by Saqib Khan (19) took the score to 200 before he was bowled by a quick straight one from Sheldon.

With 2 overs left to get only 10, the match was on a knife-edge. Skipper Downey took on the responsibility (and risk) of bowling the second last over … a good tight one, leaving 6 to win off the last over, with 1 wicket in hand. Sheldon to bowl with a lot of pressure on his young shoulders. Dot ball. A single taken off the next ball, bringing on strike Stephen Ellis at number 11.

Another good length straight ball from Sheldon, the ball is scooped up and Sheldon rushes forward to take the simplest/hardest of return catches!