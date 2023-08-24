Cuckfield’s continuing bid to clinch the Sussex Premier League title headlines this week’s round-up of West Sussex and Mid Sussex cricket, which also features reports on Horsham, Roffey, Middleton, Bognor, Haywards Heath, Worthing, Findon, Broadwater, Lindfield, Aldwick, West Wittering, Chi Priory Park, Southwick, Ashling and others.

Cuckfield 1st XI vs East Grinstead 1st XI

Sussex Premier

Cuckfield hosted East Grinstead on Saturday with the potential to secure the Premier League title for the first time in their History. Following heavy overnight rain, Cuckfield were fortunate to win the toss, choosing to field on a pitch that had been covered for 2 days.

Cuckfield CC's 2023 first XI | Picture: Cuckfield CC

Cuckfield’s opening bowlers made life difficult for East Grinstead early on, with Jimmy Anyon (0-41) extracting steepling bounce and Will Galbraith-Gibbons (2-26) finding movement both in the air and off the pitch.

Their efforts were rewarded with two early wickets – Cammish bowled by a fantastic delivery that swung away and then nipped back off the seam to bowl him, shouldering arms, for 16, before Haynes followed quickly after – edging a full delivery to Marshall at slip for 0. Grinstead batsmen Steven Harman and Will Adkin rode out the new ball, before both began to cause headaches for the home side.

They mixed regular rotation of strike with some more enterprising cricket to take the score to 143-2, before the late introduction of Cuckfield captain Josh Hayward saw both removed in quick succession – Harman fell first for a well made 75, caught and bowled, before Adkin advanced past a sharply spinning delivery to be stumped off a wide for 37.

Cuckfield took regular wickets from then on, with useful contributions from Tom Hinley (18) and Lucas Del Bianco (15) edging the visitors up to 204 at the fall of the final wicket. Josh Hayward was the pick of the Cuckfield bowlers with 5-38.

Eastbourne CC batting in their win at Bognor | Picture: Martin Denyer

While not a daunting total, Cuckfield were well aware of the encouragement the surface had offered to both spin and seam bowlers, with a number of deliveries turning sharply towards the end of their innings.

Openers Wes Marshall and Joe Cambridge’s hopes of continuing their successful season at the top of the order were quickly dashed as Marshall pulled a short ball to mid-on in the first over from Andy Barr (1-8), before Cambridge was on the receiving end of a marginal LBW call to Lewis Hatchett (1-36) to leave Cuckfield 0-2 after 7 balls had been bowled.

Grinstead continued to turn the screw, as Ollie Graham and Alex Thornhill clawed up to 43-2 after 22 overs before the pressure finally got to Thornhill, caught at mid-wicket for 16. Cuckfield’s middle order capitulated at this point in the face of a testing spell from Brad Hatchett (4-29) – Oscar Jago-Lewis (6) hoicked one up in the air, before Ben Candfield (3) was beaten by sharp turn while attempting to cut the off-spinner.

Will Adkin (2-40) then removed Jimmy Anyon (1), flapping a short ball to midwicket for 1, before Hatchett took his 4th – gaining just enough turn to beat Will Goss’ (0) defensive push and knock back his off-stump. At 60-7, Cuckfield were staring down the barrel of a large defeat as Josh Hayward (13) joined Graham.

Action from Findon's tight win over Roffey twos | Picture: Stephen Goodger

Both played calmly as the home side finally showed some intent to score, and quickly the score advanced to 100, Graham bringing up a third 50 of the season against his former club. While the equation firmly favoured the visitors, Cuckfield retained some hope of reaching the total as Graham began to show his class.

An ill-advised sweep from Hayward saw the back of him for 13, but in Will Galbraith-Gibbons (19 not out), Graham found a partner who was prepared to dig in and support his effort. He moved swiftly from 50 to 100, accessing all parts of the ground off both spin and seam, reducing the equation to a point at which Cuckfield believed there was a possibility of victory.

However, on 108, Graham reverse swept straight into the hands of Hinley at deep point, leaving it down to Joe White (6) and Galbraith-Gibbons to take 23 off the final 2 overs. White struck his second ball over mid-off for 4, but fell attempting the same shot the very next ball to see the hosts fall just 18 runs short. Graham’s 108 was discussed as one of the finest innings seen played at Cuckfield, and he found himself incredibly unlucky to end up on the losing side.

With 13 points taken from the game, Cuckfield still remain firm favourites to win the Premier League. A trip to Bognor awaits this Saturday, when a victory would secure the title.

Preston Nomads 339-5 (50 overs) v Horsham 180 all out (46.3 overs)

Sussex Premier

by Martin Read

Horsham’s game at Fulking ended in substantial defeat last Saturday after hosts Preston Nomads elected to bat and piled up 339-5 in their allotted 50 overs, thanks to centuries from Jonty Jenner (126) and Nathan Poole (106), following which Horsham were shot out for a disappointing 180.

Wicketkeeper Jaedyn Bartosh-Short also made 55 after Nomads had reached 107-1 and then pressed on to 312-3 on their way to the far too demanding target, Sam Martin-Jenkins being Horsham’s most successful bowler with 2 scalps.

Replying, Horsham needed to set a sound platform, but soon found themselves struggling on 39-3. Skipper Nick Oxley top-scored with 42 and six other batsmen made double figure contributions, but Nomads kept chipping away with Adam O’Brien taking 3-22 and Will Collard 3-43 as Horsham slid to substantial defeat

Horsham remain 5th, and have another tough assignment on Saturday when, for their final home game of the season, they welcome still hopeful East Grinstead.

Roffey v Three Bridges

Sussex Premier

by Martin Read

At their Innes Memorial Ground base, Roffey secured survival in the Sussex Premiership with a most welcome win against visiting Three Bridges after electing to bat and posting a very healthy 272-6 from their 50 overs, courtesy of two senior players leading from the front – skipper Matt Davies making 80, supporting a timely 113 from vice captain Theo Rivers, including 9 fours and 3 sixes, including a third wicket stand of 182 between the pair, despite Arran Brown’s 3-63.

After Harnoop Kalsi dismissed both openers on his way to 3-22 from 10 overs, Bridges slumped to 49-4, from which they never recovered. Wicketkeeper captain Joe Walker made 71, but, with Jonny Phelps chipping in with 2-26, Roffey went on to win by 92 runs, placing them 7th on 247 points. Eastbourne – where Roffey go on Saturday – beat Bognor (8th on 224), but stay bottom with 186 points, one ahead of Mayfield.

A date for diaries - at Billingshurst CC’s Jim Burrough’s Oval on Sunday 3rd September there will be a double celebration: Billi’s Mike Weston’s President’s Day Combined with memorial games to celebrate the life of the much lamented Peter Garland, a great encourager of youth cricket and long-serving organiser of the local colts’s winter indoor league. Arranged by Peter’s umpiring son Roger, Peter Garland’s Legends XI will play former Billingshurst Captain, President and groundsman, the late Jim Burrough’s, Legends at 12 noon, preceded by a Billingshurst U14s Diamonds challenge match from 10.30, and U14 cricket. There will be an all day BBQ, with the bar open for refreshments - with all welcome to attend what is sure to be a most memorable day at Billingshurst CC’s outstanding venue.

Bognor v Eastbourne

Sussex Premier

Bognor missed their chance to secure safety in a chastening defeat against Eastbourne, who were indebted to a remarkable innings from overseas Cooper Luke.

Luke struck a brilliant 156 off 119 balls in Eastbourne’s 313-5, supported by Malcolm Johnson (45), Scott Lenham (34) and Matthew Pope (30) as a depleted attack suffered.

Captain Ryan Maskell was a surprise highlight in bowling nine economical overs, his first overs in senior cricket.

Bognor’s chase started poorly and got worse, as only Mike Harris (46) and Maskell made double figures in the top eight.

A last wicket partnership of 46 between Scott Bingham and Jamie Woolnough added respectability and two more points as Bognor were bowled out for 181. Bognor must improve as they welcome leaders Cuckfield this weekend.

Middleton v Mayfield

Sussex Premier

Mayfield won the toss and elected to bowl and overseas quick Keon Harding made early inroads having Toby Barton and James Barker caught behind.

Sean Heather and Mason Robinson put on 45 before Robinson (30) was run out in a mix-up with Heather.

Josh Wood and Murray Carter followed and at 93-5 Middleton were struggling. Dill Howell and Heather went about rebuilding, batting patiently and then started to put more pressure on the bowlers.

Heather brought up his 100 with a six off Harding in the 47th over. Howell brought up his maiden 50 for the first X1 from 65 balls in a partnership worth 154. Middleton ended on 255-8.

In the reply, left-arm bowler Barker took three wickets in his first over, Mayfield unable to cope with his accurate bowling, with two batters bowled and one lbw.

Mayfield offered little resistance, Keon Harding (33) and James Allen (20) the exception, but Barker took 5-17, Ajit Sambhi 2-24 and Sam Green 2-6 as Mayfield were bowled out for 86.

Middleton have all but secured a top four finish and will now push for third.

Haywards Heath v Worthing

Sussex League Division 2

Leaders Worthing put a first loss of the season behind them to bounce back for a win that keeps them on track for the title and promotion to the premier division.

Heath won the toss and elected to bat first. Worthing quickly had them under pressure with excellent tight bowling from Martyn Swift, Harry Merritt-Blann and Fin Wood. At 58-4, it looked like Worthing could be chasing a low score.

But captain Callum Smith and Charlie Amey led their recovery and at 155-5 a challenging target was on.

Momentum shifted again with Darryl Rebbetts and Harry Dunn bowling well and Heath were bowled out for 191. There were three wickets apiece for Harry Merrit-Blann and Dunn and two for Rebbetts.

Worthing were confident of chasing down the total but the loss of three early wickets to excellent bowling from Jethro Menzies left the leaders 13-3.

An excellent partnership between Rebbetts and AJ Wood took the game to the opposition. They took the score to 122 before AJ was out for 44.

Swift continued where Wood left off, supporting Rebbetts who was playing shots all round the wicket. They saw Worthing home in the penultimate over.

Swift finished with 26, Rebbetts with 87, the stand-out innings of the day.

The win leaves Worthing in pole position – 23 points in front of Hastings Priory who they face in a crunch game at the Manor Ground on Saturday.

A win for Worthing would hand them the title and promotion.

Broadwater travelled to Felbridge and won the toss and batted but were soon in trouble at 8-2. Benn (73) and Gareth Challen (57) put on 143 and after lusty blows from Graham Merritt-Blann and James Horn, Broadwater were all out for 215.The Felbridge reply started with Horn bowling Lewis Taylor for a duck. Merritt-Blann then took 3-4 in two overs to reduce Felbridge to 62-4.

Akhona Mbanga took two wickets to set Broadwater on their way to victory. Toby Horn and Benn Challen helped see Felbridge all out for 167.

Himani v Aldwick

Division 6 West

On a tricky wicket, Aldwick, thanks to tight bowling from Ian Horner with 2-10 and Luke Barkes 1-16 and a star performance from Tanveer Ahmed with 6-19, bowled Himani out for 124.

At 41-9 Aldwick looked down and out. A tenth-wicket stand of 48 from Tom Hoare (21) and Ollie Smith (17) gave them respectability but they lost by 34 runs.

Copthorne v Southwick

Division 8 Central

Wickers’ promotion hopes fell to earth with a bang at King George’s Field.

Asked to bat, Southwick struggled to make progress.

At 15-6 Paul Grennan was promoted up the order and he stuck it out for 25 overs but managed only six runs.

Gary Mussen wangled nine runs and skipper Tom Bell scored 30 not out, hauling the team to a total of 76.

Southwick set about the batters with relish and had them 19-5. Copthorne sent in captain Stewart Cook and he struck 21, backed by Werner Derksen’s 14. At 62-8 it was on a knife-edge but 11 runs from Paul Smart took Copthorne to a tense victory.

Gary Mussen took 3-11, Grennan 3-22.

Findon remain two points clear at the top of Division 3 West after a tight win at home to Roffey twos.

Findon put Roffey in and bowled them out for 146, with Akarshan Arora taking 3-22 and four other bowlers taking wickets.

In the reply, Alex Stephens and Johann De Jager each struck 25, Matthew Glover 23 not out and Drew Hammersley 22 not out as Findon squeezed home by one wicket.

Division 12 West (South) champions Goring thirds finished their season with a final win against Clymping twos by eight wickets.

Clymping were 76 all out with Mike Shoulders and James Clark taking three wickets each; then Aidan Goodwin (35*) and Sean Mckeon (24) led the chase. Goring end with 400 points and a 100 per cent record in matches played.

West Chilts 2nd v West Wittering 2nd

Division 8 West

West Chilts were asked to bat first on a sunny, breezy day in Thakeham that ended in defeat for West Wittering.

Waleed Iqbal and Callum Wyatt got the scoreboard rolling until Jack Rowlands-Harte had Wyatt bowled for 28 and, next ball, Trent O'Connor bowled Iqbal for 34.

Rohit Chaucan and Kev Allsobrook cleaned out the middle order. But Chilts managed to put 190 on the board, all out.

The best of the bowling was Allsobrook’s 4-39, backed by Chauhan’s 3-37, Rowland-Harte’s 2-28 and O'Connor’s 1-39.

West Chilts rattled though their overs from the skipper and grabbed wickets on a regular basis. Dom Daplyn with 28, Rohit Chauhan 18 and Jack Rowland-Harte, 33 not out, boosted the score – but only to 117 all out.

Aldwick v Petworth Park

Div12 West (SW)

Aldwick finished their league season by holding Petworth Park to 224-4. Daniel Harbert with 55 top-scored.

Aldwick were bowled out for 43, Ben Bilsland and Arthur Rowntree each taking three wickets.

Chichester PP 5th v Middleton Academy

Division 12 West (SW)

This was a game dominated by two Chichester families.Jamie, Ewan and dad Richard Edwards contributed 47, 71 and 30,with Theo Berlevy scoring 21 in the Chichestertotal of 223-6.

Middleton were unlucky as the force of the Edwards familysaw Jamie, Ewan and Richard claim eight wickets between them – with Anna and James Scrivin-Wood taking the remaining two.

MoM for Middleton was Finn Dorday, scoring his first club 50 not out. Presentation of the matchball to him was well deserved.

Middleton were all out for 127 after 38.4 overs. It was anenjoyable game for both teams, won by Chi by 96 runs.

Chi are fifth in the table.

Ashling v Singleton

Another week, another win for Ashling – this one against old rivals Singleton.

Singleton opted to bowl first on a damp but drying wicket, and found Mohit (55) and Charlie Colley (51) in good form for Ashling.

Julian Whiting added a rapid 35 as the home side were able to post a challenging 193. Court, Odell and youngster Eli Yambo took two wickets each for the visitors.

Atkins (54) and Maconey (43) led the chase, but Singleton struggled to keep up with the required run rate, and young Singleton colt Luke Chandler's assured 15 not out was too late to make a significant difference as Singleton finished on 150-7.

Ollie Davies and Jamie Edwards did a good job of restricting the scoring before Charlie Colley weighed in with 3-19 in the Ashling attack.

Haywards Heath v Worthing

Sussex League Division 2

(report from HHCC)

Heat h lost to league leaders Worthing at Clair Park – leaving Worthing on course for promotion and the hosts facing a mid-table finish.

The sun was out and in a limited overs game Heath skipper Callum Smith elected to bat after winning the toss on a good-looking pitch.

The Worthing bowlers found early movement with the pink ball and soon had Heath in early trouble at 27-2.

Jethro Menzies was still there but when he was removed for 37 Heath looked in real trouble at 57-4.

Skipper Smith rebuilt patiently with good support from Steve Gould (22) as they took the score to 106-5.

Heath needed runs to post a competitive total Charlie Amey pushed along the scoring, striking two sixes in an over to push the score to 155-6 before he was removed.

Heath lost wickets trying to reach the 200 mark and Smith (53) fell in the last over with Heath posting 191, which seemed light but competitive.

In reply Menzies got Heath off to the perfect start with a devastating spell taking the top three Worthing wickets, leaving the visitors 13-3.

Menzies bowled with great skill and movment and was assisted by overseas man Rory Livingstone at the other end keeping things tight.

Worthing moved to 40-3 as Darryl Rebbetts and Jay Wood and started to get the innings back on track.

Heath first change bowlers Dan Gee and Ollie Moore were unlucky not to pick up a wicket each with both drawing apparent edges to the keeper but the umpires not giving the decisions.

Both players started to play more shots as the score pushed towards 100 and Worthing needed five and over.

Smith removed Wood for 44 and at 122-4 it was in the balance.

Martyn Swift joined Rebbetts and both batted very well to see Worthing over the line with two overs of the 45 to spare, Rebbetts finishing 87 not out.

Heath rued decisions not going their way but Worthing are set to return to the Premier League and as Heath head for a mid-table finish.

Lindfield v Preston Nomads 2nd

Division 3 East

Both clubs began the day in a group of five who could still mathmatically claim the second place play-off spot.

Winning the toss Nomads decided to bat. Openers Ollie Gattin (55) and 14-year-old Adam Ibrahim (39) were not able to score quickly, due to the spin of James Aggio-Brewe (0-25) and the medium pace of Jake Brooks (0-21).

Runs came from the first three overs of Scott Pedley, but Lindfield intoduced Imesh Udayanga (2-28) and Ross Pedley (4-39) who turned the screw.

The first wicket fell in the 21st over, Ibrahim lbw to Ross Pedley with the score on 88.

Sam Musto (3) was caught by Thad Tucker and Gattin bowled both from the bowling of Udayanga.

Simon Shivnarain (1/43) was brought on but Felix Ventor (53) and Kashif (12) put on 50 which was broken by Scott Pedley (2-64), having Ibrahim caught then bowling Sam Musto (3).

Nomads finished on 222-9 from 45 overs.

Lindfield openers Andy Stillwell (50) and Harry Moorat (46) went through the gears.

Nomads changed the bowling hoping to make a breakthrough, which did not come until the 19th over when Moorat was run out by Ravi Javad with the score on 101.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They are fifth – still with a chance of promotion.

Bexhill 1st XI vs Cuckfield 2nd XI

Division 3 East

Cuckfield arrived at Bexhill knowing a win would secure their place in the division going into next season. However, after losing the toss made an abject start to their innings.

Slipping from 9-2 at the end of the power play to 27-6 by the 17th over, only Ben Willsdon (13) managed to make it to double figures as Byron Smith (3-20) and John Haffenden (3-9) made the Cuckfield batsmen pay for some very indifferent shots. This left the lower order to try and scramble to a defendable total.

Reasonable contributions from Sam Candfield (14) and Nick Patterson (10) supported Will Rogers (45) which allowed Cuckfield to reach 102 before being bowled out. With the wicket causing some problems for batters, Cuckfield still felt they were 50 runs light but at least had something to try to defend.

Bexhill’s reply was aided by a wayward first over, but Will Rogers (1-50) did make a breakthrough having John Haffenden (1) caught at midwicket. In the next over, Nick Patterson removed Shawn Johnson (5) LBW to leave the hosts 20-2, giving Cuckfield a faint glimmer of hope.

However, a mixture of wayward bowling, dropped chances and good batting allowed Bexhill to build a match winning partnership with Paul Crittenden (28 not out) and Harry Short (45 not out) reaching the total without the loss of any further wickets in the 22nd over to inflict a thoroughly resounding defeat onto Cuckfield.

Attention now turns to this week where Cuckfield face St Peters at home looking for the victory to keep them in Division 3 East next season.

Ansty 2nd XI vs Cuckfield 3rd XI

Cuckfield 3rd XI won the toss and opted to bowl first on an excellent looking pitch that offered encouragement for batters and bowlers alike.

The opening bowlers Chris Osborne (1-24) and Sam Shepherd (1-36), both elder statesmen of the bowling attack by some distance, yielded just the one wicket with the new ball and an early change to spin unlocked the Ansty top order, with four under-16 bowlers taking, and owning, centre stage. The spinning trio of Will Ward (3-29), Matt Power (1-33) and Ben Mitchell (2-28) bowled magnificently, taking 6 wickets between them.

Cuckfield were held up by David Croydon (59) and Oliver Kent (26) but the introduction of young seamer, Joe Thorpe (2-14), returning from injury saw the demise of Croydon. A late flourish from Zanzibar Menzies (17) was ended by Shepherd and Cuckfield had restricted Ansty to 169 all out.

Despite a modest looking target and missing their stalwart captain and leading runscorer (as well as the majority of its previous weeks top order which amassed over 300 runs), Cuckfield never looked in trouble even with the wholesale changes to the batting order.

Openers Rob Willsdon (39) and Tom Hay (48) laid a magnificent foundation and both looked well set to score heavily - only for the Red Arrows to fly-by with impeccably bad timing; enticing the unfortunate Willsdon to pay attention to the wrong red object flying through the air and hearing the subsequent death rattle offering no shot to Zanzibar Menzies (1-25).

Aggressive cameos from Glenn Smith (13), Sam Shepherd (12), Caleb Hawkins (18 not out) and Adam Bennett (20 not out) saw the side comfortably home with 5 wickets and 6 overs to spare despite Callum Wolff (4-48) offering the home side some hope.

The result sees Cuckfield 3rd XI secure their place in Division 7 Central for another season with Ansty 2nd XI needing at least one more victory to do the same.

Cuckfield 4th XI vs Rottingdean 3rd XI

After a wet week and wetter Friday night, Rottingdean lost the crucial toss at Cuckfield who opted to bowl first on a rapidly drying pitch. Cuckfield had early success when Piers Harrison ran out Tyler Savage for 1. Rottingdean’s batters then began to accumulate led by Ben Scranage-Harrison (62) who selected his shots well and hit with power until Mat Sears snuck one through the gate.

Although Rottingdean’s middle order all chipped in with scores of 30 plus they found scoring difficult as Cuckfield bowled and fielded with disciple to a clear plan that restricted Rottingdean to 202-7 off 40 overs on a pitch that looked worth far more.

This was achieved through a team effort with Tim Mole (0-42) bowling with rhythm, accuracy and bounce, Charlie Mole (1-22) and Liam Husslemann (0-20) bowling tightly to minimise the run rate. The choice of bowlers being Matt Sears (2-47) and Revilino Taites (2-22) who both gave very little away.

Cuckfield’s reply got off to a bad start when Charlie Mole (0) was bowled by Aidan Murdoch (1-32) off one of the only deliveries which truly misbehaved all day. Iain Pringle and Barry South then both scored 33 quickly leaving Tom Mole (78 not out) and Piers Harrison to accumulate at 5-an-over before Harrison accelerated to 44 before falling to Jonathan Golding (3-29) a few run short of the target.

In a final flourish, Jonathan Golding took the last three wickets but this was a case of too little too late on a day that was won by Cuckfield’s bowlers in the first innings.