With the death of David Lockyer, Eastbourne has lost one of its best-loved sporting personalities with outstanding abilities on and off the field.

A true sporting legend, David captained Eastbourne Cricket Club to the Sussex League title in 1987 and twice managed winning and losing teams at Lord's in national finals.

He was also a highly able golfer, serving as manager and captain of the Royal Eastbourne Golf Club.

David was chairman of the Saffrons Sports Club from 2007- 2020.

David Lockyer will be much missed in the Eastbourne sporting community

It was on the cricket field where David showed his outstanding abilities as a fine left-arm fast bowler and an accomplished middle order batsmen,

Former Eastbourne cricketer Tim Firth, a close friend since their days at Eastbourne Grammar School, said: "He was so reliable in everything he did.

"He was an excellent skipper and his calmness was never to be confused with his supreme competitiveness.

"Every cricketer wanted to play for him and always respected his leadership.'

It was at Eastbourne Grammar School where David's talent first became evident as he won first team places at football, cricket and rugby.

However few could have realised at that time the sporting mountains David was set to climb.

He was also a great friend of the Herald – regularly submitting cricket and golf reports to the high standards he always set himself.

Over the years, there was regular friction between football, cricket and hockey sections at the Saffrons.

But the various issues were eventually solved amicably following David's arrival with his ability to see both sides to every story..

In 2002, he suffered a great personal tragedy when his son Luke was killed in a motor-cycle accident.

But he bravely maintained his devotion to the Eastbourne sporting scene becoming a true stalwart at the Royal Eastbourne Golf Club as well as coaching many young cricketers and managing junior sides.

Firth added "He had time for everyone, young and old."

A truly wonderful. innings.