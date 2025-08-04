With the absence of Jethro Menzies and Umar Amin, Haywards Heath were up against it and fell to a 110-run Sussex Premier League loss at Middleton.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having lost the toss Heath fielded first and were up against it early on with Sean Heather and Toby Barton applying pressure to the Heath bowlers, with Barton the aggressor and Heather playing his normal controlled game and rotating the strike.

After a century stand Barton fell for 82 to Josh Frame on the long-on boundary when a century looked “nailed on”, 121 for 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From here Heath did well to stop the game getting completely away from them and started to pick up wickets, Sean Heather (53) and James Barker without scoring, 157 for 3.

Heath skipper Callum Smith

The hard hitting Harry Hovey and stroke making Oliver Haines pushed the score past 200 before Hovey fell for 47. Heath then took a smattering of wickets and the home team fell to 227 for 7 but then had a late spurt with Wesley Bedja and Josh Wood taking the score passed 250.

A late couple of wickets from Jonny Phelps saw the home team finishing on 256 for 9. Pick of the Heath bowlers were Josh Frame with 3 for 65 and Fred Wallis 2 for 53.

In reply Heth got of to a decent start until Phelps (17) was caught on the deep square boundary hit a flat pull off the bowling of Nantes Oosthuizen, 29 for 1.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fred Wallis (7) was bowled soon after by Bedja and Heath looked like they would struggle to get close to the home team’s score.

Guy Moore showed some good intent but with spin being bowled at both ends Heath lost regular wickets Frame (4), Ben Matthew (11) and Joe Maskell 5) and then Moore (39) and were in trouble at 127 for 7.

Skipper Callum Smith and the lower order dug in and frustrated the home team with the rarity of a draw looking possible. On 134 the home team got the key wicket of Smith and Heath eventually, after good resistance from Chris Blunt, Jonny Rutheford and Raf Gul, were all out with 11 balls to spare.

Heath remain mid-table and look relatively safe for another season in the top flight. Next sees the visit of Three Bridges to Clair Park.