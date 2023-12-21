Do you fancy becoming a cricket umpire? Here are the courses available in Sussex

Do you fancy becoming a cricket umpire?

Do you fancy becoming a cricket umpire? Picture: Steve Robards/National World

There are now plenty of courses across the whole of the county to find out more and take your first steps.

Here are what courses are available.

East Sussex ACO

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Every Monday (5 weeks) 26th February – 25th March 2024. “An Introduction to Umpiring” at Crowhurst Park, 7pm – 9pm

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Module will be based on the ECB ACO Stage 2 Course. Cost £10

Please contact John Holland [email protected] to book and further details.

Brighton & Mid Sussex ACO

Sunday 10th March 2024 – “Improving your Fieldcraft Skills”. at Ansty CC 10am – 4pm. Modules will be of match footage followed by open discussion and conclusions. Cost £5

Sunday 17th March 2024 – “Dismissals & Laws 41 & 42” at Ansty CC 10am – 4pm. Modules will be of match footage followed by open discussion and conclusions. Cost £5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please contact Ray Fuller [email protected] to book and further details.

West Sussex ACO

Sunday 28th January 2024 – “ An Introduction to Umpiring” – Part One at Arundal Castle Cricket Ground 10am - 4pm

Module will be based on the ECB ACO Stage 1 Course.

Sunday 11th February 2024 -“ An Introduction to Umpiring” – Part Two” at Arundel Castle Cricket Ground 10 am - 4pm

Module will be based on the ECB ACO Stage 1 Course. Cost £30

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday 16th March 2024 “ An Introduction to Umpiring” – Part One” at Thakeham 10 am - 4pm

Module will be based on the ECB ACO Stage 1 Course.

Sunday 24th March 2024 “An Introduction to Umpiring” – Part Two” at Thakeham 10 am - 4pm

Module will be based on the ECB ACO Stage 1 Course. Cost £30