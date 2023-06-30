We have reports from Glynde and Beddingham, Crowhurst Park, Buxted Park, Hailsham, Barcombe, Battle, Sidley, Winchelsea in out latest sweep around the cricket grounds of East Sussex.

Glynde and Beddingham CC’s dreams of National Cup glory are over for another year.

They were comfortably beaten by Redbourn in the competition on Sunday, having had to play away after the original home tie was rained off a week earlier.

Glynde, who have a fine record in the national contest down the years, batted first and got off to a good start as James Peck (32) and skipper Archie Burrows (26) added 60 for the first wicket at five an over.

Glynde CC

Charlie Hobden added 17 in quick time, before being caught at deep mid-off.

A steady collapse of wickets followed before Matt Cramp got the innings moving again with 32, but when he was out the tail couldn't get Glynde many more runs as they were bowled out for 154.

With a fast outfield Redbourn made sure they didn't lose wickets early on and equalled Glynde's opening partnership of 60, but with a wicket falling seven runs later, Glynde had some hope.

Ed Hales struck a quick 45 before being bowled by an excellent ball from George Burton Durham, who bowled well, taking 1-38.

Jordan Shaw was Crowhurst Park's MoM

Redbourn reached their target in the 27th over for the loss of four wickets.

Glynde never gave up and battled until the final run was scored and can be proud of the way they played in this year’s competition.

On Saturday Glynde had an exciting tussle with Ansty in Division 3 East of the Sussex League.

Ansty were bowled out for 240, despite only five batsman reaching double figures. Openers Max Barson (42) and Charlie Lewis 17 got them off to a steady start, but a collapse left them 97-5. Jake Wilson (66) led a recovery.

Wll Burton Durham (3-24) bowled well for Glynde, supported by Ollie Bailey (3-60) and Louis Barron (2-30).

Glynde lost wickets at regular intervals and were in trouble on 144-8, with only Matt Blunt (20) putting up resistance. But Ollie Bailey (76no) and Will Burton Durham (44no) helped Glynde win with a ninth wicket partnership of 97.

Tomorrow Glynde are away to Preston Nomads twos in the league. Both the twos and threes are at home.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

Buxted Park v Chichester Priory Park

Division 2

Buxted hosted CPP for the first time in the club’s history – and ended up with an excellent win.

Tom Clift won the toss for the hosts and elected to bowl, backing his seamers to take early wickets.

Things started poorly, with openers Tim Wergan (48) and Simon Hasted hitting regular boundaries and dispatching bad balls.

Wergan scored quickly until Will Sheffield (2-49) trapped him LBW with the total on 64.

For a spell, Buxted enjoyed excellent pressure, removing Mike Smith for three while keeping the run rate down to a bare minimum.

Ollie Dabinett-Jays batted with excellent intent, hitting seven boundaries for his 51.

With opener Hasted batting sensibly alongside him they moved the total up to 152 before Dabinett-Jays was caught off Dom Heater (4-57).

George Briance joined Hasted briefly and they continued to increase the run rate before the latter was stumped for 72.

Regular wickets fell to Heater and Sheffield but Chichester reached a respectable 232-7 off 53 overs.

The Buxted response could not have had off to a better start, with overseas Arslan Khan hitting 20 off the first over, added to by three extras.

The hosts maintained a good rate early on, but lost George Read for 14, followed by Ollie Jones for one.

Redding Barnes came in at 76-2, playing second fiddle to the excellent Khan who kept finding gaps.

Once Barnes had departed, in-form Nick Cockcroft (47) made his way in, and in almost a replica of last week against Burgess Hill, he and Khan took the game away from the opposition.

Khan brought up his maiden Buxted Park century with a lusty blow over cow corner.

He was removed by Lewis Lawes (2-15) with the score at 185-4, meaning Park required 48 for victory.

However, the hosts did not make things easy for themselves, with Finley Coddington going early and Sheffield departing after a quickfire 15.

Things were nervy at 211-6, but despite losing Cockcroft on 228, captain Clift and his brother Gareth saw Park home for an excellent three-wicket win.

Buxted Park move into second spot in Division 2.

There were wins for the other three Buxted teams for the second week in a row – with the 2nd XI winning their sixth straight match, and the 3rd and 4th XIs both completing back to back wins.

The 1st, 2nd and 4th XIs all currently sit second in their leagues.

Crowhurst Park v West Chiltington & Thakenham

Sussex League Division 2

The high-flying visitors made a challenging declaration requiring Crowhurst Park to get 267 in 56 overs – and the match ended in a tie.

Park put on 57 for the first wicket. Jordan Shaw (85) continued his good form supported by Bradley Payne (33).

Park moved steadily towards their target with Rak Patel (32), Mathew Constable (26) and Jacob Watson (23) getting them close.

Park continued to chip away at the target as tail end wickets fell. With the score tied and only one wicket left Matt Peters tried to win it with a solid shot, only to see Ethan Guest snatch the ball out of the air to force a tie.

Earlier the visitors had been in trouble at 48-3 but class batting by Andrew Young (115*) and Hugh Gillespie (88) put on 149.

Matt Constable (2-37) was the most successful bowler.

This was an exciting game played in the best traditions of cricket.

Crowhurst Park MoM: Jordan Shaw

Hailsham CC travelled to Mayfield looking to maintain top spot in Division 4. Stand-in skipper Tom McDonald won the toss and elected to field on a green track.

It was Hallett and Bellett that opened the bowling, and did so excellently without reward. It was left to Tutt to make the breakthrough on his first 1s appearances this season, removing both openers in quick succession.

A strong partnership in the middle overs saw Mayfield take control of the innings, before 2 unbelievable caught and bowled catches by Ollie McDonald and Jason Tibble swung the momentum back to Hailsham. Some good lower order hitting meant to Mayfield reached 276 from their 45 overs, setting up the second innings of the match beautifully.

Tibble and Ollie McDonald looked to emulate their opening partnership from last week, but this lasted 5 legal deliveries before Tibble was snicker off to second slip without scoring. Ollie followed shortly after leaving Hailsham 16-2. Peacock (41) and Dunning (38) led a mini-rebuild, and yet another 50 for Dawber this season kept Hailsham up with the rate.

However, quick wickets left Hailsham reeling, but hope was restored with two fantastic innings from Chatfield (47*) and Bellett (43) that got Hailsham within touching distance. It wasn’t to be, however, as 2 wickets in two ball meant that Hailsham finished 16 runs short in an admirable run chase.

The Choice Medics Man of the Match could have gone to a whole host of people, but it goes to Matt Dawber, for yet another 50 in what is turning out to be an excellent season with the bat for him.

Hailsham 2nd XI fell to another defeat on Saturday despite scoring 200+ again with the bat. After losing the toss the 2’s was in the field under the glorious sunshine and didn’t take the chances that were presented to them. Tim Luckhurst (121) batted well throughout his innings but was dropped three times before he had reached 35.

All three were regulation catches that at this or any standard need to be taken. Hailsham didn’t take a wicket until the 31st over when Luckhurst was caught by Wilkinson off the bowling of the impressive Hollie Young. Three more drops through the 40 overs meant that Hailsham dropped six catches and caused a lot of their own pain. On a deck that was lovely to bat on and with a bowling group that run in hard all day this really wasn’t good enough.

The other wicket was well held by Young off the bowling of Abraham. Tunbridge Well s ended up on 285/2 which was probably 20/30 above par on the day.

In response Sam Mills (41) batted superbly at the top of the innings as he looked to punish anything short or slightly off line. He was well supported through the middle overs by Sully Hallett (23) and Joe Fingerneissl (47).

When these two fell and left Hailsham four down still 160 behind the game looked lost for the home side. Useful runs from Will Knight (15) Ethan Dawber (23) and Lewis Williams (33*) and Warren Headland (16*) heled Hailsham get to 235/6.

If we want to chase down big scores Hailsham need to turn 30s and 40s into 80s and 100s as our opponents did on the day.

Another struggle for the 2nd XI which left us with more questions than answers as we move forward. The EF Education man of the match went to Joe Fingerneissl who looked classy with the bat.

Pevensey v Barcombe

Div 5 East

Pevensey conceded. Barcombe 30 points.

Barcombe 2nds v Seaford 4ths

Div 12 East (South)

Seaford 196-8 in 40 overs; Ade Broadway 3-31; Barcombe 199-0 in 25.3 overs; Ade Broadway 107no (17 fours, 5 sixes) Keith Savage 72no. Barcombe win by 10 wkts.

Crusaders (Australia): 232-2; Battle: 233-6 (32.3 overs)

On their month-long tour of England, the Crusaders of Australia headed to 1066 country to face Robertsbridge and Battle.

At George Meadow on a glorious afternoon, the visitors batted first. Tom Kelly pulled and drove well for 52, James Gray notched 50, and Jacques Wessels struck 42.

For the home side, Callum Brand bowled tidily and there were wickets for Alex Osborne and Guy Ballard.

In the reply, Dylan Woolley (42) and Kieran Dudgeon gave the home side a solid start, but Alex Ingpen (3-32) and Jack Pinder began to make their way through the top order to leave Battle 64-4.

Harvey Faulkner’s 53 provided the well-built knock around which Leigh Tullett (51) and the hard-hitting Adam Page (48*) could launch an assault to take their side to victory.

Battle 1st XI 188 all out; St Peter’s 2nd XI 192-9

Battle’s fabulous unbeaten run came to a narrow and dramatic end at George Meadow against visitors St Peter’s.

Batting first, Battle found themselves 47-5, largely through the bowling of Owen Maskell (4-46).

A partnership of 125 was put together by Jim Palmer (90) and Leigh Tullett (44) until George Prudden removed both. Avinash Kagade (3-37) dealt with the tail, and a final Battle total of 188 didn’t look enough.

St Peter’s started positively, but Dave Baldock (2-29) did not prove easy to get away and, with Jo Carthew building up a head of steam, St Peter’s were 99-6.

A partnership of 67 between Kagade (27*) and Prudden (42) was crucial.

Baldock held on to a skier from Carthew to see the end of Prudden and, with Guy Ballard also striking, it was on a knife-edge. However, Maskell pulled away the winning boundary.

Battle 2nd XI 134 all out; Bexhill 4th XI 137-2 (22.1 overs).

Asked to bat first under cloudless skies at Bexhill Downs, Battle’s top order struggled to cope with some good Bexhill bowling and a touch of variable bounce.

Mick Murray (3-44) and Ian May (2-33) left the visitors 51-5, but Josh Bourn (53) led a recovery. Steve Huggins (26) offered resistance and a total of 134 gave Battle hope.

Bexhill were not to be denied, though, and opener Jeremy Wassell, with a chanceless 95, never looked likely to get out.

Good support came from Anthony Cousins (25) as Bexhill cruised home.

It was a mixed weekend for Sidley CC as the first team lost a high-scoring thriller but the seconds had an excellent win.

A brilliant century from Craig Ramsden couldn't prevent the firsts from suffering a six-wicket defeat away to Little Common Ramblers thirds.

Ramsden blasted 103 from 51 balls as Sidley recovered from 8-2 to amass 288-7.

Neil Priddy made 74 while Mark Gransden (26no) put on 108 with Ramsden.

But Ramblers produced a superb run chase to reach their target with seven balls and six wickets to spare for a Sussex Division 11 East (South) win.

Will Greenwood (68) and Tom Jenner (48) forged a century stand for the first wicket, and Tom Watts then made 33, before 162-1 became 179-4. But Berwick Smith smashed an unbeaten 92 with 12 fours and three sixes to secure Ramblers' first victory of the season.

Sidley's seconds celebrated a three-wicket triumph at home to previously unbeaten Division 12 East (SE) leaders Bexhill Strikers.

The Strikers were all out for 129 after choosing to bat, with Harry Little taking 3-27, Ryan Polton 3-35, Andy Pearson 2-39, and Chris Martin and Stuart Craig both 1-13.

Nigel Cole (41) and Dan Reason (32) put Sidley on the way to victory.

Winchelsea CC’s busy weekend started against the Authors XI.

The Authors scored 230-5 before Winchelsea were dismissed for 182.

On Sunday Winchelsea hosted Bodiam and were asked to field first.

M Barnett (74) fell to Mike Stoneham, who went on to claim the wickets of F Ahmadzai (45) and S Cooke (36) as he finished with 3-124. Simon Wheeler (1-56) was the other wicket taker as Bodiam declared on 261-4.

In reply, Dan Flanagan scored 18 and Phil Wheeler 10 before Simon Wheeler struck 61.