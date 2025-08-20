Eastbourne CC stay in promotion contention

Eastbourne CC’s 1st X1 made it three wins on the bounce and keep promotion hopes alive

​​​​With regular skipper Scott Lenham sidelined by a broken thumb sustained the previous week, stand-in captain Jacob Smith led Eastbourne at The Saffrons on a sun-drenched afternoon. Having lost the toss, Eastbourne were asked to bat first by Preston Nomads. Smith and opening partner Toby Burderkin seized the initiative, producing a superb opening stand that set the tone for the innings. Both players went on to record memorable centuries: Smith reached a fluent 100 from just 92 balls, while Burderkin struck a career-best 127, anchoring the innings with style and authority. Their partnership of 189 laid the perfect platform for the middle order. After their dismissals, Josh Dowsett ensured the momentum never dipped, finishing unbeaten on 48 and guiding Eastbourne to a commanding total of 317 for 5 from their 45 overs. With runs on the board, Eastbourne’s bowlers kept the pressure firmly on Nomads. Jack Trubsaw claimed 4 wickets, while Tom McDonald picked up 3 key dismissals. Despite some resistance, Nomads were eventually bowled out for 230, handing Eastbourne a convincing 87-run victory. It was a clinical all-round display that keeps Eastbourne firmly in the hunt for promotion. They will look to build on their fine form this coming weekend when they travel to St James.