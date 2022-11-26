Eastbourne College named in The Cricketer’s guide to nation’s top cricket schools

It is the seventh year running the college has been listed in the publication’s Schools Guide, perhaps not surprising given that many professional cricketing careers have begun out of the coaching pupils receive at the school.
Currently six former pupils of Eastbourne College are playing professionally for Kent or Sussex CCCs.
Headmaster Tom Lawson said: “We’re proud to have a strong tradition of cricket at Eastbourne College, with nine teams fielded every week during the summer term and a truly inclusive approach - every pupil has access to the same facilities and opportunities in cricket, regardless of age, gender or ability.
“We have specialist coaching for girls and they can play in the mixed teams or the girls squad.
“We’re delighted to be listed in The Cricketer’s well-respected Schools Guide for the seventh year running, alongside schools which are often highly selective.
"We’re committed to developing a passion for the sport, which is reflected in the number of pupils who go on to play at professional level.”
The Cricketer’s Schools Guide is produced annually.
All entries are judged against an extensive set of criteria, including a commitment to cricket in the curriculum, facilities, fixture programmes and coaching.
The 2023 Schools Guide is included alongside the December issue of The Cricketer magazine – out now – and is available to view online at www.thecricketer.com/schoolsguide
It features the top 100 senior, top 50 prep/junior and top 20 all-girls schools for cricket in a bumper 156-page supplement.
2023's successful roll call of schools – which features both state-funded and private establishments – was finalised after an exhaustive selection process that saw a huge number submit entries for inclusion in the guide.
All entries were then judged against an extensive set of criteria, which included a compelling commitment to cricket in the curriculum, facilities, fixture programmes and coaching.
The Cricketer gathered entries and compiled the leading lists, consulting former England star Lydia Greenway and her coaching initiative Cricket For Girls to select the top 20 all-girls schools.
The Cricketer magazine editor Huw Turbervill said: "I've read some inspirational stories working on this year's guide.
"Take Mim Aldred, an allrounder playing in the boys' 1st XI at Dragon School in Oxford. On tour she hit an unbeaten 50, then came back to bowl a triple-wicket maiden in the last over with the opposition requiring two to win.
"These really are tomorrow's heroes today."
The list of Sussex schools featured is as follows:
- Bede's School
- Brighton Aldridge Community Academy
- Brighton College Nursery, Pre-Prep and Prep School
- Brighton College
- Cottesmore School
- Cumnor House, Sussex
- Dorset House School
- Eastbourne College
- Hurstpierpoint College Prep School
- Hurstpierpoint College
- Lancing College
- Roedean School
- St Andrew’s, Eastbourne
- Worth School