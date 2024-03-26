Eastbourne Cricket Club calls on community to help raise £3500 to cover the costs of providing the cherished tradition of teas

Beach Kitchen has pledged its support by offering to provide cakes and scones for the cricket teas | Picture: submitted

The club, steeped in history and known for its camaraderie, sees the provision of teas as an integral part of the cricketing experience, fostering a sense of community and sportsmanship among players and supporters alike.

The tradition of cricket teas holds a special place in the hearts of players and supporters, offering a moment of respite and social interaction amidst the excitement of the game.

However, the rising costs of ingredients and preparation have put a strain on the club's finances, prompting them to seek support from the community to ensure the continuation of this beloved tradition.

In a heartening display of solidarity, the local Beach Kitchen has pledged its support by offering to provide cakes and scones for the cricket teas.

This generous gesture has provided a significant boost to the fundraising efforts of the club, but additional funds are still needed to cover the remaining costs and secure the future of cricket teas at Eastbourne Cricket Club.

Fundraising officer Jon Purdey said: "Cricket teas are more than just a meal; they are a time-honoured tradition that brings players and supporters together. It's a chance to unwind, share stories, and forge bonds that extend beyond the boundary ropes.

"We are immensely grateful for the support we have received from the Beach Kitchen and our community, and we are confident that with their help, we can preserve this cherished tradition for generations to come."

Local residents and cricket enthusiasts have already begun rallying behind the cause, emphasizing the significance of cricket teas in maintaining the unique spirit of the game.

Many have fond memories of enjoying tea and homemade treats while watching matches at Eastbourne Cricket Club and are eager to ensure that future generations can continue to experience this tradition.

With the support of the community and the generosity of local businesses like the Beach Kitchen, Eastbourne Cricket Club is hopeful that they will be able to surpass their fundraising target and secure the future of cricket teas.

As they continue to strive towards their goal, they remain committed to upholding the values of camaraderie, sportsmanship, and tradition that define their club and the sport of cricket as a whole.