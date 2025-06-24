Eastbourne Cricket Club Men's 1st X1 still unbeaten

Jacob Smiths brilliant 150 not enough to secure a win

Eastbourne v St James Montefiore CC – The Saffrons

Eastbourne were denied a hard-fought victory against St James Montefiore in an enthralling encounter at The Saffrons, despite a dominant display with both bat and ball. The hosts remain the only unbeaten side in the division, but were left frustrated as St James held out with two wickets in hand.

On a scorching afternoon, Eastbourne won the toss and elected to bat first, making the most of the dry conditions. Opener Jacob Smith and Scott Lenham were in imperious form, putting on a magnificent 226-run partnership that laid the foundation for a commanding total. Smith was the standout performer, compiling a brilliant 150, while Lenham played the perfect supporting role with a fluent 83.

Eastbourne's Jacob Smith celebrating his 100

Eastbourne declared on 275/7 after 48 overs, setting themselves 52 overs to bowl St James out in pursuit of maximum points.

The decision looked to be paying off early, as Eastbourne’s bowlers came out firing. Jared Humphreys was outstanding with the new ball, claiming 3 key early wickets and reducing St James to 69-5. In the middle overs, Smith continued to shine – this time with the ball – returning figures of 3-35 from his 11 overs and keeping the pressure firmly on the visitors.

However, St James showed grit and determination in the lower order, frustrating Eastbourne’s charge to victory. Despite their relentless efforts, the home side could not prise out the final two wickets, with St James finishing on 246/8 from their allotted 52 overs.

The result sees Eastbourne claim a share of the spoils and maintain their unbeaten record heading into a crucial top-of-the-table clash against Hastings this weekend.