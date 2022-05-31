Eastbourne Renegades stars hit centuries in sensational run chase

Katie Eagles and Mimi Wilton

Chasing a seemingly impossible target of 297 in 45 overs, Eastbourne pulled off a sensational run chase to win by 7 wickets with almost 3 overs left, with maiden centuries for both Katie Eagle 118 not out and captain Mimi Wilton 101 not out in an unbroken stand of 175 in 25 overs.

It seemed that Hampstead would spoil the home party for Eastbourne’s large following of supporters, when the opening pair of Sian Kelly and Sal Dixon shared an outstanding opening partnership of 274.

Kelly, a former MCC opening batsman, plundered a brilliant 171 on debut, whilst skipper Dixon played a more deliberate role in her 76. Eastbourne’s bowlers were put to the sword with only Polly McCarthy-Williams 2-16 and Alex Myall 1-39 able to get in the wicket’s column

Facing a daunting task, McCarthy-Williams batted positively making a quick fire 36, putting on 68 with Katie Eagle, after fellow opener Sophie Naish perished early. Renegades were always up with the run rate and when Arwyn James became the third wicket to fall, Eastbourne still needed another 175 to win.

Mimi Wilton, hampered by a hamstring injury in the field, joined Eagle at the crease and they hammered the Hampstead bowlers around the Saffrons. Eagle reached her first ever 100 and even had time to farm the strike for Wilton to achieve that feat too, as Renegades surpassed the 296 target with 16 balls to spare.