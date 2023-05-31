Eastbourne skipper hopes Mayfield win ‘will free the guys up even more’

Eastbourne Cricket Club first team skipper Jacob Smith hopes their first Premier Division victory of the season will help his side play with more freedom.

Eastbourne picked up the win on Saturday, beating Mayfield by 46 runs. Jordan Turner was the star of the show with the bat, hitting 106 from 90 balls. Archie Lenham (49) and Matthew Pope (43) also contributed as Eastbourne posted 272.

Keon Harding, Henry Martin and Ryan Trotter took two wickets each for Mayfield.

In reply, Eastbourne took wickets at regular intervals with Joseph Sarro (4/44), Jack Meacher (3/46), Freddie Freeman (2/36) and Ben Barter (1/38) bowling them to victory.

The performance and result delighted Smith. “Yes it was great to get the first win on the board,” he said.

"I was really pleased with the freedom with which we played especially considering we weren’t off the mark yet. Hopefully the first win will free the guys up even more.

"Jordan Turner’s hundred optimised that too because we were in a tricky situation when he came to the crease and he calmed any nerves really well.”

Lenham has been another player in form, his 49 followed up his 115 against Horsham the week before.

Smith said: “Archie’s been great for us so far this season, and it’s exactly what you want from one of your pros. I hope for his sake that we don’t see too much of him.

"But Sussex definitely do look much stronger this summer and there’s plenty of competition for a place in that side.”

Eastbourne travel to Three Bridges on Saturday, a side who have won one and lost one of the two games they have been able to play so far. Smith is aware of theior strengths but is confident with the way his team is playing.

He said: "Three Bridges have been building for the last few years and look a strong outfit this year. They’ve got a lot of power with the bat so we’ll need to be at our best to counter that.

“The defeat at Horsham was actually a really positive performance from us and we took that into the win at Mayfield. We’ve had a pretty settled side so far and I’m hoping for more of the same this Saturday.”