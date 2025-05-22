England Lions call is reward for in-form Sussex batsman Haines

Sussex batsman Tom Haines has been rewarded for a fine start to the season with a place in the England Lions squad to play two four-day matches against India A.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Haines has scored 640 runs at an average of 58.18 in Sussex’s opening six matches – his first time playing in Division 1.

Somerset’s James Rew will captain the Lions for the first time with the opening match at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury from Friday, May 30.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second match will be staged at the County Ground in Northampton from Friday, June 6.

Tom Haines hits out during the County Championship match between Sussex and Surrey last month (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

England Lions squad: James Rew (Somerset – captain), Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Jordan Cox (Essex), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Emilio Gay (Durham), Tom Haines (Sussex), George Hill (Yorkshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Ben McKinney (Durham), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Ajeet Singh Dale (Gloucestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).

Chris Woakes is selected after an ankle injury has delayed his start to the summer while brothers Farhan and Rehan Ahmed are selected in the same England representative squad for the first time. Rehan Ahmed will be available for the opening match in Canterbury before joining the England Men’s squad for their Vitality IT20 series against West Indies.

Essex batter Jordan Cox is set to return for the second fixture after an abdominal muscle injury ruled him out of this week’s first Rothesay Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ECB Performance Director for Men’s Cricket, Ed Barney, said: “This series against a strong India A side is a huge opportunity for an exciting and highly talented group of players. It will provide an opportunity both individually and collectively to excel on the international stage as we continue to succession plan for England’s future needs.”

Both matches will be exclusively streamed on ecb.co.uk and on the England Cricket app.