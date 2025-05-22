England Lions call is reward for in-form Sussex batsman Haines
Haines has scored 640 runs at an average of 58.18 in Sussex’s opening six matches – his first time playing in Division 1.
Somerset’s James Rew will captain the Lions for the first time with the opening match at the Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence in Canterbury from Friday, May 30.
The second match will be staged at the County Ground in Northampton from Friday, June 6.
England Lions squad: James Rew (Somerset – captain), Farhan Ahmed (Nottinghamshire), Rehan Ahmed (Leicestershire), Sonny Baker (Hampshire), Jordan Cox (Essex), Rocky Flintoff (Lancashire), Emilio Gay (Durham), Tom Haines (Sussex), George Hill (Yorkshire), Josh Hull (Leicestershire), Eddie Jack (Hampshire), Ben McKinney (Durham), Dan Mousley (Warwickshire), Ajeet Singh Dale (Gloucestershire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).
Chris Woakes is selected after an ankle injury has delayed his start to the summer while brothers Farhan and Rehan Ahmed are selected in the same England representative squad for the first time. Rehan Ahmed will be available for the opening match in Canterbury before joining the England Men’s squad for their Vitality IT20 series against West Indies.
Essex batter Jordan Cox is set to return for the second fixture after an abdominal muscle injury ruled him out of this week’s first Rothesay Test match against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.
ECB Performance Director for Men’s Cricket, Ed Barney, said: “This series against a strong India A side is a huge opportunity for an exciting and highly talented group of players. It will provide an opportunity both individually and collectively to excel on the international stage as we continue to succession plan for England’s future needs.”
Both matches will be exclusively streamed on ecb.co.uk and on the England Cricket app.