England pace ace Jofra Archer pens new Sussex deal

The England international - whose 2022 season has been wrecked by injury - has penned a new deal that will keep him at Sussex until at least the end of the 2023 season.

Archer said: “It’s been a difficult few months not being able to represent Sussex when the plan had been to return to the Sharks team after my elbow injury, so I am really happy to extend my contact and hope to be able to contribute to more Sussex victories in the future.”

Sussex Head Coach Ian Salisbury added: “It’s great news that Jof has signed an extension, he is Sussex through and through and everyone loves having him here.

Jofra Archer hopes to be back in a Sussex shirt soon | Picture: Getty

“He is already a legend at this club, so it is massively important to have someone of his stature around the place.

“Jof has achieved so much in world and international cricket since he made his debut with us in 2016, we love having him around the place, even when he is not playing, he is such a massive character and an extremely important member of our squad.”

Having made his debut for Sussex in 2016, Archer has gone on to become a firm fan-favourite for those who watch their cricket at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove.

He has gone on to play 43 first-class matches, taking 181 wickets at an economy of 3.05. He made a massive impact on his Sussex team, and it wasn’t long until the England selectors took notice.

After making his Test debut in 2019 he has featured in 13 Test matches, taking 42 wickets.