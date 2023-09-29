England seamer Robinson signs new contract with Sussex

Ollie Robinson has signed a contract extension. Picture: Getty

Robinson, who was part of the England Test squad that drew the Ashes series this year, has taken 20 first-class wickets this season in 6 innings at an average of 13.65.

In his first-class career, Robinson has taken 396 wickets at an average of 20.75, with best bowling figures in a match of of 14-117, which came against Worcestershire at New Road this year.In Test cricket, he has made 19 appearances for England, taking 76 wickets at average of 22.71, cementing himself as a regular selection for his country in Test squads over the past two years.Speaking on the new deal, Ollie said: "I am thrilled to be extending my contract with Sussex, the Club that has provided me with so much.

"I hope we can keep growing as a team and pushing in the right direction. With the right talent and right people in time I believe we can get Sussex back to where they belong."Sussex Head Coach, Paul Farbrace added: "I am very pleased Ollie is continuing his career here at The 1st Central County Ground.