Enjoyment will be name of game for Hastings and St Leonards Priory cricketers

Hastings & St Leonards Priory CC are aiming to enjoy life in Division 2 of the Sussex League after two tough years in the premier division.

Hastings and St Leonards Priory CC skipper Tom Gillespie | Picture: Steve Robards

Captained by Tom Gillespie, they aim to be competitive – but are taking the pressure off themselves by not fixing their glare on promotion.

Gillespie said: We have a few new additions throughout the club. and will need school cricket to be over to be at full strength.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The key for this year is for some of the younger players to come through and make real contributions in the first team.

“We have a leg spinning all-rounder form Perth as our overseas this year, Alex Osborne, who is an exciting young player.”

Gillespie added: “We haven't really set promotion as the target. The main aim is to enjoy it.

"We've had two tough seasons in the premier so winning and trying to win games will help a lot and then we'll see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Division two is very strong. The league is tough. I think Buxted Park look good, West Chilts beat us in the cup and then there’s Brighton.

"Loads of teams will fancy their chances – there's probably six that could go up. It already feels like the weather may play a part too.”

Hastings’ opener at home to St James last Saturday was washed out – and this week’s Haywards Heath is off because of drainage problems.