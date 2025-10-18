Fenwick leaves Roffey CC to move to Surrey League side

Young Roffey CC star bowler Will Fenwick is moving to Reigate Priory CC

The leg spinner, popular both on and off the field, won this season’s Sussex Premier League bowling award for taking the most wickets.

He told the County Times: “This has been a very difficult decision to make and I’m sad to go because I have many friends at the club, but I just feel that there are more opportunities to progress in the strong Surrey League.”

Reigate have a reputation for being a good club, this season finishing as runners-up after being one of the contenders for the title, eventually narrowly won by Wimbledon.

Will Fenwick in bowling action for Roffey CC | Picture: Clare Turnbull

Fenwick moved to Roffey CC after being in the junior section at Horsham and improved year by year to become a valued first teamer in their Premier League side.

Another attraction for making the move is to have the opportunity to work closely with fellow leg spinner Michael Munday at Reigate. He joined from Horsham in 2018 after repeatedly earning the Sussex League bowling award.

Soon to be 41, and moving towards the end of his top flight league career, after playing in two U19 Test matches, Munday had successful county experience with Somerset – including best first-class figures of 8-55 against Nottinghamshire - and also played club cricket in Australia.